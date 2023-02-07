On February 7, 2023 at 9:05 am, Meridian Township Police were dispatched to Okemos High School for a report of an active shooter. The school was immediately placed on lockdown and responding units arrived within minutes. Responding officers cleared the interior of the school and determined no shots had been fired and there was no threat. No injuries were reported. The students were dismissed for the day and were reunified with their parents.

