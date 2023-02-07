Death toll from Turkey, Syria quake soars above 7K amid search for more survivors

NURDAGI, Turkey (AP) — Search teams and aid are pouring into Turkey and Syria as rescuers working in freezing temperatures dig through the remains of buildings flattened by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake.

The death toll soared above 7,200 on Tuesday and was still expected to rise. With the damage spread over a wide area, the massive relief operation often struggled to reach devastated towns, and voices that had been crying out from the rubble fell silent.

Monday’s quake and a cascade of strong aftershocks caused damage that stretched hundreds of kilometers across southeastern Turkey and neighboring Syria.

It toppled thousands of buildings and heaped more misery on a region wracked by Syria’s 12-year civil war and refugee crisis.

