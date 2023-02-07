Coachella Valley school districts hosting job fairs to hire teachers and supporting staff

Coachella Valley school districts are hosting job fairs throughout the month to help them hire more teachers and support staff.

We had the chance to speak to educators and district officials about the benefits of working in education.

Brian Hendra, Director of Human Resources at Palm Springs Unified school district say this hiring effort will help support students and the current staff.

"We want highly qualified teachers in all categories. We're looking for science, math, special education. We really want to make sure that our teachers are building relationships, and making sure that we support our community and give them opportunities," says Hendra.

He also adds that they're hiring more teachers and building their workforce in order to reduce class.

Marcia Ramirez has been teaching her entire career at Coachella Valley high school and is sharing her experience with hopeful candidates.

"My last 16 years have been at CVUSD, that's because I love it and I wouldn't want to teach anywhere else," says Ramirez.

Ramirez says one of the things she's enjoyed the most during her time at Coachella Valley High School is the collaboration within the departments.

"You build good relationships within your department to help you with all the prepping and all the work you have to do with planning," says Ramirez.

CVUSD like other districts in the valley are looking to hire teachers with a specialty in STEM.

"A lot of the STEM is hands on, which is what our kids love to do," adds Ramirez.

Ramirez also says classroom size is one of the benefits of working at CVUSD. There are about 30 students in each teacher's classroom.

"You're going to have that small classroom so that you can work with those students one on one, and you have that time to give attention to all the students," says Ramirez.

Many teachers like Ramirez also have summers off.

Some districts are requiring potential candidates to pre-register before attending the job fair. You can find more details below.

Desert Sands Unified School District held their job fair earlier this week.

Palm Springs Unified School District Job Fair details

Saturday, February 11

Palm Springs Offices, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

150 District Center Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92264

You can click here to learn more about career opportunities at PSUSD.

Coachella Valley Unified School District Job Fair Details

Saturday, February 25

Thermal Offices, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

87225 Church St, Thermal, CA 92274

You can click here to learn more about career opportunities at CVUSD.

Applicants can also call 760-848-1083 for questions.

