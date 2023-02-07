Read full article on original website
Related
Costco new clearance deals this week (February 2023)
I recently returned from Costco where I discovered many items that might be discontinued in February. Now keep in mind that these items frequently have an asterisk next to them or are on sale, which implies they can disappear quickly. So, if you're interested in purchasing one of these goods, act quickly before they sell out. And as a quick reminder, keep in mind that these discounts may change based on your local store. In addition, I'd want to know where you purchase at Costco; please let me know in the comments. As always, team, remember to like and follow, and let's get this done.
Walmart is offering a truly unbeatable deal on the Keurig K-Duo coffee maker: Score a new Keurig for only $55
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to save money and make your coffee at home this year? Consider this versatile and affordable coffee brewer from...
10 Useful Kitchen Items You Can Get at Dollar Tree
The kitchen is the heart and soul of every home. It's also the most hectic and often the most expensive part to maintain. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Discover: How To Get Free...
Motley Fool
5 of the Best Costco Deals for February 2023
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. You may want to add these to...
Four major retailers including Walgreens & CVS start closing stores tomorrow – see your area is affected and the dates
BIG retailers are set to start closing stores on January 31 and consumers might be at risk of losing their favorite local store. This will include stores from some well-known chains including CVS and Walgreens. Others will include big grocery stores. Here are the planned store closures that will start...
Get Ready For More Costco Stores In Your Area - Costco Set To Open 11 New Stores In 2023!
Costco, the largest warehouse club in North America, is planning to open a total of 15 new locations in the United States in 2023. The company's CFO, Richard Galanti, announced this in a recent earnings call and also revealed that four have already opened their doors, meaning 11 more are coming in 2023.
Major change for shoppers as Kroger trials new twist on digital deals in stores – and it’s a win for coupon queens
KROGER has announced a new plan to make deals more accessible, and coupon queens should celebrate. The grocery retailer is now offering online deals in the form of printed coupons to in-store guests who otherwise may have missed out on the savings. Kroger teamed up with consumer-packaged-goods marketing company Catalina...
Shoppers at some Kroger, Lowe's, and Safeway stores may be able to unlock merchandise cases themselves — but only if they share their phone numbers first
Customers wait an average of a minute and 45 seconds for locked merchandise to be retrieved, and nearly a third just turn to Amazon to get it instead.
BHG
The New 2023 Starbucks Valentine’s Day Cups Have Us Crushing Hard
Whatever your love language is, you can rarely go wrong with coffee. This Valentine’s Day, Starbucks has you covered with their festive 2023 drinkware. Whether you’re looking to treat your partner, besties, or the most important person in your life—yourself—there are stunning cold cups, mugs, water bottles, and more to choose from.
Are tip requests getting out of hand? Many consumers say yes.
Across the country, there's a silent frustration brewing about an age-old practice that many say is getting out of hand: tipping. Some fed-up consumers are posting rants on social media complaining about tip requests at drive-thrus, while others say they're tired of being asked to leave a gratuity for a muffin or a simple cup of coffee at their neighborhood bakery. What's next, they wonder — are we going to be tipping our doctors and dentists, too?As more businesses adopt digital payment methods, customers are automatically being prompted to leave a gratuity — many times as high as 30% —...
consumerqueen.com
Free Krispy Kreme Doughnut!
This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Krispy Kreme Doughnut for FREE – no purchase necessary!. For a limited time, score a FREE Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Doughnut online. Must be signed into your account online to snag this freebie. Code seems to be working for ANY doughnut 😉
These Machine Washable Runners at Costco Are a Fraction of the Price of Other Brands
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It feels like we’re constantly trying out new ways to protect out floors, but the top contender, rugs, present challenges of their own. For one thing, area rugs tend to slip and slide annoyingly when they’re walked on, and for two, all of the nasty stuff we were trying to save our hard floors from now winds up on the rug. Then we’re left having to rent one of those constantly smelly rug shampooers from the grocery store, and continue...
How To Request Price Matching At Lowe's
Matching prices is a perk many retailers offer to stay competitive, but every store is different in how it carries out this policy. Here's a rundown for Lowe's.
Where to Buy Moving Boxes in Massachusetts
Moving is one of those challenging life events with divorce, marriage, and death. The best way to have the least stressful move is with careful planning. One of the most vital tasks when moving is finding your boxes. One of the first steps you'll take when moving is packing up your house or apartment.
ETOnline.com
25 Best Early President's Day Walmart Deals to Shop This Week: Save Now On Tech, Furniture, Vacuums and More
Whether you're scrambling for furniture to refresh your home ahead of spring or shopping for Valentine's Day gifts, Walmart has incredible deals on kitchen staples, home goods, tech, and more. Right now, you can score discounts on everything from Apple products to furniture and robot vacuums. For the best start to brighter days, we're looking for top deals to prepare for the year ahead. To make scrolling through the thousands of Rollbacks easier for you, we've gathered the best Walmart deals to shop today.
Aldi air fryer that feeds six is back in stock – here’s how to buy it
An air fryer is the hottest commodity you can own this winter, thanks to its energy-saving status. If you’re yet to get your hands on one, thankfully Aldi’s just restocked the sell-out Tefal appliance (£149.99, Aldi.co.uk). Helping you rustle up healthier meals with little-to-no oil in a fraction of the time, the clever combination of flowing hot air and an automatic stirring paddle ensures your food is cooked to crispy perfection.From frozen fries and oven chips to fish, spring rolls, chicken nuggets and vegetables, the Tefal air fryer can cook up to six portions with its 1.2kg capacity – making...
Amazon axes free grocery delivery on some Prime orders
Amazon Prime members who used to get free delivery on their grocery orders will be paying a fee for orders under $150.
moneysavingmom.com
Gretchen’s $106 Grocery Shopping Trip and Weekly Menu Plan for 6 {Harris Teeter, Publix, Aldi, Ingles & Grocery Outlet}
Just a reminder that in my town, all of these stores are within a couple mile radius of each other so I can easily pop into each one without driving all over town. I have really been struggling to get groceries for under $130/week that will last us the entire week especially with Aldi’s pricing continuing to go up every single week. So I was happy to find some good deals this week at other stores!
consumerqueen.com
2 Dozen Roses $24.99 for Prime Members
This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. If you're a Prime member, save $10 on 2 dozen roses for your sweetie this Valentine's Day at Whole Foods!. 2 Dozen Roses Only $24.99!. Open up your Amazon or Whole...
Presidents Day sales are here with major savings at Adidas, Nordstrom and Tuft & Needle
Get everything you need at wallet-friendly prices by shopping these early Presidents Day sales on style, tech, appliances and more.
Comments / 0