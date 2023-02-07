ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Tickets on sale for 73rd annual Madison Regatta

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - Hydroplane race lovers rejoice! One of the signature summer events in Southern Indiana makes its return this year. The 73rd annual Madison Regatta takes place from June 30 to July 2 along the Ohio River at Madison’s Riverfront Park. Madison Regatta hosts the Indiana Governor’s...
MADISON, IN
Wave 3

Get a new headshot, help kids learn to read at weekend fundraiser

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Decode Project is hosting a special fundraiser on Saturday. They have partnered with Two Hearts Media to offer professional headshots. The event is going on from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Bew and Sip’s new location at 505 W. Broadway. Tickets are available on a sliding scale so everyone can participate.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
tourcounsel.com

Green Tree Mall | Shopping mall in Clarksville, Indiana

Green Tree Mall is an shopping mall located in Clarksville, Indiana, United States. The mall is located off of I-65 about four miles (6 km) north of downtown Louisville. It has a total area of 795,382 square feet (73,893 m2). It was named for a large boundary tree of considerable age that once stood at the location. Currently, there are more than 80 inline stores and 2 major anchor stores (Dillard's and JCPenney). The third anchor was Sears which closed on October 1, 2017.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Wave 3

I-65 South lanes expected to reopen in Hospital Curve area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The left and center lanes of I065 South in the Hospital Curve area are expected to reopen at about 7p.m. Thursday. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the concrete that was used to repair the deck of a bridge over Muhammad Ali Boulevard will have had ample time to cure.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Restaurant Week returning, helping local nonprofit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Restaurant Week is coming back!. From Feb. 27 to March 5, participating restaurants will have three course menus for $26, $36 or $46. For every meal purchased, $1 will be donated to Hope Buss, a local nonprofit empowering people. “Louisville is fortunate to have a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Be Our Guest at Legacy Pizza and Bakery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB invites you to Be Our Guest at Legacy Pizza and Bakery. The restaurant in New Albany serves everything from New York style pizza, to Stromboli, to fresh baked goods. You can even grab some family-style fresh salad or some delicious traditional Italian deserts such as cannoli.
NEW ALBANY, IN
spectrumnews1.com

'It's amazing': Louisville program helps people become homeowners

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s been around for decades, but you might not know it exists. We’re talking about a program in Louisville that helps people become homeowners. Yarnell Griffin bought a new house in Dec. 2022, and she absolutely loves it. Griffin was born and raised in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Keeneland Spring Meet ticket sales begin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 9 a.m., Keeneland will kick off ticket sales for its upcoming Spring Meet, according to a release. The Spring Meet is currently set to be held April 7-28. Event organizers said a variety of ticket options for dining, grandstand reserved seating...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Students at Central High celebrate National African American Read-in

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday, students at Central High School celebrated the National African American Read-in. The event was first established by the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English in 1990. The day is meant to introduce children to Black writers and celebrates those authors...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LEGO convention coming to downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There is a big LEGO Convention coming to downtown Louisville this summer and tickets are now on sale. The Kentucky International Convention Center at 221 South 4th Street will be holding Louisville Brick Convention on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16. A portion of the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
tourcounsel.com

Jefferson Mall | Shopping mall in Louisville, Kentucky

Jefferson Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Louisville, Kentucky, the largest city in Kentucky. The mall is located near the intersection of Interstate 65 and Outer Loop in southern Louisville. Jefferson Mall is the only major mall in southern Jefferson County, and the only of Louisville's six regional shopping centers (400,000+ square feet) serving the south and west county; the others are located in the east county.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New details in Kentucky liquor store raids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
LEXINGTON, KY

