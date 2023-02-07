ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Few People Know One Of The Nicest Restaurants In America Is Hiding In Small-Town New Jersey

New Jersey is pretty far from the South, and it’s not always easy to find those iconic delights from the southern kitchen. That is, unless you live in Belmar. The charming shore town is often busy in the summer, but during the off-season it’s the perfect place to explore the town’s culinary scene. Surprisingly, Belmar has what might be the best southern restaurant in New Jersey – and it’s hiding in a strip mall! Simply Southern, a small family-owned restaurant combines retro charm with modern twists on famous dishes, and everything is packed with flavor. From the appetizers to the main courses, and even the desserts and drinks, everything here feels like it could have been made in grandma’s kitchen – if grandma had five blue ribbons from the county fair’s cooking competitions!
Ina Garten Is Revealing Her Valentine's Day Menu—Including an Elegant, 7-Ingredient Main Dish

If you know and love Ina Garten, the entertaining and cooking whiz behind Barefoot Contessa, then you probably know and love Jeffrey Garten, too. Ina's husband tends to linger at the edges of her episodes, occasionally popping in to say that something tastes delicious or looks beautiful. (Ina even dedicated her 10th cookbook, Cooking for Jeffrey, to his favorite recipes!)
Chicken alfredo stuffed shells: Simple dinner ideas

If you are looking for something simple and different to make for dinner, this recipe for chicken alfredo stuffed shells is a delicious twist on pasta night. It is a one dish casserole that is easy to clean up as well. The best part is that you can make your own alfredo sauce, if you prefer.
Kardea Brown’s Chewies Recipe

You can’t talk about classic Gullah food without mentioning some of the sweet stuff! Chewies, which look like sugar-dusted brownies but taste like rich molasses, are a sweet-lover’s dream. These delicious bars are made with many familiar baking ingredients and get a lovely crunch from the chopped pecans. You can only imagine the amazing aromas that’ll be coming from your kitchen once you get these in the oven!
Beef Stroganoff - a Wintertime Favorite Meal That's Sure to Delight

For me, Beef Stroganoff is one of my wintertime favorite meals - true comfort food in my opinion. The first few times I made this, I did it on the stovetop in a large skillet or Dutch oven. I've also made it in my Instant Pot and in the Crockpot (the links will take you to the recipes showing how you can do this). My original recipe was from the Creme De La Crumb website and it was nearly a 5-star recipe, which is what I always try to find. The author talks about different cuts of meat you can use in the recipe, plus if you do a Google search, you'll find plenty of options exist for what works. I hope you enjoy Beef Stroganoff!
We Just Discovered Jane Goodall Has a Vegan Cookbook — And We’re Dying to Test It Out

Good news, amateur home cooks and aspiring vegans — Jane Goodall authored a vegan cookbook!. Although the legendary ethologist and environmentalist released the book, called #EATMEATLESS in 2021, we're somehow just finding out about it now. And it goes without saying we're beyond stoked to test out her recipes for every family dinner, potluck, and night in, to show our friends and family just how amazing cooking and eating plant-based can be.
What Does Animal-Free Dairy Mean for People With Milk Allergies?

There are so many reasons people prefer non-dairy milk to the traditional kind. Some are lactose intolerant. Many vegans choose not to consume animal products in general because of various ethical reasons. But others choose to avoid it because they are allergic to milk or lactose. Article continues below advertisement.
