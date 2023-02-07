Read full article on original website
The Coast Guard will continue searching for a man who was pulled underwater by a 'huge' fish 5 days ago and is expanding the 515-mile search to 'bring him home'
Mark Knittle, 63, was fishing for ahi tuna with his friend near Hōnaunau on Sunday, when he was last heard saying, "the fish is huge," police said.
Man, 35, rescued by the Coast Guard in Washington after a huge wave wipes out a boat was wanted
Officers had been looking for the man since Wednesday, when an acquaintance alerted them to a video he posted on social media of himself leaving the fish at the house.
Man arrested for leaving dead fish at "Goonies" house after Coast Guard rescue
A man rescued by the Coast Guard on Friday has been arrested by authorities after a bizarre incident involving a dead fish. The man, who has been identified as Jericho Labonte, 35, was in a yacht on Friday morning. Heavy surf and rough waves rolled the boat and threw Labonte, 35, into the Columbia River, which runs through Oregon and Washington before opening up to the Pacific Ocean. The rescue, captured in a series of videos that the Coast Guard shared on Twitter, required a rescue swimmer enter the turbulent water to pull Labonte to safety. He was then flown via helicopter...
Jalopnik
Coast Guard Rescues Man From Capsized Stolen Yacht. Then Things Get Weird
The Coast Guard rescued a mariner from 20-foot seas off the coast of Oregon Friday morning right before the 35-foot yacht capsized. Then things got extremely weird. Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment receive a mayday call Friday morning for a vessel in distress in the incredibly dangerous waters known as the Columbia Bar. The Guard sent out a 47-foot rescue boat and contacted a local helicopter rescue training school that was running drills near by to swoop in and save mariner Jericho Labonte. The yacht capsized in the rough seas during the rescue, but all involved made it out alive.
Fisherman missing at sea after he’s dragged overboard by tuna in Hawaii
A fisherman went missing Sunday after a massive tuna dragged him off a boat and into Hawaiian waters, police said. Mark Knittle of Captain Cook was fishing with a friend four miles off the coast of Hōnaunau on the Big Island when he hooked the ahi just before 5 a.m., according to the Hawaii Police Department. “The fish is huge,” Knittle reportedly said just before he was dragged overboard. After witnessing Knittle plunge into the water, the friend tried to grab the line but missed. The friend saw Knittle on the surface for a brief moment but disappeared “within seconds,” police said, adding that...
6 US Navy aircraft suddenly vanished near the Bermuda Triangle- After a search, none of the 14 brave men were ever found
On Dec. 5, 1945, Flight 19 began a routine navigational training flight. Flight 19 was comprised of five TBM Avenger torpedo bombers. Lieutenant Charles C. Taylor led the flight. A seasoned naval aviator, Taylor had over 2,500 flying hours and several WWII combat tours in the Pacific. [i]
American TikToker dies after stumbling off 70ft coastal cliff in Puerto Rico while shooting videos
Indiana man Edgar Garay's submerged body was located on Monday by Puerto Rico Emergency Bureau divers after he fell off the cliff near a lighthouse in Cabo Rojo the previous day.
Military.com
How a Coast Guard Plane Scoured Islands Looking for Migrants — And What the Crew Found
CAY SAL BANK, Bahamas — High above a remote uninhabited Bahamian island, a U.S. Coast Guard air crew on patrol watches as a man and small child fish from a white-sand beach. A twin-outboard engine cabin cruiser is anchored in a cove just a few feet from shore. Using...
gcaptain.com
U.S. Coast Guard, NTSB Head to Argentina to Investigate String of Antarctic Expedition Cruise Accidents
U.S. Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board teams have been sent to Argentina to help investigate a string of incidents involving the death and injury of U.S. citizens on foreign-flagged passenger vessels in Antarctic waters. The incidents took place between November 15 and December 1 of last year. The...
A man accidentally drifted out to sea with only ketchup and seasonings. He was rescued 24 days later after writing "help" on the boat.
A 47-year-old man was working on his boat in St. Maarten in December when the weather suddenly churned and he drifted out to sea. He soon became lost and now, weeks later has been found off the coast of Colombia – with only ketchup and seasonings helping to keep him nourished.
maritime-executive.com
Japan Coast Guard Recovers One Body From Sunken Freighter Seiryu
Divers have located one deceased crewmember within the wreck of the sunken freighter Seiryu, which went down in the Seto Inland Sea last week after a collision with another vessel. ds. The geared coastal freighter Seiryu collided with the smaller 1,700 dwt cargo ship Koei Maru near the northern entrance...
Complex
Man Wanted for Leaving Dead Fish at ‘Goonies’ House Rescued From Stolen Sinking Yacht
A man who was recently rescued by the Coast Guard after getting thrown from a stolen yacht as it capsized was wanted for allegedly leaving a fish on the porch of the Oregon house from The Goonies. As reported by CNN, the U.S. Coast Guard’s Pacific Northwest district released a...
Coast Guard rescues 25 people trapped on 2 separate ice floes on Great Lakes
Two major ice floe rescues occurred Monday on the Great Lakes off the coasts of Sherwood Point, Wisconsin, and Sebewaing, Michigan, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
gcaptain.com
Tanker Crew Rescues Boater in Distress Off Puerto Rico
The crew of the chemical tanker Silver Dover is being praised for rendering assistance to a boater in distress in the Caribbean Sea on Saturday morning, approximately 57 nautical miles southeast of Puerto Rico. Rescued was an 80-year-old man who was the sole passenger aboard the 44-foot sailing vessel Tao...
Father of 3 Missing Days After Crabbing Boat Sinks in Wash. Bay: 'He's Still Out There,' Wife Says
Bryson Fitch was working near Willipa Bay on Sunday when the vessel sank. Two other men were rescued but Fitch has still not been found even as pieces of the boat have washed ashore A search is ongoing for father of three who went missing in the waters off Washington after his crabbing boat capsized over the weekend. Bryson Fitch and two other men were working near Willipa Bay on Sunday when the vessel began to sink, according to NBC affiliate KING-TV. The U.S. Coast Guard said watchstanders with the 13th district were...
marinelink.com
US Coast Guard Enforces Safety Zone for Historic Crane Import
The U.S. Coast Guard will enforce a temporary safety zone in the Savannah River on Thursday for the import of the largest gauge ship-to-shore cranes in U.S. history. The Coast Guard said its captain of the Port Savannah would establish a safety zone during the import of the cranes to ensure the safety and security of the public and all vessels in the channel. The safety zone is expected to take place from 12:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., Feb. 9.
9 missing after fishing boat capsizes in South Korea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean coast guard vessels and aircraft on Sunday were searching for nine fishermen who disappeared after their boat capsized off the country’s southwestern coast. The coast guard from the southwestern port city of Mokpo said that three crew members were rescued by...
Spate of passenger deaths aboard Antarctic cruises prompts Coast Guard to investigate as the 'treacherous' destination rises in popularity and access
Four Americans died in three separate cruising incidents in Antarctica last November. Three of the deaths were attributed to large waves.
marinelink.com
Photos: US Retrieves Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Shot Down in the Atlantic
Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recover a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, S.C., February 5, 2023. (Photo: Tyler Thompson / U.S. Navy) Photos released by the U.S. Navy on Tuesday show sailors collecting the remnants of a suspected Chinese spy balloon that was...
