ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets discussing ‘direction’ of the franchise ahead of NBA trade deadline

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VSnIa_0kfXhigE00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jih3o_0kfXhigE00

It was several months ago that Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant requested a trade from the organization before pulling said request back.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP was not happy about the direction of the Nets after an ugly sweep at the hands of the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Fast forward to the week of the in-season NBA trade deadline , and there’s no further clarity on Brooklyn’s direction.

In fact, Monday’s trade of star guard Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks complicates things further. It has led to some speculation that KD could turn around and request a trade from the Big Apple again.

With roughly 48 hours to go ahead of the deadline, we now have some updates on this situation. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Durant is engaged in talks with the Nets about the direction of the organization. Meanwhile, the possibility that he is dealt ahead of Thursday’s deadline seems remote.

“In the aftermath of the Kyrie Irving trade, the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant are having ongoing conversations on the direction of the franchise, but (the) orgnaization has thus far told inquiring teams that they’re not planning to trade him before Thursday’s deadline.”

Report on Kevin Durant situation with the Brooklyn Nets

There is some wriggle room left in this report. “Not planning to trade.” As we saw with Irving, things can change on a dime. The All-Star requested a trade from Brooklyn on Friday. Within less than 48 hours, reports broke that Irving had been dealt to the Dallas Mavericks.

Related: Ideal Kevin Durant trade scenarios ahead of NBA trade deadline

Kevin Durant holds all of the chips heading into NBA trade deadline

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MC2Tl_0kfXhigE00
Michael Laughlin-USA TODAY Sports

In reality, all of this depends on Durant. If he does indeed request a trade, the entire dynamics change in Brooklyn. Right now, general manager Sean Marks is turning over every stone ahead of the deadline to provide him more help.

The background here is a report that Ben Simmons could be moved . Apparently, Durant is not enthralled with the idea of the enigmatic Simmons being his primary running partner moving forward now that Irving has left the Nets.

  • Kevin Durant stats (2022-23): 29.7 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 5.3 APG, 56% shooting, 38% 3-point

Despite currently being sidelined with a knee injury, Durant remains one of the five-best players in the NBA today. His status in Brooklyn will dictate whether the team looks to go all in and build a contender or start anew with a rebuild.

Meanwhile, contending teams throughout the NBA world would bend over backwards to acquire Durant in a trade with the Nets. This includes the Phoenix Suns out west and Brooklyn’s Eastern Conference rivals in that of the Miami Heat , among other teams.

The question here is whether it’s even possible for Brooklyn to pull off a trade of this magnitude in 48 hours.

Related: Sportsnaut’s updated NBA trade tracker

Wojnarowski did follow up his previous report by indicating that Kevin Durant had interest to go to the Phoenix Suns after he requested a trade last summer. Phoenix could very well be one of a “number of teams” that have reached out to the Nets about Durant. However, Brooklyn’s unwillingness to engage makes it highly unlikely a blockbuster happens ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

Rather, this is something we should keep an eye on during the summer months should things not go swimmingly for KD and Brooklyn to close out the 2022-23 season.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Derrick Rose reportedly drawing trade interest from 1 top team

A return to the Central Division may be in store for Derrick Rose. Veteran NBA journalist Marc Stein reported on Tuesday that the Milwaukee Bucks have expressed trade interest in the former NBA MVP Rose ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. Rose is essentially an expiring contract with a $15.6 million club option for 2023-24.... The post Derrick Rose reportedly drawing trade interest from 1 top team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MILWAUKEE, WI
New York Post

Kevin Durant trade fallout: How the Suns and Nets’ NBA Finals odds moved

It took seven months, but the Suns finally landed Kevin Durant in a stunning trade ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Now they’re among the favorites to win the NBA Finals. Phoenix saw its title odds slashed across the board in the early hours of Thursday morning, when the Suns sent a package headlined by Mikal Bridges and four first-round picks to the Nets for Durant and former Phoenix swingman T.J. Warren. The betting market was quick to react: BetMGM and Caesars both installed the Suns at 5/1 after the deal, while FanDuel is dealing Phoenix at +460 – which still isn’t the shortest...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Comeback

Jalen Brunson has amazing reaction to massive Knicks trade

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and Portland Trail Blazers forward Josh Hart are two of the most prominent college basketball players in recent memory. They will now be playing together in the NBA after the Knicks traded for Hart, leading to an awesome reaction from Brunson which is going viral on social media. The Read more... The post Jalen Brunson has amazing reaction to massive Knicks trade appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

97K+
Followers
74K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy