Read full article on original website
Related
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
A man stumbled across an abandoned mansion and was shocked to discover what its previous owner left behind in the closet
An abandoned $10.5 million mansion that was once owned by a medical doctor is revealed to have been left behind with a treasure trove of luxury goods. A vlogger, Jeremy Abbott, who is also an urban explorer vlogs his discovery of an abandoned mansion somewhere in the northeastern US.
Woman shares clever hack to unclog sink using just two household ingredients
Another day, another simple hack that will change your life forever. And this time, a woman has taken to social media to share her handy hint for unblocking the drains. Check it out:. If you've ever had to grab the plunger or, if you're particularly desperate, the wire coat-hanger to...
OnlyInYourState
Few People Know One Of The Nicest Restaurants In America Is Hiding In Small-Town New Jersey
New Jersey is pretty far from the South, and it’s not always easy to find those iconic delights from the southern kitchen. That is, unless you live in Belmar. The charming shore town is often busy in the summer, but during the off-season it’s the perfect place to explore the town’s culinary scene. Surprisingly, Belmar has what might be the best southern restaurant in New Jersey – and it’s hiding in a strip mall! Simply Southern, a small family-owned restaurant combines retro charm with modern twists on famous dishes, and everything is packed with flavor. From the appetizers to the main courses, and even the desserts and drinks, everything here feels like it could have been made in grandma’s kitchen – if grandma had five blue ribbons from the county fair’s cooking competitions!
'I Made Air Fryer Pork Chops and Have No Need for Pans Now'
Juicy, moist and flavorful pork chops cooked in a flash.
Woman Paints Trim Same Dark Color as Walls Despite Everyone Telling Her Not to
The drama it brings to the room is undeniable.
Woman Gives Bathroom ‘Dragon Scales’ and It Is Every Nerd’s Dream
It could easily be re-imagined as mermaid scales too!
Woman Uses Straws to Clean Her Oven and the Results Are Amazing
The cleaning hack I never knew I needed.
msn.com
The easiest, crispiest and most delicious air fryer fried chicken you've ever had
Homemade fried chicken that’s crunchy on the outside, juicy on the inside, and — sit down for this — not deep fried? It’s true! Try this air-fried chicken recipe, inspired by The Kitchen Magpie, you might never deep-fry your chicken again. The Air Fryer is a...
EatingWell
Ina Garten Is Revealing Her Valentine's Day Menu—Including an Elegant, 7-Ingredient Main Dish
If you know and love Ina Garten, the entertaining and cooking whiz behind Barefoot Contessa, then you probably know and love Jeffrey Garten, too. Ina's husband tends to linger at the edges of her episodes, occasionally popping in to say that something tastes delicious or looks beautiful. (Ina even dedicated her 10th cookbook, Cooking for Jeffrey, to his favorite recipes!)
Chicken alfredo stuffed shells: Simple dinner ideas
If you are looking for something simple and different to make for dinner, this recipe for chicken alfredo stuffed shells is a delicious twist on pasta night. It is a one dish casserole that is easy to clean up as well. The best part is that you can make your own alfredo sauce, if you prefer.
Kardea Brown’s Chewies Recipe
You can’t talk about classic Gullah food without mentioning some of the sweet stuff! Chewies, which look like sugar-dusted brownies but taste like rich molasses, are a sweet-lover’s dream. These delicious bars are made with many familiar baking ingredients and get a lovely crunch from the chopped pecans. You can only imagine the amazing aromas that’ll be coming from your kitchen once you get these in the oven!
Beef Stroganoff - a Wintertime Favorite Meal That's Sure to Delight
For me, Beef Stroganoff is one of my wintertime favorite meals - true comfort food in my opinion. The first few times I made this, I did it on the stovetop in a large skillet or Dutch oven. I've also made it in my Instant Pot and in the Crockpot (the links will take you to the recipes showing how you can do this). My original recipe was from the Creme De La Crumb website and it was nearly a 5-star recipe, which is what I always try to find. The author talks about different cuts of meat you can use in the recipe, plus if you do a Google search, you'll find plenty of options exist for what works. I hope you enjoy Beef Stroganoff!
Baby's Reaction to Trying 'In-N-Out Burger' for the First Time Is Simply the Best
Get this kid another order of fries!
We Just Discovered Jane Goodall Has a Vegan Cookbook — And We’re Dying to Test It Out
Good news, amateur home cooks and aspiring vegans — Jane Goodall authored a vegan cookbook!. Although the legendary ethologist and environmentalist released the book, called #EATMEATLESS in 2021, we're somehow just finding out about it now. And it goes without saying we're beyond stoked to test out her recipes for every family dinner, potluck, and night in, to show our friends and family just how amazing cooking and eating plant-based can be.
What Does Animal-Free Dairy Mean for People With Milk Allergies?
There are so many reasons people prefer non-dairy milk to the traditional kind. Some are lactose intolerant. Many vegans choose not to consume animal products in general because of various ethical reasons. But others choose to avoid it because they are allergic to milk or lactose. Article continues below advertisement.
Gimme Some Oven’s 3-Ingredient Flourless Chocolate Cake Is the Epitome of Rich, Chocolatey Goodness
The promise of this recipe is almost unbelievable: A complete cake that delivers chocolatey decadence from only three ingredients. I knew I had to try it, as I was eager to discover whether such few ingredients — only eggs, chocolate, and butter (and a lot of them) — could truly create a dessert you’d be proud to serve to friends and family.
GreenMatters
Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.https://www.greenmatters.com/
Comments / 0