Pamela Anderson details almost-romance with John F. Kennedy Jr: ‘He was so charming’

Pamela Anderson is sharing more details about her love life and professional career, following the release of her highly anticipated Netflix documentary. The pop culture icon revealed that she is a romantic and has given love a chance in the past, however other relationships never actually evolved into anything more than a friendship.

The actress also details other encounters with celebrities and A-List stars, explaining that she struggled with dating due to her public image. “The image was bigger than me and always won,” she said, “no matter how hard I tried.”

“I found out that John F. Kennedy Jr. wanted to meet me. He wanted me to pose for the first cover of George magazine,” the famous publication Kennedy Jr. ran from 1995 to 2001. “I wasn’t available, but he didn’t give up.”

Ultimately it was Cindy Crawford who was featured on the first cover of the magazine, but Kennedy Jr. kept insisting to have Pamela, and it finally happened in 1997. “A shot of me naked, hiding behind an American flag,” she described the cover, adding that Kennedy was not present for the photo shoot, but called while she was on set.

“I was embarrassingly giddy on the call, making noises I didn’t recognize,” she writes. “He was so charming, I was blushing, and I’m sure he could tell over the phone. I was out of my depth, in maybe my most embarrassing moment.”

She continued, “He tried again to reach me after the shoot, but I was too shy to call him back. He was way out of my league.” Pamela did not end up having a romance with Kennedy, however she would go on to marry six times, as she details in her documentary.

