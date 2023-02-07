ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea Isle City, NJ

92.7 WOBM

Ocean City, NJ, Named One of Best Places To Live In New Jersey

Well, while its a small state, there are tons of great places to call home in the Garden State, including one city right in our backyard. America's greatest family resort was just named one of the best places to live in New Jersey, coming in at No. 4 on the list of the Top 8 places to live in the state by the website nomadlawyer.org.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Baby Grey Seal Saved on Avalon NJ Beach

The good guys - and gals - of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center have made another save! It's the first stranded baby Grey Seal of the season. According to officials from the Stranding Center, the baby seal - still covered in its white birthing coat - was found on the beach in Avalon on February 1st. The seal was found on the beach at 48th Street. It's age was estimated at 4 - 6 weeks.
AVALON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

A massive year-round waterpark is set to open in NJ

If you have reached the point where you can no longer watch your kids go down the same 3 waterslides in Ocean City summer after summer, you have found yourself in luck. A brand new waterpark is expected to open in Atlantic City by Memorial Day weekend and will be an exciting addition to not only summers “down the shore,” but year-round.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year

First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 WOBM

From China To Ocean Gate

Nobody has asked my opinion but if they did I would tell them:. I’m starting to wonder if China is a bigger threat to us than Russia. Of course you also have North Korea which makes all three of these countries clear enemies of the U.S. By the way if we flew a 200-foot balloon over China how long do you think it would have taken for them to shoot it down? The over/under is one minute.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Dr. Jason Chew Opens Family Medicine Office in Ocean City

The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 31 to welcome Dr. Jason Chew to private practice in Ocean City. Dr. Chew, of Ocean City, was in a group practice for the last 15 years but decided it was time to make a change and saw the need for a hometown private practice called OC Family Medicine.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
gamblingnews.com

Hard Rock Atlantic City Lucky Visitor Hits $1.5M Jackpot

On Monday, one customer of the venue was playing on Scientific Games’ Willy Wonka Dreamers of Dreams slot machine. But little did the person know that this visit will be life-changing. This is because the lucky gambler hit a wide area progressive slot machine jackpot. This jackpot paid out $1,511,911, instantly welcoming the lucky winner into the million-dollar club.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
OnlyInYourState

The Unique Restaurant In New Jersey Where Every Order Comes With Free Pizza Bread

Northfield is a quiet town not far from the Jersey Shore, off the waters of Lakes Bay – and it’s home to what might be the most unique Italian restaurant in New Jersey. Ventura’s Offshore Cafe is a casual establishment that still keeps the old ways – including the beloved tradition of the free appetizer. The management team here goes beyond the standard bread basket and invites you to kick off your meal with an indulgent treat that will have you tempted to fill up before your food even arrives. But don’t go overboard – everything else on the menu is just as good! One thing’s for sure – Ventura’s Offshore Cafe has been a popular dinner spot in Northfield for a long time, and they don’t look to be changing what works any time soon.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Contractor to Replace Damaged Floors at Ocean City High School

The Board of Education plans to approve a contract Thursday totaling $393,835 to replace the main and auxiliary gym floors and the weight room floor at Ocean City High School after pipes burst in December due to freezing temperatures, destroying the floors. A special meeting of the school board is...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
