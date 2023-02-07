Read full article on original website
WKRC
Bengals coordinators reportedly finalists to land NFL head coaching jobs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Five NFL teams were looking for a head coach this offseason and three vacancies have been filled. A pair of Bengals coordinators are considered finalists for the two open positions. The Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich, the Denver Broncos traded for and signed former New Orleans Saints...
What to expect from new 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks
The San Francisco 49ers are expected to hire former Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks as their new defensive coordinator, per reports, providing Kyle Shanahan with the answer to his biggest personnel question heading into the 2023 season. Wilks, 50, interviewed at length with the 49ers on Monday, with...
Former Buccaneers’ OC Interested in College Position
Former Bucs’ OC, Byron Leftwich, is looking to get into the college game.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team
Steve Wilks was hoping to land a head coach job this offseason after serving as one in an interim capacity with the Carolina Panthers, but he will have to instead settle for arguably the next-best thing. Wilks has been hired as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers, according Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport... The post Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks expected to join San Francisco 49ers
A Charlotte native, Steve Wilks went 6-6 with Carolina last season after replacing Matt Rhule five weeks into the NFL regular season.
Yardbarker
Cleveland Browns Sign Former Michigan DT
Cleveland made a roster move on Tuesday by adding a defensive tackle on a future/reserve contract. Michael Dwumfour was brought in, a former Michigan and Rutgers defender that signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2021. Dwumfour made his NFL debut in 2021 with the...
49ers Legend Compares Brock Purdy To Joe Montana
The rise of San Francisco rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has truly been remarkable. Beginning his season with the 49ers as "Mr. Irrelevant," Purdy stepped up for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13 and never looked back. If not for a torn UCL Purdy suffered six snaps into the NFC title ...
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
NFL world reacts to massive 49ers hire
The San Francisco 49ers lost defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to the Houston Texans in the hiring cycle. So the Niners, one of the top contenders in the NFC, needed to make sure they aced their next hire. They arguably did exactly that on Monday as the team hired Steve Wilks to be their new defensive Read more... The post NFL world reacts to massive 49ers hire appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: 49ers’ Brock Purdy to undergo surgery on Feb. 22, will be ready for training camp
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy sustained a tear of the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow during the first quarter of the 49ers' January 29 appearance in the NFC Championship Game. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Purdy will undergo surgery to repair the damage on February 22. Dr. Keith Meister will perform the procedure, and the quarterback is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for training camp.
NBC Sports
Report: Jimmy G-Shanahan relationship soured before Eagles loss
Jimmy Garoppolo’s time with the 49ers appears to be over. Following San Francisco’s loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, coach Kyle Shanahan made clear in the end-of-season press conference alongside general manager John Lynch that he does not see Garoppolo returning in 2023. Shanahan’s answer...
Yardbarker
Buccaneers Interviewing Seahawks QBs Coach Dave Canales For OC Job
Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Buccaneers’ job:. Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell (Interview) Jaguars pass game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter (Interview) Georgia OC Todd Monken (Interview) Broncos QB Coach Klint Kubiak (Interview) Giants QBs Coach Shea Tierney (Interview) Bengals QBs coach Dan Pitcher (Interview) Saints...
Tom Brady's offensive coordinator a ‘serious candidate’ for Notre Dame OC job
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is a "serious candidate" for the OC job at Notre Dame. Tommy Rees recently left the Irish for Alabama.
San Francisco 49ers, QB Brock Purdy finalizing plans for elbow surgery
More than a week after suffering a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the NFC Championship Game, San Francisco 49ers quarterback
NBC Sports
Kittle declares 49ers' QB job is Purdy's to lose in 2023
It appears increasingly likely that not only will Brock Purdy compete to become the 49ers' starting quarterback in 2023, but he might just be the frontrunner. After skyrocketing to NFL stardom as an unlikely hero for San Francisco, Purdy captured the hearts of many around the league, especially his own teammates. After suffering a torn UCL in the 49ers' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, Purdy will undergo elbow surgery that likely will sideline him for the next six months leading up to training camp.
Sources: 49ers hiring ex-Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks as DC
The 49ers are hiring Steve Wilks as their new defensive coordinator, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
NBC Bay Area
NBA Rumors: Warriors Willing to Trade Young Players for Significant Upgrade
Report: Dubs open to trading younger players for right price originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. After winning their fourth NBA title in eight years, the Warriors’ 2022-23 season hasn’t exactly gone the way they had expected. And as Thursday’s trade deadline quickly approaches, one question has been...
