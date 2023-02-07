ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire at Lakeland restaurant leaves 80 employees temporarily out of work

By Erik Waxler
 2 days ago
It’s the place where Lauren Rodriguez has worked for four years, earning a living to take care of her two kids.

Now, she and the 80 people who work at the Texas Cattle Company Steakhouse are left to wonder what comes next.

“It is a bit devastating. This is my livelihood. It’s many of our livelihoods and our only source of income. I had some awesome positive friends that have really tried to turn that around for me and try to see the good in it and jump over this hurdle. But it’s a lot,” she said.

The restaurant is an institution in Downtown Lakeland and has been located next to Lake Mirror for 50 years.

The Lakeland Fire Department said a fire started inside around 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Crews had to deal with the dangers of propane tanks and a compromised gas line.

But after two and a half hours, they got the fire under control.

Fire officials said they are still investigating what started it.

“It’s a wood fire grill. We cook over fire naturally every day," grill cook Wesley Day said. "We have a fire going seven days out of the week. We are used to the fire. Nothing like this. It’s a sad scene."

Ownership said they are thankful the fire happened after hours when the restaurant was closed and that they are grateful for the first responders who saved the building.

Rodriguez said the employees have come together in a short amount of time.

“We are all just trying to help each other out. I know a lot of us were here this morning seeing what one another needed because we are a big family," she said.

Texas Cattle Company is part of the Talk of the Town restaurant group that also includes Charley’s Steakhouse in Tampa.

Some employees might be able to work temporarily at other restaurants in the group.

