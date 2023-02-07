ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Rita Ora opens up about keeping her marriage to Taika Waititi ‘super private’

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kYPCT_0kfXhODo00

Rita Ora has spoken out about keeping her marriage to Taika Waititi “super private”, months after the pair secretly tied the knot.

The 32-year-old singer addressed how she’s kept her relationship under wraps during Tuesday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show . Her comments come weeks after she confirmed that she was married while promoting her new single, “You Only Love Me” on Heart Radio Breakfast .

“I got married,” she said. “I can’t believe I can say it. It’s so interesting to me because I loved the whole experience, but I kept it super private for a bit. Just kept it to myself. So it’s nice to share it and just be a little more open to it.”

Speaking to Drew Barrymore and Ross Mathews, Ora went on to praise the movie director and acknowledged that they started a friendship before a relationship.

“He’s so, so great, and I think that’s really important,” she said. “We’re friends and I mean, we met long before we decided to ruin everything. We were friends for six years.”

After detailing how she met her now-husband in Australia, while working on The Voice , the “For You” singer recalled the moment when their romance first started.

“I mean honestly, he just put his hand on my back,” she said. “Low back. And that’s when I knew this was a different type of stroke.”

She went on to highlight her and her husband’s “cool dynamic”, adding: “We both do our own thing, and I’m very happy right now.”

In January, Ora confirmed that she and Waititi were married, after reports first circulated in August 2022 that they had tied the knot. This speculation also came after the model posted a photograph of herself wearing a wedding band on Instagram.

“I am officially off the market, people. I chose to keep it more private and keep it to myself more but with my new video I am playing on what could have been,” she said in her interview with Heart Breakfast Radio.

While she didn’t share when or where she got married, she did describe the nuptials as “perfect” and “exactly” what she “wanted”.

“It is nice to keep some things just to myself sometimes, it was nice and sweet… Sorry, it’s not that interesting. One day I will throw a big party,” she joked.

Last week, Ora also showed off her massive emerald wedding ring, during an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon . During the conversation, the “Poison” singer told the TV host that she’d never actually “shown anyone [her] ring” before.

“You know, it’s my first time showing my ring. So because I love you and I feel like you’re part of our relationship weirdly because we watch you every night – is that creepy? I just felt like I’ll show you it. Look, here it is,” she said.

Ora and Waititi made their debut as a couple in August 2021. Waititi was previously married to New Zealand producer Chelsea Wistanley, with whom he shares two daughters, Te HinekÄhu, 10, and Matewa Kiritapu, seven.

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

Yara Shahidi Reveals She’s ‘Single’ After Ending Three-Year Relationship You Knew Nothing About

The 22-year-old was in a pretty serious relationship, but now she's enjoying what she calls a "selfish season." Actress, model and Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi casually spilled the beans that she just got out of a three-year relationship. While speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show, the 22-year-old was asked whether she’s interested in dating at the moment. That’s when she let on that she was actually just coming out of a pretty serious situation.
MINNESOTA STATE
Deadline

Salma Hayek Says She Was “Nearly Killed” By Channing Tatum Filming ‘Magic Mike’ Lap Dance Scene

Salma Hayek joined Channing Tatum for Magic Mike’s Last Dance and recently recalled the steamy lap dance scene that could’ve ended up turning into something really bad. While making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Oscar-nominated actor talked about the dance sequence in the Steven Soderbergh-directed film. “You know, this one part that’s not in it where I’m upside down, and my legs had to be somewhere. But upside down, one loses sense of direction, and I didn’t do what I was supposed to do, so in the rehearsal, I went like, head down, almost hit my head,” she said on...
toofab.com

Rita Ora Finally Confirms She and Taika Waititi Are Married: 'It Was Perfect'

"Everything happens for a reason, people. I am officially off the market." Rita Ora is finally confirming rumors she tied the knot with Taika Waititi. During an appearance on the "Heart Breakfast with Jame Theakston and Amanda Holden", the 32-year-old "Posion" singer revealed she and the "Thor: Love and Thunder" director exchanged vows.
Page Six

Jennifer Garner joins Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez for child’s musical event

Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck showed off their cordial co-parenting skills on Sunday by attending their child Seraphina’s musical event. The actor’s wife, Jennifer Lopez, also came to support the 14-year-old, as well as Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt. The Grammy winner, 53, wore a green turtleneck, a matching tweed coat and jeans while arriving at the Santa Monica venue with her teenager Emme. When Garner, 50, showed up with daughter Violet, 17, and son Samuel, 10, she was dressed casually in a gray sweater, jeans and sneakers. Affleck, for his part, wore an all-black outfit to the performance hall. The outing marked...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Nicole Kidman Took Scientology Classes When She Was Married to Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman is one of the most iconic stars in Hollywood, ever since rising to fame in the early ’90s. During her early years, her star power was enhanced by movies like Dead Calm and Far and Away. But her relationship with fellow actor Tom Cruise earned her a lot of press as well. Cruise, who is known for his dedication to Scientology, encouraged Kidman to get involved with the church. And according to some sources, Kidman totally immersed herself in Scientology for several years. She even took special courses so that she could understand the religion better.
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Stars Like Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson and Charlize Theron Are Backing Andrea Riseborough in ‘To Leslie’

The stars are coming out for Andrea Riseborough’s turn in Michael Morris’ indie drama To Leslie. Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Sarah Paulson and Edward Norton have hosted screenings, with more recent showings booked by Gwyneth Paltrow and Courteney Cox. After Paltrow’s screening, attended by the likes of Demi Moore along with Morris and Riseborough in attendance, the Goop founder called it a “masterpiece of a film” and went so far as to say that the title star should win “every award there is and all the ones that haven’t been invented yet.” More from The Hollywood ReporterNAACP Image Awards 2023:...
HollywoodLife

Harry Styles Reunites With Rumored High School Fling Ellis Calcutt 2 Months After Olivia Wilde Split

Harry Styles had fans in a tizzy as he was spotted out with a rumored old flame in London on Wednesday, January 25, just two months after his split from Olivia Wilde. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 28, enjoyed a coffee date alongside high school friend Ellis Calcutt, whom he reportedly dated back in 2013, soon after his breakup with Taylor Swift. Harry and Ellis appeared to be catching up on the date, as they grabbed a cup of joe and took a long stroll together afterwards.
Harper's Bazaar

Mark Ruffalo on Why He and Jennifer Garner Grew Apart After 13 Going On 30

The film 13 Going On 30 is simply an iconic American rom-com. The coming-of-age story includes the unforgettable "Thriller" routine, many quotable moments, that colorful Versace dress we all wanted, and, of course, great onscreen chemistry between Mark Ruffalo's Matty and Jennifer Garner's Jenna. But while Ruffalo and Garner may have had a blast filming the memorable flick, apparently their friendship didn't continue on after the cameras stopped rolling.
Looper

Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson

It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
Page Six

Amy Robach walked away from ABC with a better deal than T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach is the breadwinner in her new relationship with T.J. Holmes — at least as far as golden parachutes go. Insiders tell us the scandalous and newly unemployed lovebirds each got a nice severance package from ABC News after their affair blew up their jobs. But sources say Robach walked away with an even bigger settlement than her beau. Specific details of the settlement remain a closely guarded secret. But another insider explained: “Amy’s been at ABC a lot longer and has a much bigger contract [than T.J.].” Robach joined the network in 2012, and Holmes, who has had a lower...
The Independent

Critics think Taylor Swift looked confused when Trevor Noah asked her fans to lower the price of eggs

Taylor Swift was called out by critics for her seemingly confused reaction after Trevor Noah tasked her fans with lowering the price of eggs, but it’s her fans that appear to be getting the last laugh.The “Anti-Hero” singer attended the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday 5 February, where she took home the award for Best Music Video for “All Too Well: The Short Film”.Swift appeared to have a blast during the awards ceremony, from dancing to Bad Bunny’s opening performance to catching up with her former fling, Harry Styles. However, there was one moment during the Grammys that...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy