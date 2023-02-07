Stimulus update: Deadline to claim $800 direct payments in South Carolina just eight days away



T he deadline for South Carolina residents to file their 2021 taxes and receive a rebate of up to $800 will arrive in only eight days.

The tax rebate will be issued to recipients in March. It is available for all South Carolina residents who file their taxes by Feb. 15, according to the state's Department of Revenue.

The size of the rebate that applicants receive will depend on their tax liability, which is the amount of state income tax that a South Carolina resident owes for the 2021 tax year. The amount of money that residents receive may be lower than their tax liability if they have an outstanding individual income tax bill with the department, which will be subtracted from the amount that a recipient would receive from this rebate.

If a resident's tax liability is less than $800, the rebate amount will be equal to the tax liability. Anyone whose tax liability is greater than $800 will receive exactly $800.

Recipients can use a rebate tracker online to check the status of their payments. To use this tracker, recipients will need either their Social Security number or their individual tax identification number, as well as their line 10 from their 2021 SC1040.

The previous filing deadline for this rebate was Oct. 17, 2022. Those who filed their 2021 taxes by then received their rebate before the end of 2022.

Additional information about this rebate can be found online by visiting the Revenue Department's website or calling 803-722-1958.