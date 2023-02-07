ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Aaron Rodgers embarking on ‘darkness retreat’, then will decide on playing future

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c9Eod_0kfXhhnV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B77Up_0kfXhhnV00

Imagine if, after the most stressful portion of your work schedule, you were allowed to take a vacation anywhere in the world, doing whatever you wanted. Would you do what Aaron Rodgers has planned this offseason? While a vacation likely sounds nice, our guess is probably not.

Yet, the Green Bay Packers quarterback has plenty to contemplate when it comes to his playing future. After 18 seasons with the Packers, Rodgers could opt to retire from the game of football at the age of 39. But there’s a sense that the four-time NFL MVP may not be ready to hang up his cleats just yet.

Still, do the Packers even want the 10-time Pro Bowl QB back ? Jordan Love , the 26th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, remains on the roster and is now entering the final year of his contract. Don’t the Packers want to know whether they have a capable starting quarterback waiting in the wings?

As much as Rodgers has accomplished in his Hall of Fame football career, the Packers could see the value in trying to trade their respected signal-caller for the best trade offer they can get while moving forward with a QB who is 15 years younger than Rodgers (and much less expensive too).

In essence, Rodgers has a major decision to make, and in turn, the Packers could too.

Related: NFL trade rumors: Latest on Aaron Rodgers, Tee Higgins and more

Aaron Rodgers still deciding whether he will play in 2023

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GQVZW_0kfXhhnV00
Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

So, what are Rodgers’ plans this offseason? As you can imagine, they’re not exactly conventional.

“I’m still in the art of contemplation about my future. I got some pretty cool opportunities after the Super Bowl and then after that I feel like I’ll be close to making a final decision”

Aaron Rodgers on his playing future

Rodgers is reportedly going on an “isolation retreat,” which includes “four nights of complete darkness”. He also called it a “darkness retreat,” saying he’s had several friends who have tried something similar, who had “profound experiences.”

In essence, Rodgers described the situation as “sensory deprivation isolation” and went on to note that it can stimulate DMT and can even include some hallucinations. Who knows what Rodgers is hoping to see, but chances are, it won’t be visions of him hoisting a second Super Bowl trophy.

With something unique like this, some may wonder if Rodgers suddenly got this idea or where it came from, but the All-Pro QB said it’s been on his radar for a number of years now. He’ll be embarking on this retreat in a couple of weeks.

No matter what comes of Rodgers’ decision, it’s safe to say the public will have plenty of fun with the QB’s isolation retreat, whether it leads to more strong performances or more letdowns.

Comments / 0

 

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

