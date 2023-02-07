ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Mississippi State hands LSU 11th straight loss

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Despite multiple 10-0 scoring runs by the Tigers in the first half, LSU Basketball fell on the road to Mississippi State, 64-53, on Wednesday night in Humphrey Coliseum. LSU goes to 12-12 overall and 1-10 in conference play while Mississippi State improves to 16-8 overall and...
STARKVILLE, MS
Fans invited for LSU baseball scrimmages Friday through Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Baseball preseason intra-squad scrimmages are scheduled this week at 1:30 p.m. CT Friday, 1:30 p.m. CT Saturday and 12:30 p.m. CT Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. LSU players will be available to fans after Sunday’s scrimmage to sign autographs, as free...
BATON ROUGE, LA
2023 LSU baseball schedule for TV, online broadcasts released

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Baseball preseason intra-squad scrimmages are scheduled this week at 5 p.m. CT Friday, 1:30 p.m. CT Saturday and 12:30 p.m. CT Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. LSU is scheduled to make 11 network TV appearances during the regular season – seven...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana High School Officials Association elects Ruthie Dugal as next presisdent

Baton Rouge – The Louisiana High School Officials Association (LHSOA) is pleased to announce the election of Ruthie Dugal as its next President. A native of Lafayette, Dugal brings over 30 years of experience as a multi-sport high school official, collegiate referee, and Regional Coordinator of Officials. She is a former LHSAA basketball, softball, and volleyball coach and has served on the LHSOA leadership team since 2010.
LOUISIANA STATE

