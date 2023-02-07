Bend Chamber, Hayden Homes holding ADU Resource Fair to explain new housing options for property owners

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Bend Chamber, in partnership with Simplicity by Hayden Homes , are holding an Accessory Dwelling Unity (ADU) Resource Fair Tuesday night from 5-6:30 p.m. at Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Avenue.

Now that Oregon State Legislature’s House Bill 2001 has passed, homeowners have more options to add housing to their lots. This can provide homeowners with income to offset their mortgage and add needed workforce housing options to the community.

Blake Mayfield will have a report on the event and how ADUs can help tackle Central Oregon's housing crisis tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Here's the rest of the Bend Chamber's announcement about the event:

“Hayden Homes has been providing workforce housing options in our Central Oregon communities for over 30 years. With Simplicity by Hayden Homes, we are excited to offer ADU options for those looking to build on their own land, whether it be a standalone unit in addition to their dream home, or an ADU over the garage encouraging workforce housing alternatives. Our New Home Advisors offer expertise and guidance throughout the planning process ensuring jurisdictional requirements, utility needs and site access are all accounted for prior to construction,” shared Ryan Jennings, President of Simplicity by Hayden Homes.

Many property owners in Bend have the capability and desire to build an ADU but need guidance on how to get started or have specific questions about a particular part of the process. The Resource Fair will have various resources and experts on hand and ready to answer questions about ADU design, permitting, construction, finance, and more.

In 2022, a team on the Bend Chamber’s Leadership Bend program cohort developed a “How-To Guide for Building an ADU (Accessory Dwelling Unit).” The guide provides detailed information on four key areas—financing and costs, permitting and zoning, design and construction, and property management—and is live on the Bend Chamber website at bendchamber.org/adu .

Prior to the creation of the guide, potential ADU builders were left to their own devices to search for answers from disparate locations.

“The city is grateful to the Leadership Bend team for putting this valuable tool together for the citizens of Bend. ADUs certainly will provide more housing inventory for our workforce, and they are something that can start being built now,” shared Eric King, City Manager at the City of Bend.

The ADU Resource Fair is free to attend and registration is required. Registration and additional details about the event and the resources on hand can be found here: https://bendchamber.org/bend-event/bend-adu-resource-fair-february-7/

