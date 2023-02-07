ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stimulus update: California direct payment worth up to $1,050 to be sent in just seven days

By Asher Notheis
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

T here is only one week remaining before the final wave of the Middle Class Tax Refund will be paid to all California taxpayers, completing the payment's run and paying all recipients.

This final wave of payments , which will be paid to all recipients by Feb. 14 , will be made in the form of a debit card and will be for recipients who have changed their address since filing their 2020 tax return. Payments for this refund have been going out to recipients since October 2022, according to the California Franchise Tax Board.

All of the recipients of this refund are California residents who filed their 2020 taxes by Oct. 15, 2021.

The tax board recommends recipients allow up to two weeks to receive their debit card in the mail.

In order to get the full payment of $1,050, joint filers must have had an adjusted gross income of $150,000 or less for the 2020 tax year. The smallest amount one can receive from this refund is $200, which will be given to single filers who had an adjusted gross income between $125,001 and $250,000 for the 2020 tax year and who do not have dependents.

Anyone with an adjusted gross income of over $500,000 is not eligible to receive a payment from this refund.

A total of 31,650,087 California taxpayers and their dependents have benefited from this refund, with over $9 billion being issued to recipients from these payments as of Jan. 13.

Additional information can be found by visiting the California Franchise Tax Board's website or by calling 800-542-9332.

