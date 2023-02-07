MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said an 81-year-old pedestrian was dead Monday after he was fatally hit on Knoxville Highway. They said Wade Nance was walking across the westbound lane of Knoxville Highway at around 12 p.m. after he "finished measuring from the centerline of the roadway." They said he was then fatally hit by a car.

OLIVER SPRINGS, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO