A top tech analyst just warned another 15% to 20% of big tech employees could be laid off over the next 6 months
Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp., during the company's Ignite Spotlight event in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Big tech giants have laid off tens of thousands of employees over the past few months as recession fears, persistent inflation, and rising interest rates continue to weigh on earnings results. The likes of Google, Amazon, and Meta have let go of nearly 40,000 employees combined.
Another Tech Giant Prepares For Major Layoffs, This Time 11,000 Jobs Will Be Cut: Report
Tech giant Microsoft Inc MSFT is preparing to lay off thousands of employees, according to multiple reports. What Happened: The Redmond, Washington-based company has more than 200,000 employees and will be cutting 11,000 jobs or about 5% of its workforce, according to Sky News, as reported by Reuters. Those cuts will include 6,000 positions in the U.K.
Zoom's CEO will take a $10,000 salary this year, a 98% pay cut, after laying off 1,300 workers because of 'mistakes' he made growing the company
Eric Yuan is slashing his pay by $490,000. "I want to show accountability not just in words but in my own actions," he told staff.
Meta's layoffs were expensive — it may have spent more than $88,000 per employee to cut 11,000 from the ranks
Meta's severance and personnel costs, following layoffs announced in November, totaled nearly $1 billion, the company reported Wednesday.
CNBC
Here are the layoff severance packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other tech giants have promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
Workday to cut about 525 jobs
Workday will cut 3% of its workforce, the cloud-sharing company's CEOs announced Tuesday. The layoffs will affect approximately 525 employees.
The 20 top employers to work for, according to US employees
Gainsight, Microsoft, and Fidelity Investments all fell in the top 20 this year on job site Glassdoor's ranking.
Big tech job cuts keep coming; Zoom latest to trim headcount
The tech industry started the year with a wave of job cuts, around 50,000 in January alone, and there doesn’t appear to be any let up this month. The computer maker Dell said Monday that it’s cutting about 6,600 jobs. Large and small tech companies went on a hiring spree in over the past several years due to a demand for their products, software and services surged with millions of people working remotely. However, even with all of the layoffs announced this year, most tech companies are still vastly larger than they were three years ago. Here’s a look at some of the companies that have announced layoffs so far.
Computer maker Dell lays off more than 6,500 in latest wave of tech job cuts
The computer manufacturer Dell is eliminating more than 6,500 jobs in response to diminishing sales.
Microsoft under fire for hosting private Sting concert for its execs in Davos the night before announcing mass layoffs
The tech giant’s party in the exclusive Swiss ski resort was labeled “seriously bad executive symbolism.”
constructiondive.com
Autodesk lays off 250 employees amid tech industry crunch
Autodesk has laid off 250 people across its global workforce, according to the San Francisco-based maker of design and building software for architects, construction contractors and engineers, putting it among the latest technology firms to slash its ranks. The cuts amounted to 2% of its workforce. Autodesk's cuts appear to...
Ford’s CEO is the new face of a more ‘efficient’ corporate America after getting candid and hinting at more layoffs: ‘It takes us 25% more engineers to do the same work’
Many layoffs at U.S. companies over the past few months have so far been contained to the tech industry, a reversal of fortunes that has sparked a movement within the sector to cut back and become more efficient. Mark Zuckerberg declared 2023 the “year of efficiency” for Meta during the...
itechpost.com
Zoom Cuts 1,300 Employees In Most Recent Tech Industry Layoffs
In an announcement posted on the company's website on Tuesday, Zoom disclosed plans to lay off around 1,300 employees, or 15% of its workforce. CEO Eric Yuan says the company must respond to the "uncertainty of the global economy" while society continues to adjust to life after the pandemic. Zoom...
Boeing to slash 2,000 jobs to 'simplify' corporate structure, reportedly outsource some jobs overseas
Boeing announced Monday it intends to cut around 2,000 white collar jobs in finance and human resources as the company looks to simplify its corporate structure.
The economist who predicted that A.I. would replace half of all U.S. jobs now says ChatGPT is the equivalent of Uber disrupting the taxi industry—and it could lead to lower wages
If ChatGPT is successful in creating competition like Uber did, it could drive wages down, according to Oxford economist Carl Frey.
News Corp. to Cut More Than 1,000 Jobs
News Corp., the owner of The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones, and Australia’s Foxtel, will cut more than 1,000 jobs, citing a difficult economic environment and rising interest rates. In the company’s fiscal Q2 earnings report, CEO Robert Thomson said that the company would shed about 5 percent of the company’s employees, or about 1,250 positions. The cuts, which will be completed by the end of the year, should save the company approximately $30 million.More from The Hollywood ReporterNews Corp's HarperCollins to Lay Off 5 Percent of North American StaffBetter Off Alone? Why the Murdochs Called Off a Fox-News Corp MergerFox-News...
Dell Set to Slash Around 6,650 Jobs in Latest Tech Layoffs: Report
Dell has become the latest tech giant to announce thousands of job cuts, according to a report. Around 6,650 jobs, or roughly 5 percent of the company’s workforce, are set to be wiped from Dell’s payroll, according to Bloomberg, as major American employers navigate challenging economic trends in 2023. “What we know is market conditions continue to erode with an uncertain future,” co-Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke wrote in a memo to employees. The job cuts come after Dell had already paused external hiring, limited travel, and reduced outside services spending—cost-saving measures that Clarke said were “no longer enough.” The layoffs come after the likes of Meta, Amazon, and Goldman Sachs announced major cuts of their own in recent weeks.Read it at Reuters
US News and World Report
Ebay to Lay off 500 Employees
(Reuters) - E-commerce firm eBay Inc said on Tuesday it will lay off 500 employees globally, representing 4% of its total workforce. Shares of the San Jose, California-based company rose about 1% in aftermarket trade. "This shift gives us additional space to invest and create new roles in high-potential areas...
US startups laid off more than 3,000 workers in January — a 1,700% jump from the same month last year
The tech pullback is in full swing, and more than 3,000 US startup employees were laid off in January. Here's the full list of companies making cuts.
Zoom reducing headcount by 1,300
Zoom is reducing its headcount by 15%, CEO Eric Yuan said in a blog post published on Tuesday on the video communication company's website.
