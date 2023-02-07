Read full article on original website
Tennessee witness spots lights hovering in triangle formation overheadRoger MarshKingsport, TN
Cameo Theater to Host Billy Idol and Bret Michaels with Rebel Rock Street ShowJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Ballad Health System opens Walk-In Behavioral Crisis Center at WoodridgeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Enjoying the Surprising Health and Community Benefits of City Parks and RecreationJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenBristol, VA
wcyb.com
Emory & Henry signs full partnership with Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Emory & Henry College has joined the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center as a full partner. The goal is to expand educational opportunities, but what exactly is a full partnership, and how does it work?. "It means they have full access to the building," said...
wcyb.com
Aunt shares details about teenager who was found in Greene County cornfield
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A family member of Danielle Owens, the teenager found in a Greeneville cornfield, shared details about who she was. Danielle's aunt, Kim Hinkle Caraway, says her niece attended Highland Elementary School, Greeneville Middle School, and Greeneville High School. Caraway says Danielle graduated with a GED...
wcyb.com
Tennessee Comptroller audit finds issues at ETSU with way some money was handled
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tennessee Comptroller's audit of finances at East Tennessee State University found problems with the way some money was handled. Auditors said the university was late in mailing notices to several students whose accounts were past due and did not send the accounts to a collection agency on time.
wcyb.com
Deadline extended to get Blackbird cupcake for 'Sweet for the Sweet' campaign
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The deadline has been extended if you'd like to get a Blackbird cupcake for the Healing Hands Health Center's 13th annual "Sweets for the Sweet" campaign. You now have until Friday to sign up. This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Healing Hands,...
wcyb.com
ETSU women win on the road at first place Samford
The ETSU women picked up a big win on the road tonight at first-place Samford 75-63. The win moves the Bucs within a game and a half of the Bulldogs for first in the conference, with three other teams, wedged in-between. ETSU was led in scoring by Kendell Foley, who...
wcyb.com
Tennessee firefighters launch statewide campaign for PTSD treatment funding bill
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Local firefighters are joining a statewide effort to promote a bill aimed at helping them deal with PTSD on the job. Kingsport was stop one in East Tennessee, part of the "Walk for Dustin". Three flags are traveling from fire department to department, collecting signatures along...
wcyb.com
Body found in cornfield in Greene County identified as missing juvenile
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: The body found in a cornfield early Tuesday in Greene County has been identified as a missing juvenile. According to the Greeneville Police Department, the body of Danielle Owens was discovered. The investigation remains ongoing, police said Wednesday. --- A body was found...
wcyb.com
Affidavit: Carter County infant suffered broken skull, underwent CPR, on ventilator
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: An infant underwent CPR, suffered from a fractured skull, and is on a ventilator according to an affidavit in Carter County sent to News 5. According to the affidavit, the 8-month-old boy's mother, Christina Niles, admitted to throwing a toy truck and striking...
wcyb.com
Body discovered in cornfield in Greene County, police say
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A body was found early Tuesday in a cornfield, according to the Greeneville Police Department. The Greene County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to the 300 block of Doughtys Chapel Road at around 12:21 a.m. That department notified the Greeneville Police Department "due to certain circumstances relating to another ongoing investigation."
wcyb.com
Johnson City Police Department investigating serious crash involving pedestrian
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Johnson City Police Department is investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian that happened early Tuesday morning. Police said a man was attempting to cross University Parkway, when he was struck by an eastbound pickup truck. Authorities said the pedestrian has been transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
wcyb.com
Washington Co. investigators asking public's help identifying suspect
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who passed counterfeit currency at Dollar General in Gray on February 1. Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo is asked to call the Washington County...
wcyb.com
HOPE for Bristol to monitor air quality due to landfill gases and emissions
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A Bristol group concerned about emissions released from the Bristol, Virginia landfill now have some special equipment to monitor those gases. The landfill gases and odors in the air from the landfill are causing concern for nearby residents, so much so, that they are taking matters into their own hands.
wcyb.com
The Mall at Johnson City closed until further notice due to repairs to water lines
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Mall at Johnson City is closed until further notice due to ongoing repairs to water lines. The announcement was made on social media Thursday. The mall has been closed since Wednesday. No timetable was given as to when the repairs would be completed.
wcyb.com
Ruffus Milner sees opportunity in season ending injury
Unfortunately, season-ending injuries are a part of sports. For ETSU Forward Jalya Ruffus Milner, her playing career came to an end on the floor in a heap during a game two weeks ago against Samford. But Ruffer Milner sees this injury as an opportunity in a new role as a...
wcyb.com
YouTube sensation Cleetus McFarland to return to Bristol Motor Speedway in April
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — YouTube sensation Cleetus McFarland is coming back to Bristol Motor Speedway in April 2023. Speedway officials said he will be "bringing his friends and they are going to get dirty." The inaugural Danger Ranger on Dirt will be on April 22. This will feature McFarland...
wcyb.com
Appalachian Power hosts open house to discuss transmission upgrades
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Electric transmission upgrades are heading to Washington and Smyth counties. Appalachian Power hosted an open house Tuesday evening seeking community input on route options to rebuild the electric transmission line. A 27-mile project for Washington and Smyth counties. Appalachian Power is upgrading the transmission system...
wcyb.com
Hawkins County woman who lied to receive PPP loan sentenced to prison, prosecutors say
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Hawkins County woman who was already on probation for fraud is headed to prison for more than 6 years after lying to receive COVID-19 relief money, according to federal officials. Federal prosecutors said Leslie Bethea claimed to have made more than $99,000 in 2019,...
wcyb.com
6 people taken to hospital after possible exposure in Wise County, authorities say
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Six people, including 5 minors and an adult were transported to the hospital Wednesday night after an unknown exposure, according to authorities in Wise County. Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said first responders were dispatched to a home on Chantilly Road in the...
wcyb.com
Man facing multiple charges following crash into Bristol CVS, police say
Police in Bristol, Tennessee, are investigating after they say a man crashed a car into a CVS store. Police say the crash happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday at the CVS along East Cedar Street. Investigators say they have a man in custody, and he is facing multiple charges. Charges...
wcyb.com
UPDATE: Missing Honaker man located safe
HONAKER, Va. — UPDATE: The Honaker Police Departments says Josiah Stevens has been located and is safe. The Honaker Police Department is looking for a missing at-risk person. Police say they are looking for 22-year-old Josiah Joel Stevens, who they say has autism. Investigators say Stevens was last seen...
