Related
Fortune

A top tech analyst just warned another 15% to 20% of big tech employees could be laid off over the next 6 months

Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp., during the company's Ignite Spotlight event in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Big tech giants have laid off tens of thousands of employees over the past few months as recession fears, persistent inflation, and rising interest rates continue to weigh on earnings results. The likes of Google, Amazon, and Meta have let go of nearly 40,000 employees combined.
UPI News

Workday to cut about 525 jobs

Workday will cut 3% of its workforce, the cloud-sharing company's CEOs announced Tuesday. The layoffs will affect approximately 525 employees.
The Associated Press

Big tech job cuts keep coming; Zoom latest to trim headcount

The tech industry started the year with a wave of job cuts, around 50,000 in January alone, and there doesn’t appear to be any let up this month. The computer maker Dell said Monday that it’s cutting about 6,600 jobs. Large and small tech companies went on a hiring spree in over the past several years due to a demand for their products, software and services surged with millions of people working remotely. However, even with all of the layoffs announced this year, most tech companies are still vastly larger than they were three years ago. Here’s a look at some of the companies that have announced layoffs so far.
constructiondive.com

Autodesk lays off 250 employees amid tech industry crunch

Autodesk has laid off 250 people across its global workforce, according to the San Francisco-based maker of design and building software for architects, construction contractors and engineers, putting it among the latest technology firms to slash its ranks. The cuts amounted to 2% of its workforce. Autodesk's cuts appear to...
itechpost.com

Zoom Cuts 1,300 Employees In Most Recent Tech Industry Layoffs

In an announcement posted on the company's website on Tuesday, Zoom disclosed plans to lay off around 1,300 employees, or 15% of its workforce. CEO Eric Yuan says the company must respond to the "uncertainty of the global economy" while society continues to adjust to life after the pandemic. Zoom...
The Hollywood Reporter

News Corp. to Cut More Than 1,000 Jobs

News Corp., the owner of The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones, and Australia’s Foxtel, will cut more than 1,000 jobs, citing a difficult economic environment and rising interest rates. In the company’s fiscal Q2 earnings report, CEO Robert Thomson said that the company would shed about 5 percent of the company’s employees, or about 1,250 positions. The cuts, which will be completed by the end of the year, should save the company approximately $30 million.More from The Hollywood ReporterNews Corp's HarperCollins to Lay Off 5 Percent of North American StaffBetter Off Alone? Why the Murdochs Called Off a Fox-News Corp MergerFox-News...
TheDailyBeast

Dell Set to Slash Around 6,650 Jobs in Latest Tech Layoffs: Report

Dell has become the latest tech giant to announce thousands of job cuts, according to a report. Around 6,650 jobs, or roughly 5 percent of the company’s workforce, are set to be wiped from Dell’s payroll, according to Bloomberg, as major American employers navigate challenging economic trends in 2023. “What we know is market conditions continue to erode with an uncertain future,” co-Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke wrote in a memo to employees. The job cuts come after Dell had already paused external hiring, limited travel, and reduced outside services spending—cost-saving measures that Clarke said were “no longer enough.” The layoffs come after the likes of Meta, Amazon, and Goldman Sachs announced major cuts of their own in recent weeks.Read it at Reuters
US News and World Report

Ebay to Lay off 500 Employees

(Reuters) - E-commerce firm eBay Inc said on Tuesday it will lay off 500 employees globally, representing 4% of its total workforce. Shares of the San Jose, California-based company rose about 1% in aftermarket trade. "This shift gives us additional space to invest and create new roles in high-potential areas...

