Popular Ohio grocery store closing this monthKristen WaltersFairview Park, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Reviewing DeShaun Watson's SituationLarry E LambertCleveland, OH
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Ohio State faces Cleveland State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Russell Westbrook’s brother sends a cryptic tweet after LeBron James admitted disappointment the Lakers didn't trade for Kyrie Irving
It doesn’t take rocket science to realize that the relationship between James and Westbrook has gone south after the Kyrie Irving saga.
Look: Michael Jordan's Message To LeBron Is Going Viral
Michael Jordan is one of the many prominent basketball figures to congratulate LeBron James on his all-time scoring record feat. MJ spoke out on the matter after LeBron broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's long-standing record during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. ...
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Jayson Tatum, Jordan Clarkson react to LeBron James pulling out ‘Headband Bron’ look in Lakers vs. Thunder
LeBron James is rarely seen wearing a headband nowadays, though it was a huge part of his on-court look early in his career. And so when he pulled out the “Headband Bron” look on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jayson Tatum and several other NBA stars see it as a sign that the Los Angeles Lakers star is really locked-in to break the scoring record.
Warriors' Draymond Green reacts to LeBron James breaking the NBA all-time scoring record
Joining his teammate Steph Curry, Draymond Green became one of the many members of the NBA community to celebrate LeBron James becoming the league’s new all-time scoring record. With a historic jumper in the third quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday...
'My Focus is Here': Mavs Star Kyrie Irving Speaks on LeBron's Lakers Desire
After his first practice with the Dallas Mavericks, Kyrie Irving gave his thoughts on Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James publicly stating his disappointment that the two stars weren't able to reunite as teammates once again.
Stephen A. Smith has no sympathy for Kevin Durant following Kyrie Irving’s move to Mavericks derailing Nets championship hope
When Kevin Durant’s NBA career ends, he will be remembered in many ways. Stephen A. Smith believes that one of those ways will be as the one who chose Kyrie or Steph. The Nets granted Kyrie Irving’s request for a trade on Sunday, sending him to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and three draft picks.
Warriors' Steph Curry congratulates Lebron James on becoming NBA's new all-time scoring leader
History was made in the NBA on Tuesday night in Hollywood. With a jumper over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James became the NBA’s new all-time leading scorer. LeBron James surpassed NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 38,387 career points with his historic...
Scoring King: LeBron James becomes NBA's career leader in points, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
LOS ANGELES — The "Kid from Akron" has done it! LeBron James is the NBA’s new career scoring leader. With a stepback jump shot with 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, James pushed his career total to 38,388 points on Tuesday night and broke the record that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar held for nearly four decades.
Fans storm court during Shaker Heights vs. Cleveland Heights girls basketball game
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — An investigation is underway after an incident broke out towards the end of a Shaker Heights vs. Cleveland Heights girls' high school basketball game. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Shaker...
LeBron James Thinks He Is The Best Scorer In NBA History: "They Have No Choice"
LeBron James sends a big message to people who don't think he's a great scorer, calling himself the best at getting buckets.
'The king of NBA scoring': 3News' Dave Chudowsky reacts to LeBron James breaking scoring record
AKRON, Ohio — It's official! LeBron James has broken the NBA record for scoring the most total points after bringing his career total to 38,388 Tuesday night. His achievement topples the record previously held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar that was held for nearly four decades. Although the moment happened as...
Lakers' LeBron James Becomes NBA's All-Time Scoring Leader, Mike Brown Reflects
Before Sacramento's victory over the Houston Rockets Monday night, Kings' coach Mike Brown reflected on his time coaching LeBron James, the NBA's All-Time scoring leader.
Kyrie Irving Requesting Trade While Being Teammates With LeBron James And Kevin Durant Is Totally Wild, Says NBA Reporter
Kyrie Irving's history with LeBron James and Kevin Durant draws an interesting response from NBA analyst.
Jim Ingraham: LeBron's greatness has always been his versatility
He’s officially the greatest basketball machine ever created. LeBron James conquered the final mountain Tuesday night by breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s nearly 40-year-old record as the highest scoring player in NBA history. When he arrived, fresh out of high school, LeBron started scoring points immediately. At age 19, his...
'LeBron never forgot his humble roots right here in Akron': City of Akron declares Feb. 8 as LeBron James Day
AKRON, Ohio — After the kid from Akron became the NBA's all-time leading scorer, LeBron James' hometown is honoring him. Mayor Dan Horrigan announced on Wednesday that today is being declared "LeBron James Day" in the city. “What a thrill it is to see Akron’s own LeBron James become...
Drake Records Tribute Video Dedicated to LeBron James for Breaking NBA All-Time Points Record
We all know Drake loves himself some basketball. In fact, he loves it so much that he dedicated a short video to LeBron James after the 38-year-old Lakers star passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for first place on the all-time scoring list. The video, which aired on NBA on TNT, starts with...
Social media cheers as Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas is elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame
CLEVELAND — Joe Thomas' road from the fishing boat on Draft Day 2007 to football immortality is complete. On Thursday evening, the Cleveland Browns legendary offensive tackle was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023. The announcement came during the annual NFL Honors awards show...
