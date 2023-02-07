ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: Michael Jordan's Message To LeBron Is Going Viral

Michael Jordan is one of the many prominent basketball figures to congratulate LeBron James on his all-time scoring record feat. MJ spoke out on the matter after LeBron broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's long-standing record during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. ...
OHIO STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum, Jordan Clarkson react to LeBron James pulling out ‘Headband Bron’ look in Lakers vs. Thunder

LeBron James is rarely seen wearing a headband nowadays, though it was a huge part of his on-court look early in his career. And so when he pulled out the “Headband Bron” look on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jayson Tatum and several other NBA stars see it as a sign that the Los Angeles Lakers star is really locked-in to break the scoring record.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sportszion.com

Stephen A. Smith has no sympathy for Kevin Durant following Kyrie Irving’s move to Mavericks derailing Nets championship hope

When Kevin Durant’s NBA career ends, he will be remembered in many ways. Stephen A. Smith believes that one of those ways will be as the one who chose Kyrie or Steph. The Nets granted Kyrie Irving’s request for a trade on Sunday, sending him to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and three draft picks.
BROOKLYN, NY
WKYC

Scoring King: LeBron James becomes NBA's career leader in points, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

LOS ANGELES — The "Kid from Akron" has done it! LeBron James is the NBA’s new career scoring leader. With a stepback jump shot with 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, James pushed his career total to 38,388 points on Tuesday night and broke the record that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar held for nearly four decades.
Chronicle-Telegram

Jim Ingraham: LeBron's greatness has always been his versatility

He’s officially the greatest basketball machine ever created. LeBron James conquered the final mountain Tuesday night by breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s nearly 40-year-old record as the highest scoring player in NBA history. When he arrived, fresh out of high school, LeBron started scoring points immediately. At age 19, his...
OHIO STATE
WKYC

WKYC

