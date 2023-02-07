ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Fed says more interest rate rises needed to cool inflation

By Edward Helmore
The Guardian
2 days ago
 2 days ago
The Federal Reserve board chairman, Jerome Powell.

The Federal Reserve chair, Jerome Powell, has said that more interest rates rise will be needed to cool inflation and the red-hot US jobs market.

“We think we are going to need to do further rate increases,” Powell said on Tuesday at the Economic Club of Washington. “The labor market is extraordinarily strong.”

The Fed chair’s comments came hours ahead of Joe Biden’s State of Union address to Congress at which he is predicted to tout his administration’s economic record, including strong job growth.

The US added 517,000 new jobs in January – far higher than expected and a sign of the continuing strength of the jobs market. The report came two days after the Fed announced another quarter-point increase in its benchmark interest rate, its eighth consecutive rate increase as the central bank fights to tame inflation.

“The disinflationary process, the process of getting inflation down, has begun and it’s begun in the goods sector,” Powell said in Washington. “But it has a long way to go. These are the very early stages of disinflation.”

Reacting to the stronger-than-expected employment report, analysts now expect interest rates to rise above 5% to ease wage pressure in the labor market and begin to cool inflation to the Fed’s 2% target. In December inflation stood at 6.5%.

While some have begun to declare victory over inflation, Powell said last week that officials need “substantially more evidence” to be confident that inflation is heading downward.

“The reality is we’re going to react to the data,” Powell said on Tuesday. “So if we continue to get, for example, strong labor market reports or higher inflation reports, it may well be the case that we have to do more and raise rates more than is priced in.”

William Kovolenko Jr
2d ago

When interest rates are raised, it costs manufacturers more to borrow to make goods. The increased cost is passed on to higher priced goods. People with smaller incomes stop buying because they can't afford it. At that point, prices stop going up. Inflation is slower because people can't afford products. THIS IS GOVERNMENT INDUCED INFLATION CAUSED BY HIGH GAS PRICES AND INTEREST RATES. Thank you, Joe Biden. The question is, why make lower and middle income Americans suffer?

Ellie Ness
2d ago

We should stop buying stuff we don’t absolutely need for awhile. But we’d have to do it collectively. 😵

