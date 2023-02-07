ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Related
CBS News

Man arrested for leaving dead fish at "Goonies" house after Coast Guard rescue

A man rescued by the Coast Guard on Friday has been arrested by authorities after a bizarre incident involving a dead fish. The man, who has been identified as Jericho Labonte, 35, was in a yacht on Friday morning. Heavy surf and rough waves rolled the boat and threw Labonte, 35, into the Columbia River, which runs through Oregon and Washington before opening up to the Pacific Ocean. The rescue, captured in a series of videos that the Coast Guard shared on Twitter, required a rescue swimmer enter the turbulent water to pull Labonte to safety. He was then flown via helicopter...
ASTORIA, OR
Jalopnik

Coast Guard Rescues Man From Capsized Stolen Yacht. Then Things Get Weird

The Coast Guard rescued a mariner from 20-foot seas off the coast of Oregon Friday morning right before the 35-foot yacht capsized. Then things got extremely weird. Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment receive a mayday call Friday morning for a vessel in distress in the incredibly dangerous waters known as the Columbia Bar. The Guard sent out a 47-foot rescue boat and contacted a local helicopter rescue training school that was running drills near by to swoop in and save mariner Jericho Labonte. The yacht capsized in the rough seas during the rescue, but all involved made it out alive.
ASTORIA, OR
New York Post

Fisherman missing at sea after he’s dragged overboard by tuna in Hawaii

A fisherman went missing Sunday after a massive tuna dragged him off a boat and into Hawaiian waters, police said. Mark Knittle of Captain Cook was fishing with a friend four miles off the coast of Hōnaunau on the Big Island when he hooked the ahi just before 5 a.m., according to the Hawaii Police Department. “The fish is huge,” Knittle reportedly said just before he was dragged overboard. After witnessing Knittle plunge into the water, the friend tried to grab the line but missed. The friend saw Knittle on the surface for a brief moment but disappeared “within seconds,” police said, adding that...
HAWAII STATE
maritime-executive.com

Japan Coast Guard Recovers One Body From Sunken Freighter Seiryu

Divers have located one deceased crewmember within the wreck of the sunken freighter Seiryu, which went down in the Seto Inland Sea last week after a collision with another vessel. ds. The geared coastal freighter Seiryu collided with the smaller 1,700 dwt cargo ship Koei Maru near the northern entrance...
gcaptain.com

Tanker Crew Rescues Boater in Distress Off Puerto Rico

The crew of the chemical tanker Silver Dover is being praised for rendering assistance to a boater in distress in the Caribbean Sea on Saturday morning, approximately 57 nautical miles southeast of Puerto Rico. Rescued was an 80-year-old man who was the sole passenger aboard the 44-foot sailing vessel Tao...
TEXAS STATE
People

Father of 3 Missing Days After Crabbing Boat Sinks in Wash. Bay: 'He's Still Out There,' Wife Says

Bryson Fitch was working near Willipa Bay on Sunday when the vessel sank. Two other men were rescued but Fitch has still not been found even as pieces of the boat have washed ashore A search is ongoing for father of three who went missing in the waters off Washington after his crabbing boat capsized over the weekend. Bryson Fitch and two other men were working near Willipa Bay on Sunday when the vessel began to sink, according to NBC affiliate KING-TV.  The U.S. Coast Guard said watchstanders with the 13th district were...
IOWA STATE
marinelink.com

US Coast Guard Enforces Safety Zone for Historic Crane Import

The U.S. Coast Guard will enforce a temporary safety zone in the Savannah River on Thursday for the import of the largest gauge ship-to-shore cranes in U.S. history. The Coast Guard said its captain of the Port Savannah would establish a safety zone during the import of the cranes to ensure the safety and security of the public and all vessels in the channel. The safety zone is expected to take place from 12:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., Feb. 9.
SAVANNAH, GA
The Associated Press

9 missing after fishing boat capsizes in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean coast guard vessels and aircraft on Sunday were searching for nine fishermen who disappeared after their boat capsized off the country’s southwestern coast. The coast guard from the southwestern port city of Mokpo said that three crew members were rescued by...

