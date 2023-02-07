Read full article on original website
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
Raccoon Hitches Ride to a Distribution Center in Boulder, Gets Stuck in Wall Before Giving a 45 Minute Chase in StoreZack LoveBoulder, CO
Louisville Pop-Up Dinner Celebrates the PhilippinesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Wave 3
Tickets on sale for 73rd annual Madison Regatta
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - Hydroplane race lovers rejoice! One of the signature summer events in Southern Indiana makes its return this year. The 73rd annual Madison Regatta takes place from June 30 to July 2 along the Ohio River at Madison’s Riverfront Park. Madison Regatta hosts the Indiana Governor’s...
wdrb.com
Tree falls on home in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood during high winds Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A tree fell on a house Thursday afternoon in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood. Wind gusts took out a tree on South 39th Street, near River Park Drive and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, in west Louisville. The tree landed on a home, damaging at least the front of...
Wave 3
Get a new headshot, help kids learn to read at weekend fundraiser
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Decode Project is hosting a special fundraiser on Saturday. They have partnered with Two Hearts Media to offer professional headshots. The event is going on from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Bew and Sip’s new location at 505 W. Broadway. Tickets are available on a sliding scale so everyone can participate.
wdrb.com
Mini horses become the center of attention at Opening Gates' MiniPalooza in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Valentine's MiniPalooza is a fun filled fundraiser with miniature horses. WDRB's Keith Kaiser visits Hunters Brook Farms before Saturday's event. Hunters Brook Farm gets into the Valentine spirit by sharing its miniature horses. Valentine's MiniPalooza lets you and your family hang out with miniature horses as...
tourcounsel.com
Green Tree Mall | Shopping mall in Clarksville, Indiana
Green Tree Mall is an shopping mall located in Clarksville, Indiana, United States. The mall is located off of I-65 about four miles (6 km) north of downtown Louisville. It has a total area of 795,382 square feet (73,893 m2). It was named for a large boundary tree of considerable age that once stood at the location. Currently, there are more than 80 inline stores and 2 major anchor stores (Dillard's and JCPenney). The third anchor was Sears which closed on October 1, 2017.
Wave 3
I-65 South lanes expected to reopen in Hospital Curve area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The left and center lanes of I065 South in the Hospital Curve area are expected to reopen at about 7p.m. Thursday. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the concrete that was used to repair the deck of a bridge over Muhammad Ali Boulevard will have had ample time to cure.
Wave 3
Louisville Restaurant Week returning, helping local nonprofit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Restaurant Week is coming back!. From Feb. 27 to March 5, participating restaurants will have three course menus for $26, $36 or $46. For every meal purchased, $1 will be donated to Hope Buss, a local nonprofit empowering people. “Louisville is fortunate to have a...
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at Legacy Pizza and Bakery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB invites you to Be Our Guest at Legacy Pizza and Bakery. The restaurant in New Albany serves everything from New York style pizza, to Stromboli, to fresh baked goods. You can even grab some family-style fresh salad or some delicious traditional Italian deserts such as cannoli.
spectrumnews1.com
'It's amazing': Louisville program helps people become homeowners
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s been around for decades, but you might not know it exists. We’re talking about a program in Louisville that helps people become homeowners. Yarnell Griffin bought a new house in Dec. 2022, and she absolutely loves it. Griffin was born and raised in...
wdrb.com
Despite industry challenges, local drive-in theater says the future is bright
LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The movie theater industry has been through several changes in the past few years, including adjusting to the public's access to streaming services and navigating pandemic closures. Just this month, AMC announced it will change its ticket prices based on seat locations. In late January,...
Wave 3
Keeneland Spring Meet ticket sales begin
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 9 a.m., Keeneland will kick off ticket sales for its upcoming Spring Meet, according to a release. The Spring Meet is currently set to be held April 7-28. Event organizers said a variety of ticket options for dining, grandstand reserved seating...
WLKY.com
It's official: Louisville's superhero-themed restaurant SuperChefs won't be reopening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WLKY/LBF) — Turns out the rumors weren't true. If you were a fan of the superhero themed restaurant in the Highlands, SuperChefs, don't expect a revival. The restaurant was the product of Celebrity chef Darnell Ferguson. It closed in July 2022 after the lease on its Bardstown Road location ended, Louisville Business First reports.
WHAS 11
Fire engulfs house in Fern Creek
It took about 30 firefighters to put out the fire. No injuries were reported.
Wave 3
Students at Central High celebrate National African American Read-in
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday, students at Central High School celebrated the National African American Read-in. The event was first established by the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English in 1990. The day is meant to introduce children to Black writers and celebrates those authors...
Wave 3
LEGO convention coming to downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There is a big LEGO Convention coming to downtown Louisville this summer and tickets are now on sale. The Kentucky International Convention Center at 221 South 4th Street will be holding Louisville Brick Convention on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16. A portion of the...
Drive down one of Louisville's last remaining cobblestone streets
The Peterson Avenue Hill has been traveled for 121 years in Louisville, KY.
leoweekly.com
Louisville’s Air Devil’s Inn Makes Major New Building Update, And We Have The Scoop On What Might Be Next
Air Devil’s Inn has been going through some “major” changes. A quintessential Louisville dive bar, Air Devil’s first opened in 1934 and has been serving up cold drinks and good music to a motley crew of folks in their location on Taylorsville Rd. ever since. Recently,...
WLKY.com
Giant pothole damages vehicles, shuts down lanes of I-65 in Hospital Curve
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has a crew performing emergency repairs to the bridge deck over Muhammad Ali Boulevard in downtown Louisville. They say a large pothole on I-65 south in Hospital Curve caused damage to multiple vehicles early Thursday. This content is imported from Twitter. You...
tourcounsel.com
Jefferson Mall | Shopping mall in Louisville, Kentucky
Jefferson Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Louisville, Kentucky, the largest city in Kentucky. The mall is located near the intersection of Interstate 65 and Outer Loop in southern Louisville. Jefferson Mall is the only major mall in southern Jefferson County, and the only of Louisville's six regional shopping centers (400,000+ square feet) serving the south and west county; the others are located in the east county.
Wave 3
New details in Kentucky liquor store raids
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
