The Varsity Boys Soccer team has become a substantial component of the Quartz Hill High School athletic program. They have attracted immense attention towards Quartz Hill’s athletic program due to how far they have gotten in their seasons each year. The boy’s soccer team has been able to make it through to CIF various times and has also been able to win the Golden League title. In support of those claims, they won the Golden League title in 2018 and made it through to CIF. 2018 was a prime time for the Quartz Hill High School Boys Soccer team; not only did they make it far in their season, but they were also competing in a Division 3 league. They competed at a high level and could still accomplish many notable things.

QUARTZ HILL, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO