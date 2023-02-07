Read full article on original website
Related
KOKI FOX 23
Zoom laying off 1,300 employees, CEO to reduce salary by 98%
Video conferencing company Zoom announced Tuesday it will lay off around 1,300 employees to counter changing economic conditions and work habits. In a news release Tuesday, CEO of Zoom Eric Yuan announced that the Zoom team will be reduced by 15%, which is about 1,300 employees. “Over the past few...
Zoom is the latest tech firm to announce layoffs, and its CEO will take a 98% pay cut
Zoom, which became a hallmark of the COVID-19 pandemic, is the latest tech company now turning to layoffs as it looks to navigate life after it. The company is laying off some 1,300 employees, or about 15% of its workforce, CEO Eric Yuan announced Tuesday in a note to staff. He did not specify the breakdown of U.S. and non-U.S. employees.
constructiondive.com
Autodesk lays off 250 employees amid tech industry crunch
Autodesk has laid off 250 people across its global workforce, according to the San Francisco-based maker of design and building software for architects, construction contractors and engineers, putting it among the latest technology firms to slash its ranks. The cuts amounted to 2% of its workforce. Autodesk's cuts appear to...
Leaked Amazon memo shows it only wants to hire students and new grads for entry-level software roles
Amazon will now only hire students and new grads for entry-level software positions, according to an internal memo shown to Insider.
Pfizer’s former CFO says you should ask yourself these questions if you want to become a finance chief
When I last spoke with Frank D’Amelio in July, we talked about his plans to retire at the end of the year from his position of EVP and CFO at Pfizer, Inc., where he was finance chief for 15 years. D’Amelio has served a total of 20 years in CFO roles, and he’s had more than 20 mentees that have gone on to CFO or CEO roles. Yes, 20. Now in his retirement, this month he started serving as “CFO-in-residence” and independent senior advisor for Deloitte’s U.S. CFO Program providing his strategic guidance on the finance function.
We asked ChatGPT which jobs it thinks it will replace—and it’s not good news for data entry professionals or reporters
OpenAI's ChatGPT has no qualms about taking your job -but it believes it will have a "net positive" impact on the economy. The ChatGPT fear is real. The A.I. is already outstripping human candidates on job applications and top economists have said it will take over half the jobs in the U.S., while lowering the wages of the roles remaining.
The 20 top employers to work for, according to US employees
Gainsight, Microsoft, and Fidelity Investments all fell in the top 20 this year on job site Glassdoor's ranking.
These Jobs May Be Most at Risk of Layoffs in 2023 — Should You Find a New Gig Now?
Last week's job report was a huge boost to the American economy, with 517,000 new jobs added (much more than the 187,000 projected by analysts) and unemployment at a 54-year low of just 3.4%. But,...
CNBC
Tech layoffs aren't hitting this digital job market where over 700,000 workers are needed
Cybersecurity jobs are in high demand even as the tech industry goes through layoffs. Specific work skills and certifications that can be earned online are more important to employers than a college degree major. Existing professionals, especially those in IT roles, can successfully start a career in cybersecurity, where jobs...
Here are the latest tech layoffs as the industry shudders
The high-flying tech industry is facing a reckoning as the economy slows and customers pull back on spending.In the past month alone, tech companies have cut nearly 60,000 jobs, reversing a hiring spree that surged during the pandemic as millions of Americans moved their lives online. IBM was one of the latest to slash its headcount, announcing 3,900 layoffs in January, or less than 2% of its global workforce. Even with the surge in layoffs, most tech companies are still vastly larger than they were three years ago. But industry analysts expect further industry cuts in 2023 as the Federal Reserve continues...
Ford’s CEO is the new face of a more ‘efficient’ corporate America after getting candid and hinting at more layoffs: ‘It takes us 25% more engineers to do the same work’
Many layoffs at U.S. companies over the past few months have so far been contained to the tech industry, a reversal of fortunes that has sparked a movement within the sector to cut back and become more efficient. Mark Zuckerberg declared 2023 the “year of efficiency” for Meta during the...
Boeing to slash 2,000 jobs to 'simplify' corporate structure, reportedly outsource some jobs overseas
Boeing announced Monday it intends to cut around 2,000 white collar jobs in finance and human resources as the company looks to simplify its corporate structure.
The economist who predicted that A.I. would replace half of all U.S. jobs now says ChatGPT is the equivalent of Uber disrupting the taxi industry—and it could lead to lower wages
If ChatGPT is successful in creating competition like Uber did, it could drive wages down, according to Oxford economist Carl Frey.
Google’s VP of Labs and former co-CEO of Salesforce are starting a new AI company
The AI news keeps on coming today. Clay Bavor, Google’s Vice President of Labs, and Bret Taylor, the former co-CEO of Salesforce, have announced that they are starting a new AI company. The two took to LinkedIn today to make the announcement, confirming that Bavor was leaving the tech giant after an 18-year career.
US startups laid off more than 3,000 workers in January — a 1,700% jump from the same month last year
The tech pullback is in full swing, and more than 3,000 US startup employees were laid off in January. Here's the full list of companies making cuts.
Pollination Tech Startup BloomX Helps Croppers Improve Profits
"Thai Sade, co-founder and CEO of BloomX, joined Cheddar News to discuss how the company helps farmers profit off of AI-based pollination technology."
Boeing is cutting 2,000 HR and finance jobs, outsourcing some to India
Boeing plans to cut about 2,000 white-collar jobs in finance and human resources, and it will be shifting some of that work to an outside contractor in India.
The key to hybrid work productivity? Getting the ROI of your commute right
Workers shouldn't go to the office just to send emails or sit on video calls. About three-quarters of all U.S. companies are in the process of adopting a hybrid work model. Now, managers need to learn how to maximize hybrid work productivity by determining what employees can most productively work on at home, and what to focus on when they come to the office.
Boeing plans to cut about 2,000 jobs in finance and human resources for 2023
SEATTLE (AP) — Boeing plans to make staffing cuts in the aerospace company’s finance and human resources departments in 2023, with a loss of around 2,000 jobs, the company said. “We expect about 2,000 reductions primarily in Finance and HR through a combination of attrition and layoffs,” Boeing...
marketplace.org
In a “restructuring” economy, which industries gained and lost jobs in 2022
One word to describe the labor market these past few years: whiplash. Unemployment soared and then plunged down to its lowest level since 1969. The private sector lost more than 20 million jobs in the start of the pandemic, but by last year had gained them all back. Hotels had...
Comments / 0