It was January 20, 1968 when John Wooden’s top ranked UCLA faced off against No. 2 Houston in men’s basketball in a matchup billed as the Game of the Century. National exposure for the sport was not what it is today, so when 52,693 fans packed the Houston Astrodome, it was a one-of-a-kind event at the time.

