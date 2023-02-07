PHYSICAL TOUCH — Touching knees on the 9:25 am shuttle to the SEC. Physical touch, out of all of the different love languages, is for sure the most bold. Come on, you’re literally IN CONTACT with someone — they’re going to know what's going on. Fret not! Harvard students have found a way around this issue through ~knee contact~. Hear me out. You’ve all been there in lecture, on the shuttle, or even in the dhall when someone else's knee just *happens* to brush against yours. And neither of you move. Yeah, that's what I’m talking about. Discreet but effective. Just a little reassurance that someone is there with you. Bonus points if you’re on the morning shuttle to the SEC, just because it's a little more spicy of an adventure.

