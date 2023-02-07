Read full article on original website
Related
kniakrls.com
USDA Investing Millions in Rural Iowa, According to Undersecretary of Rural Development
Under Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Division Xochitl Torres Small came to Iowa last week to highlight the investments the federal agency is making in Iowa and local communities. A group of USDA staff toured Pella and Oskaloosa last week, which included stops at LDJ Manufacturing...
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Indianola – Iowa Climate
Today’s Peoples Bank Let’s Talk Indianola features State Climatologist Justin Glisan about the rest of winter and spring for Iowa’s climate. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
kniakrls.com
All-State Speech Students Recognized for Large Group Performances
The Iowa High School Speech Association has announced the 2023 All-State Large Group selections. Pella Christian – One Act – The Women of Lockerbie (performing) Pella Christian – Musical Theatre – Chicago (performing) Pella – Ensemble Acting – George Washington Slept Here (non-performing) Pella...
kniakrls.com
Rain, Snow Mix Possible Tonight
A mix of rain and snow is possible across south central Iowa this evening. According to the National Weather Service, precipitation is expected to begin sometime after sunset and continue through the early morning — and at some point, transition to frozen before it ends. Light snow is also possible later in the day Thursday, and travel may be hazardous, especially in the northeast quarter of Iowa. Precipitation amounts may vary, with approximately 1/2″ of total liquid expected — but snowfall amounts will depend on the transition of colder air. Many roads may remain clear due to recent warm weather as well. A brief cooldown will linger into Friday with highs topping out near 30 and wind chill near zero possible Saturday morning, before bouncing back into the 40s for the long term.
Comments / 0