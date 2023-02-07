ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Bend Chamber, Hayden Homes holding ADU Resource Fair to explain new housing options for property owners

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vE07D_0kfXfWOU00

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Bend Chamber, in partnership with Simplicity by Hayden Homes , are holding an Accessory Dwelling Unity (ADU) Resource Fair Tuesday night from 5-6:30 p.m. at Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Avenue.

Now that Oregon State Legislature’s House Bill 2001 has passed, homeowners have more options to add housing to their lots. This can provide homeowners with income to offset their mortgage and add needed workforce housing options to the community.

Blake Mayfield will have a report on the event and how ADUs can help tackle Central Oregon's housing crisis tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Here's the rest of the Bend Chamber's announcement about the event:

“Hayden Homes has been providing workforce housing options in our Central Oregon communities for over 30 years. With Simplicity by Hayden Homes, we are excited to offer ADU options for those looking to build on their own land, whether it be a standalone unit in addition to their dream home, or an ADU over the garage encouraging workforce housing alternatives. Our New Home Advisors offer expertise and guidance throughout the planning process ensuring jurisdictional requirements, utility needs and site access are all accounted for prior to construction,” shared Ryan Jennings, President of Simplicity by Hayden Homes.

Many property owners in Bend have the capability and desire to build an ADU but need guidance on how to get started or have specific questions about a particular part of the process. The Resource Fair will have various resources and experts on hand and ready to answer questions about ADU design, permitting, construction, finance, and more.

In 2022, a team on the Bend Chamber’s Leadership Bend program cohort developed a “How-To Guide for Building an ADU (Accessory Dwelling Unit).” The guide provides detailed information on four key areas—financing and costs, permitting and zoning, design and construction, and property management—and is live on the Bend Chamber website at bendchamber.org/adu .

Prior to the creation of the guide, potential ADU builders were left to their own devices to search for answers from disparate locations.

“The city is grateful to the Leadership Bend team for putting this valuable tool together for the citizens of Bend. ADUs certainly will provide more housing inventory for our workforce, and they are something that can start being built now,” shared Eric King, City Manager at the City of Bend.

The ADU Resource Fair is free to attend and registration is required. Registration and additional details about the event and the resources on hand can be found here: https://bendchamber.org/bend-event/bend-adu-resource-fair-february-7/

The mission of the Bend Chamber is to create an environment where businesses, their employees and our community excel together through collaboration, advocacy, resources and leadership to meet Bend’s business challenges.

Leadership Bend is a community leadership development program designed to identify, educate, train and connect willing and committed citizens to leadership roles in our community. There now are nearly 600 Leadership Bend alumni who now serve as our community “trustees” through board service, elected office, and more. Leadership Bend is supported by Taylor Northwest , St. Charles Health System , and like-minded businesses who believe that a healthy community comes from investment in leadership.

The rest of the ideas in the Bend Chambers announcement of the event can be found here .

The post Bend Chamber, Hayden Homes holding ADU Resource Fair to explain new housing options for property owners appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

C.O. LandWatch seeking Deschutes County rules to sharply limit homes at any future destination resorts near Bend

Destination resorts have been a controversial topic for decades in Central Oregon, and now that Bend has officially topped 100,000 residents, a land-use watchdog group is proposing a new step that could challenge, perhaps thwart future plans for new resorts in a broad area around the city. The post C.O. LandWatch seeking Deschutes County rules to sharply limit homes at any future destination resorts near Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Accessory dwelling units — ADUs — an increasingly popular way to add housing on existing Bend lots

The Bend Chamber and Simplicity by Hayden Homes held a special resource fair Tuesday evening to help more people follow the recently widened path toward adding needed housing on the property, through the addition of ADUs -- accessory dwelling units. The post Accessory dwelling units — ADUs — an increasingly popular way to add housing on existing Bend lots appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

BLM asks public to avoid user-created parking site near Cline Buttes Recreation Area for safety reasons

The Bureau of Land Management is asking the public to avoid utilizing a user-created parking site located along the edge of the Cline Falls Highway, near the intersection of the highway and the Vor Road (Federal Aviation Administration Road), for public safety and to avoid conflicts with private land.   The post BLM asks public to avoid user-created parking site near Cline Buttes Recreation Area for safety reasons appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend Fire trims May levy request to boost chances of success

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Fire & Rescue has a year and a couple months before their current levy expires. The first levy was passed in 2014 and lasted for five years. It was then renewed in 2019 at $0.20 per $1,000 of taxable assessed value. " The proposed levy we're going to put on The post Bend Fire trims May levy request to boost chances of success appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘We haven’t changed the rate in 10 years’ : Bend Fire & Rescue trims May levy request to boost odds of success

Bend Fire and Rescue has a year and a couple of months before their current operating levy expires, but they are planning ahead and will be seeking a successor levy in May -- with a significantly higher rate making for quite a challenging campaign ahead. The post ‘We haven’t changed the rate in 10 years’ : Bend Fire & Rescue trims May levy request to boost odds of success appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
bendsource.com

Coming... To A Pipeline Near You?

TC Energy, a company that transports 25% of North American natural gas, is seeking to pump 150 million additional cubic feet per day through a pipeline that zig zags through Idaho, Washington, Oregon and California. The pipeline, called the Gas Transmission Northwest, is a 61-year-old, 1,377-mile system that currently delivers as much as 2.7 billion cubic feet of Canadian methane per day. In terms of emissions, the expansion is expected to add 3.24 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions per year, which is like adding 750,000 cars to the roadways.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Pilot Shortage Brings Bigger Planes To RDM

REDMOND, OR -- Amid a widespread pilot shortage, airlines don’t plan to add more flights to existing routes any time soon. What passengers can expect are fuller flights and bigger planes. "We’re not seeing any decrease in frequency but, instead of adding maybe a fourth flight to - say...
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Longtime Santa’s Helper in Bend heading into retirement

The cold is starting to thaw and, with it, one of Santa’s helpers in Central Oregon is hanging up his red hat. William Walther has dressed up as the Santa at the Bend River Promenade for 30 years. But he’s retiring and moving to warmer climates. “I am...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

All-clear issued after threat prompts Bend Senior HS lockout, followed quickly by other area high schools

Bend Senior High School was placed under 'Secure' lockout mode on Thursday afternoon, followed by other area high schools, and law enforcement rushed to the scene and to other schools as a precaution after a threat of violence. The post All-clear issued after threat prompts Bend Senior HS lockout, followed quickly by other area high schools appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

OSU-Cascades looks to add more new degree programs, aiming to attract more students

(Update: Adding video, comments from the interim vice president and students) BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- At Bend's OSU-Cascades Campus, there are plans to expand academic programming. But officials there are also dealing with the news funding for a new building was not in the governor's recently announced budget.  The school said the new degree programs The post OSU-Cascades looks to add more new degree programs, aiming to attract more students appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ ‘Justy’s’ no more: Popular Bend eatery changes its name

A popular dining establishment on Bend’s west side is getting a new name. Justy’s Bar and Grill is changing its name to “Lifty’s“. The change was prompted by a trademark issue. But the the owners put a lot of thought into the new name. “The special...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Construction work begins on new, larger Redmond Library; temporary space opens

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The new Redmond Library is officially under construction after six years of planning and preparation, officials said Thursday. The 40,000-square-foot library is slated to open in the fall of 2024. “It’s an exciting time as we look toward the library’s future in Redmond,” said Library Director Todd Dunkelberg. “We have heard The post Construction work begins on new, larger Redmond Library; temporary space opens appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ

Redmond bootmaker passes

DW Frommer of Redmond was well-known for his carefully crafted, handmade cowboy boots. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a...
REDMOND, OR
thesummitpinnacle.com

New Coffee Shop in Town: Treeline Coffee

Bend, Oregon is surrounded by trees, mountains and of course coffee shops! Many know of popular shops like Thump or Backporch, but sometimes it would be nice to explore new territory. Cue in Treeline Coffee! A new coffee shop, run by Jack Ewen, a native Oregonian, that plans to open in early 2023.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Threat prompts lockdown, heavy police presence at Bend Senior HS; officers also head to other area schools

Bend Senior High School was placed under lockdown on Thursday afternoon, according to students at the school, and law enforcement rushed to the scene and also reportedly headed to other schools as a precaution after a threat of violence. The post Threat prompts lockdown, heavy police presence at Bend Senior HS; officers also head to other area schools appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy