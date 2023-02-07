ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Hood, TX

Deplorable Warrior
1d ago

Fort Hood is a bastion of corruption, beginning with MEDCOM and its West Point ring-knockers' club. I pity the poor service members who signed on the dotted line to become government property and end up there. If they serve with honor and integrity and stand on the rules, regs and UCMJ (believing that's how things should be), they'll be sadly mistaken. All of those checks-in-the-boxes are window dressing on post. Stand for the oath to which you've sworn and the powers-that-be will see you as a threat. It's go-along-to-get-along. Hopefully, you'll get out with your life.

