Nashua, NH

97.5 WOKQ

Do You Remember Shopping at Artisan Outlet and Sweaterville U.S.A in Portsmouth, New Hampshire?

Oh, the nostalgia! I love being a member of the group on Facebook, "You grew up/lived in southern N.H./ME.seacoast if you remember". I grew up about an hour away in Central Massachusetts, but love hearing from people who have lived here for decades. They remember all of the restaurants and stores that used to be the bees knees. They're part of the fabric of this area, and contributes to its rich history.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WMUR.com

Testimony heard on 9 gun-related bills at New Hampshire State House

CONCORD, N.H. — Several gun-related bills are being considering in Concord, including proposals for waiting periods for buying a firearm and instituting a system of protection orders that could be used to prevent someone from buying a gun. Nine bills were discussed Wednesday at the State House, including a...
CONCORD, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Four NH Communities Ranked For Safety

A new report finds four New Hampshire communities on a list of the safest places in the U.S. According to MoneyGeek, a financial advice site, Salem is ranked 49th, Derry is 273rd, Nashua 289th and Concord is 426th. The ranking of 660 communities nationwide is based on FBI crime statistics from 2021, the most recent year of available data.
SALEM, NH
Boston Magazine

The Battle for New Hampshire’s Gunstock Mountain Resort

Throughout New England, the corporate consolidation of ski mountains threatens to wipe out the region's alpine culture and forever change our most beloved ski towns. Except at one enclave, where the locals decided to fight back. From day trips to weekend getaways, our biweekly Traveler newsletter shows you the best...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
thepulseofnh.com

The DEA Will Build A Lab in NH To Fight Opioid Crisis

Paul Spera of the DEA told Good Morning NH on The Pulse of NH this morning that the DEA is planning to build a DEA Lab in New Hampshire for regionally confiscated fentanyl. Spera says more than 107,000 Americans died from a fentanyl overdose in 2022. He says the FEA took 50 million fake fentanyl-laced pills off the streets nationally last year. Listen to the full exclusive interview here:
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Seacoast Current

More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good

It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Two New Hampshire Towns Named Best Places to Visit in New England for 2023

Here in New England, we know we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country, and eight New England towns made the list. Our area has also been highlighted for having some of the most magical winter wonderland towns, hottest zip codes in America, most underrated destinations in the country, and restaurants that made the New York Times' Restaurant List.
NEWMARKET, NH
thepulseofnh.com

MA Man Sentenced In NH

A Malden, Massachusetts, man has been sentenced in New Hampshire to two-years in federal prison. The U.S. Attorney’s office says 64-year-old Robert Gramolini was found in possession of stolen trailers and motorcycles. The total value of the stolen property found at a storage lot in Brentwood was more than 150-thousand dollars.
MALDEN, MA
WMUR.com

New Hampshire lawmakers consider bill about obscene materials in schools

CONCORD, N.H. — A bill under consideration in Concord is being touted by supporters as a way to protect children from obscene material, but opponents call it an effort to ban books. The legislation would affect schools in grades K-12, which the bill's sponsor, state Rep. Glenn Cordelli, R-Tuftonboro,...
CONCORD, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Board Approved Detox Program For Manchester’s Homeless

The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a substance abuse recovery program last night. Gatehouse Treatment proposed an initiative to help homeless people in the city seeking detox from opioids and other forms of drug and alcohol addiction. Mayor Joyce Craig said the city could potentially pay up-front costs, but that state funding would be critical for the program’s overall success. The city solicitor will review the details of the agreement.
MANCHESTER, NH
hotelnewsresource.com

Jack Daniels Inn in Peterborough, NH Rebranded to Riverhouse by Weekender

Weekender Hotels today announced the renaming of Jack Daniels Inn. The Peterborough, NH property, which Weekender Hotels acquired in 2022, will now be called Riverhouse by Weekender. Weekender Hotels founder, Keir Weimer said, “We wanted this property to reflect the Weekender brand, which is all about adventure, new experiences and...
PETERBOROUGH, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Homeless Women In Manchester Have Safe Place To Stay Thanks To Opening Of New Shelter

Homeless women in Manchester now have a safe place where they can stay thanks to the opening of a brand new shelter in the city. The shelter on Brook Street has 16 beds right now and it will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Southern New Hampshire University donated 50-thousand dollars to help get the shelter up and running. The facility currently has enough funding to operate through June.
MANCHESTER, NH
pureoldies1041.com

NH Walmarts target of bomb threats

KEENE, NH – Walmart stores across New Hampshire have been targeted with explosive bomb threats. In a news release on Tuesday the Claremont Police Department said that at about 2:45 pm they received a call about a bomb inside of Walmart. A store associated called the police station, reporting that the suspect had called the retailer directly to make the threat.
CLAREMONT, NH
bestattractions.org

Things to do in Nashua, New Hampshire

Discover the Best Attractions in Nashua, New Hampshire. Nashua, New Hampshire, is a vibrant and dynamic city just a short drive from the heart of Boston. Whether you’re looking for an escape from the hustle and bustle of the town or a chance to experience the best of New England’s natural beauty, Nashua has something to offer everyone. Nashua is a must-visit destination for travelers of all ages and interests, with a rich history, an array of cultural attractions, and plenty of outdoor activities.
NASHUA, NH

