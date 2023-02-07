Read full article on original website
Minnesota Democrat reintroducing bill banning members of Congress from owning, trading stocks
Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) on Wednesday announced she’s reintroducing legislation to keep members of Congress from owning or trading stocks. “Our constituents sent us to Congress to lower health care costs, fix our roads and bridges and help create good-paying jobs, not play the stock market and line our own pockets. Unfortunately, some of my colleagues have…
"Hell no": Advocates sound the alarm after Joe Manchin pitches Social Security deal with GOP
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Joe Manchin provoked outrage Wednesday by suggesting congressional Democrats should agree to pursue changes to Social Security as part of a debt ceiling agreement with Republicans, an idea one advocacy group condemned as "negotiating with legislative terrorists."
Justifying attack on Social Security, House Republican claims people "want to work longer"
Rep. Rick Allen, R-Ga., leaves the House Republicans caucus meeting in the Capitol on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
Nancy Pelosi takes Hakeem Jeffries on tour of California's high-class Democrat donors
Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries will meet with California's top Democratic donors on Thursday during a tour of the state with former Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Democrats Trying To Add New State
D.C. statehood has been a topic of controversy for several years in American politics, as Democrats have continued to try and put forward the measure, arguing that the nearly 700,000 people that life there are entitled to a voice in Congress, whereas Republicans argue that the move to add the District of Columbia as a state is only to add another blue vote to the table.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy’s newly appointed sergeant at arms opposed installing security fencing around the Capitol for Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.
The fencing went up over the weekend. Security split: The Capitol Police Board, a three-member body that makes security decisions for the Capitol complex, split 2-1 last week in favor of erecting a temporary security fence ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, according to two people familiar with the decision.
Mitch McConnell touts funding he secured for Kentucky by voting for Biden's infrastructure bill: 'I'm proud'
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell touted $21.4 million in funding he secured for the city of Louisville by voting for President Biden's trillion-dollar infrastructure bill.
State of the Union shouting: What lawmakers yelled out
As President Biden delivered his second State of the Union address on Tuesday night, a number of lawmakers made their thoughts known with shouts and heckles. Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), after warning his members to not interrupt the president, visibly tried to quiet Republicans who yelled out in the middle of the address. ‘Close the…
Social Security and Medicare cuts on the chopping block with Republican House majority
The growing national debt is a focus of conservative-led spending proposals. House Republicans, with a GOP majority, have their eyes on targeting entitlement programs such as Social Security and Medicare to make cuts, according to a news report.
Dems press GOP on whether anti-socialist bill could hit Medicare, Social Security
House Democrats pushed Republicans to clarify the implications of a new bill that would denounce the “horrors of socialism” and socialist policies, expressing concern that it may include Medicare and Social Security benefits. The House Rules Committee met Tuesday to discuss the resolution, proposed on Jan. 25 by Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.). Democrats, including…
Are You Concerned the US Debt Ceiling Issue Will Endanger Social Security? Take Our Poll
The debt ceiling has put Social Security and other programs in the crosshairs of Congress. The U.S. reached its $31.4 trillion debt ceiling on Jan. 19, and the Treasury Department has warned that...
ABC 4
Sen. Mike Lee claims 2010 comments about Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid taken out of context
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Sen. Mike Lee has responded to criticism he recently received on social media after users resurfaced comments he made in 2010 about wanting to “pull up” and “get rid of” Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. The 2010 comments...
Border hawks say failure to pass border security bill would betray GOP 'Commitment to America'
Conservative groups who oppose illegal immigration are demanding that the Republican House majority take immediate action to secure the border.
msn.com
White House Calls Proposed GOP Commission a ‘Death Panel’ for Medicare, Social Security
(Bloomberg Government) -- The White House slammed a proposal by House Republican committee and caucus chairs to set up a panel examining Social Security and Medicare solvency as part of debt-limit negotiations, likely shutting the door on the approach. Most Read from Bloomberg. Key House Republicans — as well as...
Senators Warren, Sanders, & Markey Push National Restaurant Association for Answers Following Report of Misuse of Food Safety Training Funds
WASHINGTON DC – United States Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), and Peter Welch (D-Vt.), pressed for answers in a letter to National Restaurant Association President and CEO Michelle Korsmo. The letter follows a New York Times report that...
House Dems eye discharge petition as escape hatch on debt ceiling
As the debt ceiling fight heats up on Capitol Hill, House Democrats are eyeing an end-around strategy to bypass Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) — and the conservative hawks driving his agenda — to avoid a federal default later in the year. Democratic leaders have already begun talks about tapping a procedural tool, known as a…
Twitter flags Biden tweet accusing GOP of wanting to cut Social Security, Medicare
Twitter flagged a tweet Sunday from President Biden that claimed Republicans threatened to cut Social Security and Medicare – a popular White House notion on the debt ceiling.
NBC Miami
GOP Voters Pick DeSantis Over Trump in Hypothetical Head-To-Head Matchup for 2024 Presidential Nomination, Poll Shows
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis comes out ahead in a hypothetical one-on-one matchup against former President Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination, GOP voters said in a new poll. Trump, who lost to President Joe Biden in 2020, is still a main contender for the 2024 race, Monmouth University's survey...
NBC Miami
Watch Senate Hearing on the Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon
The Senate on Thursday held its first hearing on the Chinese spy balloon that floated over the United States last week before it was shot down over the weekend. The Senate Appropriations Committee took testimony from top Pentagon officials, including Lt. Gen. Douglas Sims II, the director of operations for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Vice Admiral Sara Joyner, director of force structure, resources and assessments for the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
