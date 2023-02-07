ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Harvard Crimson

Harvard SEAS Hosts First In-Person Sophomore Convocation Since 2020

Harvard's Science and Engineering Complex hosted new sophomore concentrators for the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences' first in-person sophomore convocation since 2020. By Joey Huang. Harvard undergraduates flocked to the Science and Engineering Complex on Tuesday for the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences’ first in-person sophomore convocation since...
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Love Languages: Harvard Edition

PHYSICAL TOUCH — Touching knees on the 9:25 am shuttle to the SEC. Physical touch, out of all of the different love languages, is for sure the most bold. Come on, you’re literally IN CONTACT with someone — they’re going to know what's going on. Fret not! Harvard students have found a way around this issue through ~knee contact~. Hear me out. You’ve all been there in lecture, on the shuttle, or even in the dhall when someone else's knee just *happens* to brush against yours. And neither of you move. Yeah, that's what I’m talking about. Discreet but effective. Just a little reassurance that someone is there with you. Bonus points if you’re on the morning shuttle to the SEC, just because it's a little more spicy of an adventure.
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Harvard’s (Second) Most Elite Club

Both halves of Harvard governance — the Harvard Corporation and the Board of Overseers — meet in Loeb House. By Truong L. Nguyen. This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. It is the product of discussions at regular Editorial Board meetings. In order to ensure the impartiality of our journalism, Crimson editors who choose to opine and vote at these meetings are not involved in the reporting of articles on similar topics.
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Harvard Square’s Subterranean Nexus

Adam V. Aleksic ’23 is a joint concentrator in Government and Linguistics in Kirkland House. His column “The Harvard Beneath Our Feet” appears on alternate Thursdays. The Red Line’s resounding rumbles echo loudly throughout Harvard Square. The subway has an uncanny ability to make itself known in many places. The junction between Massachusetts Avenue and Linden Street, however, isn’t one of them.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Heather Hegedus Leaving Boston 25 News: Where Is the Anchor Going?

Heather Hegedus has spent half her career providing Boston residents with all the latest local and national news. Now after 11 years, Heather Hegedus announced she is leaving Boston 25 News in February. Those who have watched the veteran news anchor for years want to know what’s next for her and where she is going. More importantly, they are hoping she will remain in Boston. Find out what Heather Hegedus said about her departure from FOX station WFXT.
BOSTON, MA
Evan Crosby

10 Boston Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Boston, MA. - Boston has one of the highest costs of living in the United States. However, on the flip side, its residents often command salaries above the national average for their respective fields. One reason for the competitive pay is the high-growth, high-paying industries in the area.
BOSTON, MA
Harvard Crimson

Harvard Women’s Hockey Drops Beanpot Opener to Boston College 3-0

Sophomore goaltender Alex Pellicci extends to make the save against Boston College in the Women's Beanpot Semifinal on February 7th. By Courtesy of Eddie Monigan / Harvard Athletics. In a rematch of the 2022 Beanpot Championship Final, the Harvard women's ice hockey (7-15-3, 6-10-3 ECAC) team traversed the Charles River...
CAMBRIDGE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy