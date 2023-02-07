Sterling Police make arrests for driving without a license, driving under the influence

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- No injuries were reported when two trucks collided at mile marker 118 near Atwood, Colo. Tuesday morning. According to Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper and Public Information Officer Gary Cutler, the collision occurred at about 12:05 a.m. with one truck fully engulfed in flames. Trooper Marc Bornhoft reported Tuesday morning that Interstate 76 eastbound was closed between Atwood and Sterling because of the accident.

