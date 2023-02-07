ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluff City, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wcyb.com

Aunt shares details about teenager who was found in Greene County cornfield

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A family member of Danielle Owens, the teenager found in a Greeneville cornfield, shared details about who she was. Danielle's aunt, Kim Hinkle Caraway, says her niece attended Highland Elementary School, Greeneville Middle School, and Greeneville High School. Caraway says Danielle graduated with a GED...
GREENEVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

ETSU women win on the road at first place Samford

The ETSU women picked up a big win on the road tonight at first-place Samford 75-63. The win moves the Bucs within a game and a half of the Bulldogs for first in the conference, with three other teams, wedged in-between. ETSU was led in scoring by Kendell Foley, who...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Body discovered in cornfield in Greene County, police say

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A body was found early Tuesday in a cornfield, according to the Greeneville Police Department. The Greene County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to the 300 block of Doughtys Chapel Road at around 12:21 a.m. That department notified the Greeneville Police Department "due to certain circumstances relating to another ongoing investigation."
GREENEVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Johnson City Police Department investigating serious crash involving pedestrian

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Johnson City Police Department is investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian that happened early Tuesday morning. Police said a man was attempting to cross University Parkway, when he was struck by an eastbound pickup truck. Authorities said the pedestrian has been transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

HOPE for Bristol to monitor air quality due to landfill gases and emissions

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A Bristol group concerned about emissions released from the Bristol, Virginia landfill now have some special equipment to monitor those gases. The landfill gases and odors in the air from the landfill are causing concern for nearby residents, so much so, that they are taking matters into their own hands.
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Ruffus Milner sees opportunity in season ending injury

Unfortunately, season-ending injuries are a part of sports. For ETSU Forward Jalya Ruffus Milner, her playing career came to an end on the floor in a heap during a game two weeks ago against Samford. But Ruffer Milner sees this injury as an opportunity in a new role as a...
wcyb.com

Appalachian Power hosts open house to discuss transmission upgrades

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Electric transmission upgrades are heading to Washington and Smyth counties. Appalachian Power hosted an open house Tuesday evening seeking community input on route options to rebuild the electric transmission line. A 27-mile project for Washington and Smyth counties. Appalachian Power is upgrading the transmission system...
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

UPDATE: Missing Honaker man located safe

HONAKER, Va. — UPDATE: The Honaker Police Departments says Josiah Stevens has been located and is safe. The Honaker Police Department is looking for a missing at-risk person. Police say they are looking for 22-year-old Josiah Joel Stevens, who they say has autism. Investigators say Stevens was last seen...
HONAKER, VA

