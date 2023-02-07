Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Why LeBron James broke the NBA's all-time scoring record, and why Michael Jordan did not
LeBron James and Michael Jordan are the two greatest players in NBA history, but when compared strictly as scorers, Jordan is almost inarguably the superior talent. Jordan averaged 30.1 points per game across 15 NBA seasons compared to "only" 27.2 for James in his 20. At his peak, Jordan averaged over 37 points per game. James has a career-high of 31.4. James is the better passer and rebounder of the two. Defensively, it's a toss up. But if you need a bucket, you'd take Jordan without thinking twice.
Russell Westbrook’s brother sends a cryptic tweet after LeBron James admitted disappointment the Lakers didn't trade for Kyrie Irving
It doesn’t take rocket science to realize that the relationship between James and Westbrook has gone south after the Kyrie Irving saga.
CBS Sports
Kyrie Irving on Kevin Durant being traded from Nets to Suns: 'I'm just glad that he got out of there'
Newest Dallas Maverick Kyrie Irving could have anticipated many of the questions that would be thrown his way following his debut with his new franchise. What was it like playing with new teammates? How many plays did you learn before taking the court? How has your relationship with head coach Jason Kidd been so far?
CBS Sports
Russell Westbrook reportedly likely to get bought out: Why Clippers, Suns, Nuggets and Heat make sense
Russell Westbrook has played his last game as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. After months of speculation, the veteran point guard is in the process of being dealt to the Utah Jazz as part of a bigger deal that will net the Lakers D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley. Of course, just because Westbrook is heading to Salt Lake City that doesn't mean he'll be staying there. According to Yahoo's Chris Haynes, he will likely receive a buyout, and that will allow him to sign with a new team as a free agent.
CBS Sports
Isiah Thomas and Phoenix Suns' new owner: Here's what we know about Hall of Famer's connection to Mat Ishbia
New owner of the Phoenix Suns, Mat Ishbia, was recently given complete control of the team after buying both the Suns and WNBA's Mercury from Robert Sarver. The timing couldn't be more ideal for the Suns, with just two days to go before the trade deadline, allowing the new team owner to be involved in the process. Though the Suns haven't made any moves yet, there's one rumor that's been circulating about a potential front office hire.
numberfire.com
Pacers obtain Jordan Nwora from Bucks, pair of picks
The Indiana Pacers acquired small forward Jordan Nwora and two second-round picks in a three-team trade with the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets. Nwora played consistent minutes earlier in the season when the Bucks were banged up, but he was a DNP-CD each of the last three games. The 24-year-old should have an easier time earning a role for a younger Pacers' team that is more focused on the future. Nwora will likely be competing with Chris Duarte and Bennedict Mathurin for minutes off the bench.
NBC Los Angeles
Lakers Flip Thomas Bryant, Patrick Beverly For Davon Reed and Mo Bamba at Trade Deadline
If you thought the Los Angeles Lakers were done making moves after trading Russell Westbrook in a blockbuster three-team deal on Wednesday, than you were gravely mistaken. According to multiple reports, the Lakers made a bevy of moves in the waning hours of the NBA trade deadline on Thursday. The...
FOX Sports
Lillard and Gilgeous-Alexander clash in Portland-Oklahoma City matchup
Oklahoma City Thunder (26-28, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-28, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA's best scorers, Damian Lillard and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, meet when Portland and Oklahoma City take the court. Lillard ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 30.1 points per game and Gilgeous-Alexander is fourth in the league averaging 30.8 points per game.
FOX Sports
Embiid and the 76ers take on the Knicks
New York Knicks (30-26, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (34-19, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia into a matchup with New York. He ranks second in the league averaging 33.3 points per game. The 76ers are 5-5 against opponents in the Atlantic...
Jokic posts triple-double by halftime, Nuggets rout Wolves
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic may not always dazzle with his athleticism. He sure does with his numbers. Jokic posted his 19th triple-double of the season by halftime and the Denver Nuggets rode a 49-point first quarter to a 146-112 rout of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. Jokic...
AP source: Nuggets acquire center Thomas Bryant from Lakers
DENVER (AP) — The Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets have agreed to acquire center Thomas Bryant from the Los Angeles Lakers for Davon Reed and three second-round draft picks, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the...
FOX Sports
Doncic, Dallas set for matchup against Los Angeles
Dallas Mavericks (29-26, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (31-26, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic is first in the NBA scoring 33.4 points per game. The Clippers are 17-15 against Western Conference...
What to know about Indiana Pacers trade acquisitions George Hill and Serge Ibaka
The Pacers have added three players at the NBA trade deadline: Jordan Nwora, Indianapolis native and former Pacer George Hill and Serge Ibaka, in addition to multiple second-round picks. Several hours after the trade was announced, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported the Pacers will waive Ibaka, which allows the big man to enter the open market. Here's what to know about George Hill and Serge Ibaka: ...
CBS Sports
Nets' Dinwiddie jokes at trade deadline: 'We may not be the best trade package, but we're the best looking'
NEW YORK -- Spencer Dinwiddie didn't say exactly how he found out he was returning to the Brooklyn Nets, where he played from 2016 until 2021, but he said he was reading the tea leaves. It was "not like a secret or anything" that the Dallas Mavericks wanted to add star talent, and usually "that involves picks and that involves a player or two or three that people find valuable around the league." Once Kyrie Irving demanded a trade, Dinwiddie's agent stayed on top of things. And Dinwiddie said he understood what the Nets needed.
Click10.com
Adebayo scores 38, Heat hold off sliding Pacers 116-111
MIAMI – Bam Adebayo tied his season high with 38 points, Jimmy Butler added 25 and the Miami Heat held off the Indiana Pacers 116-111 on Wednesday night. Gabe Vincent had 17, Tyler Herro scored 15 and Caleb Martin finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Heat, who snapped a two-game slide.
CBS Sports
Russell Westbrook trade: Why Lakers did well to upgrade roster while preserving flexibility
The Lakers finally traded Russell Westbrook on Wednesday, ending the tireless speculation as to when, or if, they would actually do so. It only cost them one first-round pick (2027, top-four protected). That's the first big win of this move for the Lakers. They didn't have to give up the...
CBS Sports
A comprehensive look at everything the Nets got in return for Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden
The Brooklyn Nets' short-lived and ill-fated superteam era officially came to a close late on Wednesday night when they agreed to a trade that will send Kevin Durant (and TJ Warren) to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Jae Crowder, unprotected first-round picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 and a pick-swap in 2028.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Malik Beasley: Traded to Lakers
Beasley will not play in Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves and is set to join the Lakers after being part of a three-team trade, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. One of the top high-volume three-point shooters in the NBA this season, Beasley will be joined by Jarred Vanderbilt and D'Angelo Russell in Los Angeles, while the deal also sends Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the Timberwolves. The trio will be absent for Utah on Wednesday which will allow ample opportunities for Collin Sexton, Talen Horton-Tucker and Ochai Agbaji. Once he's up to speed with the Lakers, Beasley will likely vie for a backup role on the wing, but he could also push to start. The Lakers' next game is on Thursday, but it would be surprising if Beasley would be able to go.
NBA Twitter reacts to Joel Embiid, Sixers falling to Celtics on the road
The Philadelphia 76ers took a bad loss on Wednesday night as they fell to a Boston Celtics team entering the contest missing three starters and then losing a fourth starter to a facial fracture. This was supposed to be a game where the Sixers would bounce back following a disappointing effort in New York.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Questionable to debut Friday
Conley (trade pending) is questionable to make his Timberwolves debut on Friday. Once he passes his physical, the veteran figures to start at the vacated point guard spot made available by the Wolves dealing D'Angelo Russell to the Lakers in the three-team trade that brought Conley from Utah. With Minnesota, Conley should continue focusing on distribution, as he's averaging a career-high 7.7 assists per game and is joining a team with a potent scorer in Anthony Edwards, and Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) will eventually return. Fantasy managers rostering Conley should have no concerns about his value.
