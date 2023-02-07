Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Arrests expected soon in Macon homicide
Macon Police expect to make arrests soon in connection to a weekend homicide.
WTOK-TV
Man charged with DUI manslaughter
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 32-year-old Ricardo Vargas was arrested Wednesday evening on a DUI manslaughter charge. Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Vargas was driving a car with four people in it when he lost control and drove off the road at North Lakeland Drive. Elizabeth “Ellie” Thrash, 23, died in the crash.
WTOK-TV
Multiple law enforcement agencies involved in pursuit
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Multiple law enforcement departments were involved in a pursuit that started on Hwy. 493 in Lauderdale County. SGT Jameka Moore said the Highway Patrol was helping with traffic control at a fire on Hwy. 495 when a driver almost hit a trooper. When MHP tried to catch up to her, Moore said she intentionally tried to ram a trooper.
WTOK-TV
Person of interest arrested in Tuesday morning shooting
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police have arrested a person of interest in an early Tuesday shooting at a local apartment complex that left one man dead. According Detective Chanetta Stevens, Eddie Christopher Henderson, 32, was arrested without incident in the shooting that claimed the life of Juantonious McDonald, 41.
Man accused of running over woman in Leake County
LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Leake County man was charged with attempted murder after an incident that happened in January 2023. Breezy News reported the incident happened on Ealy Road on Friday, January 27. Authorities said a caller reported that a woman was thrown out of the vehicle. According to investigators, the woman said […]
WTOK-TV
Missing Meridian teen located
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - UPDATE: The Meridian Police Department says Ariana Carr was located Thursday afternoon. The Meridian Police Department and Ariana’s family thanks the community for its assistance. ______. (The original story posted appears below.) The Meridian Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a...
WTOK-TV
Truitt Pace’s murder conviction upheld
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Lauderdale County man’s bid for a new trial was denied by the Mississippi Court of Appeals. Truitt Pace appealed his conviction and sentence for first-degree murder in the 2018 death of his wife, Marsha Pace. Truitt Pace claimed he got an unfair trial because...
WTOK-TV
Woman arrested in jail contraband case
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said Tuesday that Liquanda Martin, 47, has been arrested and charged in connection with an open investigation that started Jan. 15 at the Kemper County Jail. Two others were charged last week, Darren Houston and Quincy Jenkins. The charges involved are...
WDAM-TV
Mistrial declared in former LPD officer’s case
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A mistrial has been declared in Jasper County Circuit Court in the case against a former Laurel police officer accused of aggravated assault. According to Jasper County Circuit Clerk Billy G. Rayner, Circuit Court Judge Stanley Sorey announced Tuesday that the jury could not come to a unanimous verdict in the trial against Christopher Wade Robertson.
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 7, 2023
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM to February 7, 2023, at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
wtva.com
Band of Choctaw Indians seeking answers into mound vandalism
NANIH WAIYA, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are searching for answers into who vandalized a sacred Native American mound in Winston County. The vandalism happened during the past weekend at the Nanih Waiya Mound. The vandal or vandals left behind tire tracks and litter. “It is an area that should be...
Man ‘seriously injured’ in Jones County fire
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man suffered serious injuries in a Jones County fire on Sunday, February 5. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the fire around 6:00 p.m. at 603 South Pine Street in Sandersville. At the scene, a firefighter found the victim trying to escape from a […]
WTOK-TV
Houses burn on Hwy. 495, road reopened
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Volunteer firefighters were called to house fires in the 8300 block of Highway 495 Wednesday shortly after 8 a.m. The road was closed for a while but reopened at midday. Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett also urged caution on Hwy. 493 near Bailey Acres...
WLBT
Coroner identifies driver of Pearl crash near Pearson Road exit on I-20
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The driver of an SUV was found dead Friday evening after striking another vehicle at a high rate of speed on I-20 Eastbound in Pearl. The crash occurred near the Pearson Road exit. Coroner David Ruth identified the driver as Ryan Munoz from Smith County. Pearl...
meridian.mi.us
Meridian Police Investigate False Report of Active Violence
On February 7, 2023 at 9:05 am, Meridian Township Police were dispatched to Okemos High School for a report of an active shooter. The school was immediately placed on lockdown and responding units arrived within minutes. Responding officers cleared the interior of the school and determined no shots had been fired and there was no threat. No injuries were reported. The students were dismissed for the day and were reunified with their parents.
wcbi.com
MHP Troopers arrest man wanted in connection to Macon shooting
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted in connection with a Macon shooting has been arrested. Jermaine McCloud is now charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol during a traffic stop yesterday. The shooting happened on Jefferson Street. A police report...
WTOK-TV
Light poles removed on Hwy. 39 North for MDOT project
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Light poles on a designated area of Highway 39 North have been removed in advance of a project of the Mississippi Department of Transportation. Mississippi Power said it met with MDOT in 2022 about roadwork on Highway 39 North, from Dale Drive to 33rd Street. The project, set to begin after Feb. 24, required removal of 27 lights and poles in the median.
Neshoba Democrat
Police seek identity of auto burglars
Police are investigating a string of auto burglaries reported downtown after dark in the past week, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons. “Investigators are working to recover video of surrounding locations to try and identify a suspect or suspects in these cases,” Lyons said. “In all incidents, the vehicles appeared to have been left unlocked.”
Body found in Louisville identified as missing 16-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A body found in a wooded area in Louisville on Monday afternoon has been identified as a missing Winston County teen. Louisville police said the body was identified as 16-year-old Montevious Goss, of Louisville. His body was found between Railroad Avenue and South Church Avenue by a railroad worker. Goss had […]
