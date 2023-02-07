Read full article on original website
crescentcitysports.com
LSU tabbed coaches preseason SEC baseball favorite; all-conference teams announced
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU is the favorite to win the 2023 SEC baseball championship, and four Tigers received Preseason All-SEC recognition Thursday in a vote of the league’s 14 head coaches. Four different schools received first place votes to win the 2023 SEC title. LSU led the...
crescentcitysports.com
Mississippi State hands LSU 11th straight loss
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Despite multiple 10-0 scoring runs by the Tigers in the first half, LSU Basketball fell on the road to Mississippi State, 64-53, on Wednesday night in Humphrey Coliseum. LSU goes to 12-12 overall and 1-10 in conference play while Mississippi State improves to 16-8 overall and...
crescentcitysports.com
LSU-South Carolina women’s basketball showdown gives off Game of the Century vibes
It was January 20, 1968 when John Wooden’s top ranked UCLA faced off against No. 2 Houston in men’s basketball in a matchup billed as the Game of the Century. National exposure for the sport was not what it is today, so when 52,693 fans packed the Houston Astrodome, it was a one-of-a-kind event at the time.
crescentcitysports.com
Fans invited for LSU baseball scrimmages Friday through Sunday
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Baseball preseason intra-squad scrimmages are scheduled this week at 1:30 p.m. CT Friday, 1:30 p.m. CT Saturday and 12:30 p.m. CT Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. LSU players will be available to fans after Sunday’s scrimmage to sign autographs, as free...
crescentcitysports.com
2023 LSU baseball schedule for TV, online broadcasts released
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Baseball preseason intra-squad scrimmages are scheduled this week at 5 p.m. CT Friday, 1:30 p.m. CT Saturday and 12:30 p.m. CT Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. LSU is scheduled to make 11 network TV appearances during the regular season – seven...
crescentcitysports.com
Louisiana High School Officials Association elects Ruthie Dugal as next presisdent
Baton Rouge – The Louisiana High School Officials Association (LHSOA) is pleased to announce the election of Ruthie Dugal as its next President. A native of Lafayette, Dugal brings over 30 years of experience as a multi-sport high school official, collegiate referee, and Regional Coordinator of Officials. She is a former LHSAA basketball, softball, and volleyball coach and has served on the LHSOA leadership team since 2010.
