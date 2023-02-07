ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella Valley school districts hosting job fairs to hire teachers and supporting staff

By Bianca Ventura
KESQ News Channel 3
 2 days ago
Coachella Valley school districts are hosting job fairs throughout the month to help them hire more teachers and support staff.

We had the chance to speak to educators and district officials about the benefits of working in education.

Brian Hendra, Director of Human Resources at Palm Springs Unified school district say this hiring effort will help support students and the current staff.

"We want highly qualified teachers in all categories. We're looking for science, math, special education. We really want to make sure that our teachers are building relationships, and making sure that we support our community and give them opportunities," says Hendra.

He also adds that they're hiring more teachers and building their workforce in order to reduce class.

Marcia Ramirez has been teaching her entire career at Coachella Valley high school and is sharing her experience with hopeful candidates.

"My last 16 years have been at CVUSD, that's because I love it and I wouldn't want to teach anywhere else," says Ramirez.

Ramirez says one of the things she's enjoyed the most during her time at Coachella Valley High School is the collaboration within the departments.

"You build good relationships within your department to help you with all the prepping and all the work you have to do with planning," says Ramirez.

CVUSD like other districts in the valley are looking to hire teachers with a specialty in STEM.

"A lot of the STEM is hands on, which is what our kids love to do," adds Ramirez.

Ramirez also says classroom size is one of the benefits of working at CVUSD. There are about 30 students in each teacher's classroom.

"You're going to have that small classroom so that you can work with those students one on one, and you have that time to give attention to all the students," says Ramirez.

Many teachers like Ramirez also have summers off.

Some districts are requiring potential candidates to pre-register before attending the job fair. You can find more details below.

Desert Sands Unified School District held their job fair earlier this week.

Palm Springs Unified School District Job Fair details

Saturday, February 11

Palm Springs Offices, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

150 District Center Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92264

You can click here to learn more about career opportunities at PSUSD.

Coachella Valley Unified School District Job Fair Details

Saturday, February 25

Thermal Offices, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

87225 Church St, Thermal, CA 92274

You can click here to learn more about career opportunities at CVUSD.

Applicants can also call 760-848-1083 for questions.

The post Coachella Valley school districts hosting job fairs to hire teachers and supporting staff appeared first on KESQ .

rcoe.us

First 2023 Riverside County Educators of the Year Named in Surprise Visits

EASTVALE and CORONA – A school counselor with a desire to promote STEM opportunities for under-represented students at Riverside County’s largest high school, and an administrator who ensures that students and families remain connected with school despite challenging circumstances, were surprised with the news on Tuesday, February 7, that they had been named the first 2023 Riverside County Educators of the Year by Riverside County Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Edwin Gomez.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs City Council to discuss the need for additional funding to build Homeless Navigation Center

A Palm Springs City Council meeting on Thursday will determine if the city will allocate more funding to build the Homeless Navigation Center after funds fall short to complete the project. The City Council meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. The agenda for the meeting includes: Appropriating $3,000,000 for the Palm Springs Navigation Center.Approve a The post Palm Springs City Council to discuss the need for additional funding to build Homeless Navigation Center appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

I-Team In-Depth reveals who’s building local affordable housing and who’s not

It’s becoming harder than ever to find a place for people to call their own. Rising costs have made home ownership, or an apartment, too expensive for more people struggling to deal with higher costs for everything. An I-Team in-depth report shows how some local cities are doing more than others to increase the number The post I-Team In-Depth reveals who’s building local affordable housing and who’s not appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Additional funding needed to complete homeless navigation center in Palm Springs

Update 2/9/23 The city council approved the additional funding Original Report: 2/8/23 Plans for the new homeless navigation center in Palm Springs are still underway but more money is needed to complete the project. The city originally secured about $28.7 million from county, city, state and federal funding.  Courtesy of The City of Palm Springs The post Additional funding needed to complete homeless navigation center in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Local Latino-led organizations awarded CIELO grant

The Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF) is awarding their inaugural Cultivating Inland Empire Latino Opportunity, or CIELO Fund, grants to 25 Latino-led organizations across Riverside and San Bernardino counties. According to the founding chair of the CIELO Fund, Jesse Melgar, the objective behind providing funding for local organizations is to work to address issues within The post Local Latino-led organizations awarded CIELO grant appeared first on KESQ.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Tim Esser discusses 2023 Tour de Palm Springs

This Saturday, the 25th annual Tour de Palm Springs will be taking place throughout the Coachella Valley. The event has raised millions of dollars for local charities since it began in 1999. News Channel 3 spoke with founder Tim Esser, who says the event will feature thousands of cyclists from all over the nation. Registration The post Tim Esser discusses 2023 Tour de Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

College of the Desert has plans to implement an Early Warning System

The College of the Desert Public Safety and IT team is working with the Coachella Valley Disaster Preparedness Network to create an Early Warning System. The California Academy of Science says, "Earthquakes happen without warning". We don’t know when the next major earthquake will happen, but there are some ways you can take action now The post College of the Desert has plans to implement an Early Warning System appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
iecn.com

Neighborhood Housing Services of the IE launches new targeted initiatives to increase homeownership, affordable housing, and wealth

In its 40th year, Neighborhood Housing Services of the Inland Empire (NHSIE) just announced new initiatives aimed at increasing homeownership rates and generating real opportunities for wealth building in the low to moderate income communities of San Bernardino and Riverside counties. Kailin Scott, newly appointed CEO of NHSIE, stated, “Last...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

DAP Health looks to acquire Borrego Health

DAP Health is looking to expand its healthcare services by purchasing the Borrego Health System.  Millions of dollars worth of real estate and medical supplies from the bankrupt clinic chain are currently up for auction.  DAP Health’s takeover bid was announced on its website on Monday. The Palm Springs non-profit is partnering with Innercare and The post DAP Health looks to acquire Borrego Health appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

RivCo board approves relaxation of payment terms for cannabis dispensaries

The Board of Supervisors today approved the relaxation of payment terms required by conditional use permits granted to four marijuana dispensaries under construction in different parts of Riverside County, enabling the owner of the businesses to postpone satisfying a bill in excess of $1 million. Sean St. Peter, operator of the Cannabis 21 chain, was The post RivCo board approves relaxation of payment terms for cannabis dispensaries appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

CalFresh recipients losing monthly emergency allotment

Orange County residents will see lower CalFresh benefits starting in April due to the federal government’s enactment of the Fiscal Year 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act. The federal law ends the authority for the state of California to issue CalFresh emergency allotments, effective February 28, 2023. Emergency allotments are an extra benefit in addition to regular CalFresh amounts and accounted for roughly $30 million a month for Orange County residents during the Public Health Emergency. As recipients are paid in arrears, their last emergency allotment will be issued in March payments to their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

New bill could clear the way for cannabis catering in California

Assembly Bill 471 was introduced in the California Legislature on Wednesday and proposes changes to current laws that would authorize the Department of Cannabis Control to issue a state caterer license authorizing the licensee to serve cannabis or cannabis products at a private event approved by a local jurisdiction for the purpose of allowing event The post New bill could clear the way for cannabis catering in California appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

Lake Cahuilla Regional Park hosts Veterans for Trout Derby

Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park Fishing Derby, will be hosted by the Riverside County Regional Park and Open-Space District and Supervisor Perez's Fourth District Veterans Cabinet. Lake Cahuilla Regional Park is located in the La Quinta section of Palm Springs and is known for its dry and desert climate. The...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KABC

California giving you another reason to move to Mexico.

(San Diego, CA) — Assemblymember David Alvarez has introduced a measure which would make it easier for students who live in Mexico to attend college in California. The bill would create a five-year pilot program allowing low-income students who live in Mexico within 45 miles of the California border to pay in-state tuition to attend one of seven campuses in the San Diego and Imperial Valley Counties Community College Association. Under the bill, each participating college would host up to 200 binational students during the pilot phase of the program.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

People attend COVID vigil at Palm Desert’s Civic Center Park

Families gathered at Palm Desert's Civic Center Park to remember loved ones they lost to COVID-19. People were encouraged to bring photos of their loved ones and share their memories. Community leaders and Palm Desert Mayor Pro Tem, Karina Quintanilla also showed their support. "We all had loss. But I think as we step away The post People attend COVID vigil at Palm Desert’s Civic Center Park appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KABC

California never runs out of ways to take money from you and give it to someone else.

(San Diego, CA) — California is debating a plan to give homeless children five thousand dollars once they graduate high school. The five thousand dollar payments proposed by a State Senator in the Bay Area would be given out a thousand dollars a month over five months to 15 thousand homeless high school seniors in the class of 2024. The Sacramento Bee says the 75 million dollar proposal would build on an existing pilot program in California giving 14 thousand to 22 thousand dollars to foster kids and pregnant families as they transition out of foster care.
CALIFORNIA STATE
