8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a MonthEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
10 Boston Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
Boston apartments as low as $1,130 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
Don't Miss This Magical Night For Grownups: S'mores, Adult Drinks & Live Music!Dianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh Expected to Resign, Report StatesJordan ArthurBoston, MA
Harvard Crimson
Harvard SEAS Hosts First In-Person Sophomore Convocation Since 2020
Harvard's Science and Engineering Complex hosted new sophomore concentrators for the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences' first in-person sophomore convocation since 2020. By Joey Huang. Harvard undergraduates flocked to the Science and Engineering Complex on Tuesday for the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences’ first in-person sophomore convocation since...
Harvard Crimson
Faculty Debate Changes to Language Requirement, Simultaneous Enrollment At FAS Meeting
Members of Harvard’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences discussed proposed changes to Harvard’s language requirement and simultaneous enrollment policies at a virtual meeting Tuesday. Currently, students at Harvard College who do not test out of the foreign language requirement must complete two semesters of a foreign language by...
Harvard Crimson
More Than 100 Call for Harvard Kennedy School Dean to Resign After Decision to Oust Joan Donovan
More than 100 are demanding Harvard Kennedy School Dean Douglas W. Elmendorf's resignation after The Crimson reported he is forcing out online misinformation expert Joan M. Donovan from the Shorenstein Center. By Zadoc I. N. Gee. More than 100 people signed a petition calling on Harvard Kennedy School Dean Douglas...
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Students Laud Social Transition Fund Designed to Support Trans and Gender Non-Conforming Students
Harvard undergraduates lauded the growing traction of the Social Transition Fund — a collaboration between Harvard College Queer Students and Allies, the Office of BGLTQ Student Life, and the Harvard Undergraduate Association — as a financial resource to help students purchase gender-affirming care and products. The program is...
Harvard Crimson
Love Languages: Harvard Edition
PHYSICAL TOUCH — Touching knees on the 9:25 am shuttle to the SEC. Physical touch, out of all of the different love languages, is for sure the most bold. Come on, you’re literally IN CONTACT with someone — they’re going to know what's going on. Fret not! Harvard students have found a way around this issue through ~knee contact~. Hear me out. You’ve all been there in lecture, on the shuttle, or even in the dhall when someone else's knee just *happens* to brush against yours. And neither of you move. Yeah, that's what I’m talking about. Discreet but effective. Just a little reassurance that someone is there with you. Bonus points if you’re on the morning shuttle to the SEC, just because it's a little more spicy of an adventure.
Harvard Crimson
Harvard’s (Second) Most Elite Club
Both halves of Harvard governance — the Harvard Corporation and the Board of Overseers — meet in Loeb House. By Truong L. Nguyen. This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. It is the product of discussions at regular Editorial Board meetings. In order to ensure the impartiality of our journalism, Crimson editors who choose to opine and vote at these meetings are not involved in the reporting of articles on similar topics.
2 Massachusetts Schools Top The List For “Best In The World”!
How's this for impressive, Berkshire County? Out of over 2,000 schools from 95 countries, the state of Massachusetts captured the TOP TWO SPOTS for the best universities IN THE WORLD!. And even more impressive is this statistic: 13 Massachusetts schools in total made the list. What list am I referring...
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Professor Tapped to Lead Ballmer Institute for Children’s Behavioral Health
Katie A. McLaughlin, a clinical psychologist and professor at Harvard, has recently been selected to lead The Ballmer Institute for Children’s Behavioral Health at the University of Oregon. By Jennifer Z. Liang. Harvard Psychology professor Katie A. McLaughlin was tapped last week to be the inaugural executive director of...
Harvard Crimson
HUA Launches the Crimson Career Closet for Students to Borrow Professional Clothes for Free
HUA Co-Presidents LyLena D. Estabine '24 and Travis Allen Johnson '24 stand next to a clothing rack of formal wear donated by students and faculty. The Crimson Career Closet initiative opened on Monday in the Smith Campus Center. By Jennifer Z. Liang. The Harvard Undergraduate Association held the grand opening...
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Square’s Subterranean Nexus
Adam V. Aleksic ’23 is a joint concentrator in Government and Linguistics in Kirkland House. His column “The Harvard Beneath Our Feet” appears on alternate Thursdays. The Red Line’s resounding rumbles echo loudly throughout Harvard Square. The subway has an uncanny ability to make itself known in many places. The junction between Massachusetts Avenue and Linden Street, however, isn’t one of them.
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Law School Student Charged With Assaulting Student In Homophobic Attack
A Harvard Law School student allegedly assaulted a fellow HLS student in a homophobic attack outside Langdell Hall last month, according to a Harvard University Police report. By Julian J. Giordano. A Harvard Law School student was arrested after allegedly assaulting a fellow HLS student in a homophobic attack last...
Framingham Elementary Vice Principal Promoted to Principal
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Public School District announced the new principal for Dunning Elementary School for the 2023-24 school year today, February 7. The current vice principal Kathie Lasky will take over the leadership of the school on July 1, as Principal. She will replace Principal Michele Schecter, who announced...
earnthenecklace.com
Heather Hegedus Leaving Boston 25 News: Where Is the Anchor Going?
Heather Hegedus has spent half her career providing Boston residents with all the latest local and national news. Now after 11 years, Heather Hegedus announced she is leaving Boston 25 News in February. Those who have watched the veteran news anchor for years want to know what’s next for her and where she is going. More importantly, they are hoping she will remain in Boston. Find out what Heather Hegedus said about her departure from FOX station WFXT.
Harvard Crimson
‘A World Within Reach’ Review: Harvard Art Museums Curates a Refreshing Connection to Antiquity
Figurine from the collection of James Loeb as part of “A World Within Reach: Greek and Roman Art from the Loeb Collection” at the Harvard Art Museums. By Courtesy of Marin E. Gray. Harvard Art Museums’ “A World Within Reach: Greek and Roman Art from the Loeb Collection”...
Tewksbury teachers hold meeting after HS coach retaliated for voicing hazing concerns
Coach Molloy voiced concerns to school administrators about the potential hazing “tradition” among the hockey team where players received team mohawks. He specifically asked for confidentiality in his email, according to school officials.
10 Boston Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Boston, MA. - Boston has one of the highest costs of living in the United States. However, on the flip side, its residents often command salaries above the national average for their respective fields. One reason for the competitive pay is the high-growth, high-paying industries in the area.
Harvard Crimson
Cambridge Council Housing Committee Discusses Affordable Housing Expansion Plan
The Boston Planning and Development Agency's model of Boston shows the city at a 1:40 inch scale. The model is housed on the 9th floor of Boston City Hall. By Jina H. Choe. Cambridge City Council’s Housing Committee met Wednesday to discuss proposals to loosen height restrictions and increase floor space in affordable housing.
Tewksbury teacher claims retaliation from School Committee member after hazing complaint
A teacher in Tewksbury claims the the town’s School Committee vice chairman retaliated against him after he submitted a complaint about potential hazing on the Tewksbury Memorial High School hockey team. The Tewksbury Teachers Association said in a press release Wednesday it plans to demonstrate at the School Committee’s...
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Women’s Hockey Drops Beanpot Opener to Boston College 3-0
Sophomore goaltender Alex Pellicci extends to make the save against Boston College in the Women's Beanpot Semifinal on February 7th. By Courtesy of Eddie Monigan / Harvard Athletics. In a rematch of the 2022 Beanpot Championship Final, the Harvard women's ice hockey (7-15-3, 6-10-3 ECAC) team traversed the Charles River...
Harvard Crimson
Assistant Attorney General Discusses Antitrust Law Enforcement at Harvard Law School Event
At a Harvard Law School event Monday, Assistant Attorney General Jonathan S. Kanter spoke about his work to modernize antitrust law. By Julian J. Giordano. Assistant Attorney General Jonathan S. Kanter spoke about his work to modernize antitrust law at a Harvard Law School event on Monday. The discussion, titled...
