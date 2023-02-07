ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Why LeBron James broke the NBA's all-time scoring record, and why Michael Jordan did not

LeBron James and Michael Jordan are the two greatest players in NBA history, but when compared strictly as scorers, Jordan is almost inarguably the superior talent. Jordan averaged 30.1 points per game across 15 NBA seasons compared to "only" 27.2 for James in his 20. At his peak, Jordan averaged over 37 points per game. James has a career-high of 31.4. James is the better passer and rebounder of the two. Defensively, it's a toss up. But if you need a bucket, you'd take Jordan without thinking twice.
CBS Sports

Russell Westbrook reportedly likely to get bought out: Why Clippers, Suns, Nuggets and Heat make sense

Russell Westbrook has played his last game as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. After months of speculation, the veteran point guard is in the process of being dealt to the Utah Jazz as part of a bigger deal that will net the Lakers D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley. Of course, just because Westbrook is heading to Salt Lake City that doesn't mean he'll be staying there. According to Yahoo's Chris Haynes, he will likely receive a buyout, and that will allow him to sign with a new team as a free agent.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Isiah Thomas and Phoenix Suns' new owner: Here's what we know about Hall of Famer's connection to Mat Ishbia

New owner of the Phoenix Suns, Mat Ishbia, was recently given complete control of the team after buying both the Suns and WNBA's Mercury from Robert Sarver. The timing couldn't be more ideal for the Suns, with just two days to go before the trade deadline, allowing the new team owner to be involved in the process. Though the Suns haven't made any moves yet, there's one rumor that's been circulating about a potential front office hire.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Pacers obtain Jordan Nwora from Bucks, pair of picks

The Indiana Pacers acquired small forward Jordan Nwora and two second-round picks in a three-team trade with the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets. Nwora played consistent minutes earlier in the season when the Bucks were banged up, but he was a DNP-CD each of the last three games. The 24-year-old should have an easier time earning a role for a younger Pacers' team that is more focused on the future. Nwora will likely be competing with Chris Duarte and Bennedict Mathurin for minutes off the bench.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Lillard and Gilgeous-Alexander clash in Portland-Oklahoma City matchup

Oklahoma City Thunder (26-28, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-28, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA's best scorers, Damian Lillard and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, meet when Portland and Oklahoma City take the court. Lillard ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 30.1 points per game and Gilgeous-Alexander is fourth in the league averaging 30.8 points per game.
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Embiid and the 76ers take on the Knicks

New York Knicks (30-26, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (34-19, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia into a matchup with New York. He ranks second in the league averaging 33.3 points per game. The 76ers are 5-5 against opponents in the Atlantic...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Doncic, Dallas set for matchup against Los Angeles

Dallas Mavericks (29-26, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (31-26, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic is first in the NBA scoring 33.4 points per game. The Clippers are 17-15 against Western Conference...
DALLAS, TX
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

What to know about Indiana Pacers trade acquisitions George Hill and Serge Ibaka

The Pacers have added three players at the NBA trade deadline: Jordan Nwora, Indianapolis native and former Pacer George Hill and Serge Ibaka, in addition to multiple second-round picks. Several hours after the trade was announced, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported the Pacers will waive Ibaka, which allows the big man to enter the open market. Here's what to know about George Hill and Serge Ibaka: ...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Nets' Dinwiddie jokes at trade deadline: 'We may not be the best trade package, but we're the best looking'

NEW YORK -- Spencer Dinwiddie didn't say exactly how he found out he was returning to the Brooklyn Nets, where he played from 2016 until 2021, but he said he was reading the tea leaves. It was "not like a secret or anything" that the Dallas Mavericks wanted to add star talent, and usually "that involves picks and that involves a player or two or three that people find valuable around the league." Once Kyrie Irving demanded a trade, Dinwiddie's agent stayed on top of things. And Dinwiddie said he understood what the Nets needed.
BROOKLYN, NY
Click10.com

Adebayo scores 38, Heat hold off sliding Pacers 116-111

MIAMI – Bam Adebayo tied his season high with 38 points, Jimmy Butler added 25 and the Miami Heat held off the Indiana Pacers 116-111 on Wednesday night. Gabe Vincent had 17, Tyler Herro scored 15 and Caleb Martin finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Heat, who snapped a two-game slide.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Lakers' Malik Beasley: Traded to Lakers

Beasley will not play in Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves and is set to join the Lakers after being part of a three-team trade, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. One of the top high-volume three-point shooters in the NBA this season, Beasley will be joined by Jarred Vanderbilt and D'Angelo Russell in Los Angeles, while the deal also sends Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the Timberwolves. The trio will be absent for Utah on Wednesday which will allow ample opportunities for Collin Sexton, Talen Horton-Tucker and Ochai Agbaji. Once he's up to speed with the Lakers, Beasley will likely vie for a backup role on the wing, but he could also push to start. The Lakers' next game is on Thursday, but it would be surprising if Beasley would be able to go.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Questionable to debut Friday

Conley (trade pending) is questionable to make his Timberwolves debut on Friday. Once he passes his physical, the veteran figures to start at the vacated point guard spot made available by the Wolves dealing D'Angelo Russell to the Lakers in the three-team trade that brought Conley from Utah. With Minnesota, Conley should continue focusing on distribution, as he's averaging a career-high 7.7 assists per game and is joining a team with a potent scorer in Anthony Edwards, and Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) will eventually return. Fantasy managers rostering Conley should have no concerns about his value.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy