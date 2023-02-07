ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flames from raging wildfire surround house and swimming pool in Chile

By Oliver Browning
 2 days ago

Terrifying footage shows flames from a raging wildfire surrounding a home and swimming pool in Chile .

Forest fires, which have spread over 270,000 hectares (667,000 acres) of land, have killed at least 24 people in south-central regions of the country.

In videos shared from the city of Arauco, raging flames can be seen lighting the sky orange as a helicopter appears to take water from the pool to dump on the fire.

Recent wildfires are already the deadliest blazes in Chile’s recent history.

The Independent

The Independent

