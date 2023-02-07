Read full article on original website
Ocean City, NJ, Named One of Best Places To Live In New Jersey
Well, while its a small state, there are tons of great places to call home in the Garden State, including one city right in our backyard. America's greatest family resort was just named one of the best places to live in New Jersey, coming in at No. 4 on the list of the Top 8 places to live in the state by the website nomadlawyer.org.
Baby Grey Seal Saved on Avalon NJ Beach
The good guys - and gals - of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center have made another save! It's the first stranded baby Grey Seal of the season. According to officials from the Stranding Center, the baby seal - still covered in its white birthing coat - was found on the beach in Avalon on February 1st. The seal was found on the beach at 48th Street. It's age was estimated at 4 - 6 weeks.
Hungry grey seal pup found on NJ beach is recovering at stranding center
AVALON — The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine received a new patient, its first grey seal of the season. According to its Facebook page, the male grey sea pup was discovered on the beach at 48th Street on Feb. 1. The center stated that the pup was still...
This New Jersey Intersection Is Actually The Worst In The Entire Country
New Jersey is known for a lot of great things, no question about it. Beaches, fantastic food, lots of great outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and of course the people who live here are the best. That being said, New Jersey has recently made the number one spot on...
2 New Jersey Boardwalks Are Among The Best In America
There is no doubt that New Jersey is synonymous with great summer fun, and we have some of the best boardwalks in the whole country, and that fact has just been supported by a major travel website. When a major travel site lists the 15 best boardwalks in all of...
A massive year-round waterpark is set to open in NJ
If you have reached the point where you can no longer watch your kids go down the same 3 waterslides in Ocean City summer after summer, you have found yourself in luck. A brand new waterpark is expected to open in Atlantic City by Memorial Day weekend and will be an exciting addition to not only summers “down the shore,” but year-round.
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
Time to Shred! Here are times and dates for Ocean County, NJ 2023 shredding program
🔵 Ocean County Commissioners announce times and dates for shredding program. 🔵 There are multiple days and times to dispose of old and confidential documents in Ocean County. 🔵 There will be items you can and can't dispose of in Ocean County at shredding sites. If you're...
Delicious, People Say This Is New Jersey’s Most Unique Italian Restaurant
They say in life the best things are free, and when you visit what's being called the most unique Italian restaurant in New Jersey that's definitely true. Of course, New Jersey is arguably the Italian food capital of the country. In Ocean County alone, there are countless places to get...
The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year
First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
Atlantic City Firefighters Considering ‘Vote Of No Confidence’
We have learned and confirmed that an emergency executive board meeting of the Atlantic City Professional Firefighters took place (last night) on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The agenda featured a series of highly critical issues as follows:. Emails/OPRA Requests Being Denied. Direct Bargaining. Regressive Bargaining, Bad Faith. Retaliation, Discrimination and...
Lavish Living: These Three Counties Are New Jersey's Most Expensive for Homebuyers.
New Jersey has long had a reputation as a safe haven for those seeking cheaper real estate in exchange for a longer commute. With recent trends in taxes and home prices, however, that may no longer be the case.
The 13 Most Interesting Spots To Eat Lunch In Ocean County, NJ
It's an age-old question that for me at least is always met with the same answer. Smoked turkey and cheese on wheat toast with a little bit of spicy mustard, to remind my tastebuds to feel something. It's not the most interesting lunch, but it's my lunch. Let's say though,...
From China To Ocean Gate
Nobody has asked my opinion but if they did I would tell them:. I’m starting to wonder if China is a bigger threat to us than Russia. Of course you also have North Korea which makes all three of these countries clear enemies of the U.S. By the way if we flew a 200-foot balloon over China how long do you think it would have taken for them to shoot it down? The over/under is one minute.
The Best Brunch Buffet in New Jersey is in Atlantic City
How many times have you been to a restaurant, and when the waiter approaches, you go into panic mode?. Everyone else at the table seems to be ready, but you still haven't quite decided. You tell the waiter to "come to me last." Then, when the waiter comes around to you, you're left to make a quick decision.
Dr. Jason Chew Opens Family Medicine Office in Ocean City
The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 31 to welcome Dr. Jason Chew to private practice in Ocean City. Dr. Chew, of Ocean City, was in a group practice for the last 15 years but decided it was time to make a change and saw the need for a hometown private practice called OC Family Medicine.
177th Fighter Wing Announces Night Flights At Atlantic City Airport
It's also the sounds of your social media pinging as people ask "What's with all the planes?" Officials at the New Jersey Air National Guard 177th Fighter Wing have announced a period of three weeks - beginning now - where they'll be flying a heavier night schedule in, out, and around the Atlantic City International Airport area.
Hard Rock Atlantic City Lucky Visitor Hits $1.5M Jackpot
On Monday, one customer of the venue was playing on Scientific Games’ Willy Wonka Dreamers of Dreams slot machine. But little did the person know that this visit will be life-changing. This is because the lucky gambler hit a wide area progressive slot machine jackpot. This jackpot paid out $1,511,911, instantly welcoming the lucky winner into the million-dollar club.
The Unique Restaurant In New Jersey Where Every Order Comes With Free Pizza Bread
Northfield is a quiet town not far from the Jersey Shore, off the waters of Lakes Bay – and it’s home to what might be the most unique Italian restaurant in New Jersey. Ventura’s Offshore Cafe is a casual establishment that still keeps the old ways – including the beloved tradition of the free appetizer. The management team here goes beyond the standard bread basket and invites you to kick off your meal with an indulgent treat that will have you tempted to fill up before your food even arrives. But don’t go overboard – everything else on the menu is just as good! One thing’s for sure – Ventura’s Offshore Cafe has been a popular dinner spot in Northfield for a long time, and they don’t look to be changing what works any time soon.
Contractor to Replace Damaged Floors at Ocean City High School
The Board of Education plans to approve a contract Thursday totaling $393,835 to replace the main and auxiliary gym floors and the weight room floor at Ocean City High School after pipes burst in December due to freezing temperatures, destroying the floors. A special meeting of the school board is...
