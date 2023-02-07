Read full article on original website
Can beetroot really improve athletic performance?
Beetroot is gaining popularity as a performance-enhancer for athletes and those wanting to gain a competitive advantage in running and cycling. Some people juice beetroot, some eat it, others mix up a drink from the powdered form. But will it make a noticeable difference on how quickly we run a race or cycle up a hill?
Research identifies potential predictor of knee osteoarthritis after ACL surgery
Arthritis in the knee's patellofemoral joint (PFJ) is common following anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction (ACLR) and may be linked with altered loading, or stress, at the joint. In a study published in the Journal of Orthopaedic Research, young adults post‐ACLR who exhibited lower PFJ loading during hopping were more likely to have PFJ osteoarthritis at 1‐year and worsening PFJ osteoarthritis between 1‐ and 5‐years.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Metabolic health may play role in obesity-related cancers
For up to 40 years, nearly 800,000 people from Sweden, Norway and Austria have been tracked based on how their BMI and metabolic health—that is, their blood pressure, blood glucose levels and blood fats—affect the risk of suffering from obesity-related cancers. The study shows that those who are metabolically unhealthy are at a higher risk of certain forms of cancer, regardless of their body weight.
Harnessing good fats to relieve multiple sclerosis symptoms
Basic nutrition teaches that fat, when consumed in large quantities, is harmful to human health. However, the components that make up fats are complex. Good, unsaturated fats, or lipids, can lower disease risk. In fact, in a new study, researchers found that a good fat derivative may be able to relieve symptoms in patients suffering from chronic inflammatory diseases, such as multiple sclerosis (MS). They published their results in the Journal of Biological Chemistry on Jan. 7.
Many stroke survivors have ongoing irregular heart rhythms
About 20% of people who survive what's called an ischemic stroke have irregular heart rhythms, which can lead to another stroke, researchers say. But in cases where the stroke was caused by hardening of the arteries, patients aren't adequately monitored for atrial fibrillation (a-fib, the most common heart rhythm abnormality) after discharge, said lead study author Dr. Lee Schwamm, a professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School, in Boston.
