State of the Union 2023: Who is Monterey Park shooting hero Brandon Tsay

M onterey Park shooting hero Brandon Tsay, who wrestled the gun from the shooter in Monterey Park, California, last month, is among the guests invited to President Joe Biden 's annual State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Tsay, 26, is considered a hero after he saved lives when he wrestled a weapon away from shooter Huu Can Tran, 72, during an attack in Monterey Park on Jan. 21.

He will be a personal guest of Biden's and will join first lady Jill Biden in her viewing box.

"Tsay demonstrated remarkable courage when he disarmed the shooter responsible for the mass shooting at the Monterey Park Lunar New Year celebrations, ensuring his violent rage would not take more lives at the nearby Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio, which is owned by the Tsay family," the White House said .

Ashley Landis/AP Brandon Tsay, 26, right, and his father, Tom Tsay, make a statement outside their home on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in San Marino, Calif. Brandon disarmed a gunman who killed several people late Saturday amid Lunar New Year celebrations in the predominantly Asian American community of Monterey Park. The gunman started at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park and continued to Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio in Alhambra, where he was disarmed by Tsay. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)



The Monterey Park shooting left 11 people dead and 10 wounded during a Lunar New Year celebration at a dance studio. Tsay has been awarded a medal of courage from the Alhambra Police Department for his heroics.

When he reflected on the event, Tsay said he tussled with Tran for 40 seconds after spotting him in the lobby of the ballroom.

"When I got the courage, I lunged at him with both my hands, grabbed the weapon, and we had a struggle," Tsay said . "We struggled into the lobby, trying to get this gun away from each other. He was hitting me across the face, bashing the back of my head. I was trying to use my elbows to separate the gun away from him."

Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) also reportedly extended Tsay an invitation to the State of the Union and has presented him with a certification of congressional recognition.