Cosette Pharmaceuticals Announces the Approval and Launch of Metronidazole Gel USP, 1%
BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Cosette”) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) for Metronidazole Gel USP, 1%. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005033/en/ Metronidazole Gel (Photo: Business Wire)
How Medicare Advantage Insurers Will Be Affected By Proposed 2024 Payment Cut
Medicare Advantage insurers might see an average 2.27% reduction in baseline payments in 2024, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Wednesday. If the idea is approved, according to StatNews, the industry will see a net loss of more than $3 billion. What Happened: Medicare authorities are seeking to...
thepennyhoarder.com
Earn up to $18/Hour Plus Benefits as a Customer Care Rep at Transamerica
Transamerica, a financial services company, is hiring a customer care representative. This is a full-time remote position, and the hourly pay is expected to range between $15.50 and $18.26. You will be answering questions over the phone regarding retirement, life and annuity investment products; researching information; documenting customer inquiries; and...
ajmc.com
What We’re Reading: CVS Near Oak Street Health Acquisition; Cystic Fibrosis Drug Inaccessible in Poor Countries; NYC Vaccine Mandate to End
CVS Health Corp. is nearing a $10.5 billion deal to take on Oak Street Health Inc.; an innovative cystic fibrosis drug that can lengthen life expectancy for patients is blocked by high costs and unavailability in low-income countries; New York City will end the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers.
marketscreener.com
LivaNova Initiates Limited Commercial Release in Europe of the Essenz Perfusion System for Cardiopulmonary Bypass Procedures
LivaNova PLC (Nasdaq: LIVN), a market-leading medical technology and innovation company, today announced the start of a limited commercial release for the Essenz™ Perfusion System*. The release has been initiated in select centers throughout Europe, following a successful clinical experience in two major centers, Catharina Hospital in Eindhoven, Netherlands and San Donato Hospital in Milan, Italy. Consisting of a next-generation heart-lung machine (HLM) and a transformative patient monitor, Essenz puts data at the forefront to deliver a patient-tailored approach that supports data-driven decisions during life-saving cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB) procedures.
Medagadget.com
Healthcare IT Market Top Companies, Business Growth & Investment Opportunities, Share and Forecasts 2030
Healthcare IT market size was valued at $250,577.15 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $880,688.75 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.3% from 2021 to 2030. Health care IT includes the creation, development, design, and maintenance of information systems for the healthcare industry. The market is experiencing significant growth due to increase in demand for quality healthcare services and solutions, rise in acceptance of mHealth and telehealth practices, surge in demand for improved patient safety and patient care, rise in government initiative to promote HCIT, and increase in adoption of cloud technology in healthcare. However, safeguarding the confidential information related to patients or healthcare organizations is the biggest challenge for the companies, thus data security & privacy concerns restrain the market growth. The healthcare IT market in North America is in its maturity phase while the market is likely to create opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region.
labpulse.com
Simple HealthKit closes $8M in Series A financing
Simple HealthKit, the developer of a health platform that integrates diagnostic testing, treatment, and follow-up care, said Monday that it has closed $8 million in a Series A financing, bringing its total financing to $12 million. Initialized Capital led the financing with participation from seed investors Kleiner Perkins, Kapor Capital,...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Abbott to Acquire Cardiovascular Systems for $890M
Abbott and Cardiovascular Systems (CSI) today announced a definitive agreement for Abbott to acquire CSI, a medical device company with an atherectomy system used in treating peripheral and coronary artery disease. Under terms of the agreement, CSI stockholders will receive $20 per common share at a total expected equity value of approximately $890 million.
marketscreener.com
Hera unveils Plan to 2026; expected dividend up 25%
(Alliance News) - Hera Spa announced Wednesday that it has approved its Business Plan to 2026, a year in which it expects a dividend to grow to EUR15 cents per share, 25 percent higher than the last dividend paid. EBITDA to 2026 is expected to be around EUR1.5 billion up...
marketscreener.com
Spirit Airlines says expects DOJ decision on JetBlue merger in around 30 days
(Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc said on Tuesday it expects U.S. antitrust regulators to decide whether to allow the low-cost carrier to proceed with its $3.8 billion merger with JetBlue Airways Corp in the "next 30 days or so." "We are now waiting to see whether the Department of Justice...
labpulse.com
Roche, Janssen expand collaboration to develop CDx tests for targeted therapies
Roche announced Thursday that it has expanded its collaboration with Janssen Biotech to develop companion diagnostics for targeted therapies. Roche said that the expanded agreement broadens opportunities for Roche and Janssen to collaborate in the precision medicine field with multiple companion diagnostics technologies, including immunohistochemistry (IHC), digital pathology, next generation sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, and immunoassays.
pharmacytimes.com
2030: The Beginning of a New Era in Health Care
By setting a standard for prescriptions that improves member access, outcomes, and experience, we will establish a path forward for every facet of health care. It’s easy to become jaded and cynical about health care today. From the patient’s perspective, it’s frustrating, expensive, bureaucratic, and far too complex. From the point of view of someone in the business, incentives are misaligned, government regulations are byzantine, and, although there is much talk about “the patient experience,” in reality, little meaningful progress is being made.
marketscreener.com
Gold crawls higher on muted dollar; outlook weak on Fed official comments
(Reuters) - Gold prices rose for the fourth straight session on Thursday as the dollar faltered, but bullion's outlook remained cloudy as several U.S. Federal Reserve officials said more interest rate increases were needed to rein in inflation. Gold is sensitive to high interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost...
healthcareguys.com
Choosing a career for life in the healthcare sector
The majority of people think of nurses, paramedics, physicians, and midwives as the key professionals within healthcare. However, there are hundreds of careers in the US medical industry for people who have an interest in health. From phlebotomists to occupational therapists and medical assistants, there are numerous opportunities to consider.
MedicalXpress
Marketing study of sickle cell patients looks at effects of racism on the adoption of innovative therapies
A recent study by University of Illinois Chicago researchers in the College of Business Administration analyzed how the experiences of racism and discrimination in health care significantly affect the adoption of innovative medical technology like gene therapies and the gene editing tool CRISPR. The study, "In the Back of the...
marketscreener.com
Chinese state media, AI companies warn of risks in ChatGPT stock frenzy
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese state media on Thursday cautioned against risks in chasing ChatGPT-concept stocks, while artificial intelligence (AI) companies urged investors to be rational after their soaring share prices caught regulators' attention. Frenzy around the ChatGPT chatbot has spurred speculative bets in China's stock market, pumping up AI firms...
disruptmagazine.com
Boundless Cultivates Customer and Sales Rep Success
Solar sales professionals often say working at Boundless is a breath of fresh air. Boundless CRO Bill Menzel, and co-founders Riley Traveller – CEO, Jay Pelletz – President, Derek Vecchione – COO, and Mark Featherstone – CSO, are on a mission to create the best place to sell solar in the industry.
marketscreener.com
Corn Futures Slide on Risk-Off Day Following WASDE -- Daily Grain Highlights
--Corn for March delivery fell 1.1%, to $6.70 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Thursday as grain traders embraced a hands-off approach after Wednesday's WASDE report yielded little to move the market. --Wheat for March delivery fell 1% to $7.57 1/4 a bushel. --Soybeans for March...
kalkinemedia.com
Successful Newtopia And Medtronic Lifestyle Intervention Pilot To Address Prevalence Of Type 2 Diabetes Exceeds Expectations In Newfoundland And Labrador
* SUCCESSFUL NEWTOPIA AND MEDTRONIC LIFESTYLE INTERVENTION PILOT TO ADDRESS PREVALENCE OF TYPE 2 DIABETES EXCEEDS EXPECTATIONS IN NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and...
massdevice.com
Medical device report total climbs to near 100,000 in Philips Respironics recall
Philips (NYSE:PHG) today issued an update on its ongoing Respironics recall issues that included an update on total reports received. In 2021, Philips initiated a recall involving millions of CPAP and BiPAP ventilators and other respiratory devices for sleep apnea and more. These devices had sound abatement foam that could potentially degrade and get into the airways.
