Paul Dean Elsey, 87 of Glenwood, Iowa
Location:Holy Rosary Catholic Church; 24116 Marian Ave. Glenwood, IA 51534. Visitation Location:Holy Rosary Catholic Church; 24116 Marian Ave. Glenwood, IA 51534. Visitation Day and Date:Friday, February 24, 2023 & Saturday February 25, 2023. Visitation Start:Rosary 5:00 p.m.; 10:00 a.m. Visitation End:7:00 p.m.; 11:00 a.m. Memorials:Holy Rosary Catholic Church or Glen...
Mary Nichols Olsen, 89, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, February 25, 2023 (Prior to Service) Visitation Start:9:30 a.m. Visitation End:11:00 a.m. (Service) Memorials:. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery. Notes:. Mary Nichols Olsen, 89, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa, died Wednesday, February 8,...
Carolyn M. Sederburg, 81, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Pending Name:Carolyn M. SederburgPronunciation: Age:81From:Shenandoah, IowaPrevious:…
Wayne Bailey, 85, of Red Oak, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa with fellowship to follow at the Red Oak Elks Lodge. Memorials: Suggested to the First Christian Church or the Montgomery County Memorial Court Of Honor. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Mike Mundorf, 51, Griswold, IA
Visitation Location: Griswold Central Church of Christ. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
Terry Beck, 68, of Sharpsburg, Iowa
Time:10:30 A.M. (Family requests casual attire) Visitation Location:Lenox Presbyterian Church, Lenox, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, February 14, 2023. 2:00 - 6:00 P.M., Open Visitation (Family requests casual attire) Visitation End:4:00 - 6:00 P.M., Family receiving Friends (family requests casual attire) Memorials:To the Family, to be determined. Funeral Home:Pearson Family...
Robert "Bob" A. Howie, 81 of Glenwood, IA
Memorials:Hillcrest Hospice; 1820 Hillcrest Dr., Suite B; Bellevue, NE 68005. Cemetery:Graceland Cemetery, Creston, IA at a Later Date.
KMAland Tournament Trail Basketball (2/11): Harlan, AHSTW move on
(KMAland) -- Three KMAland conference schools advanced in regional girls basketball action on Saturday along the tournament trail. Check out the full recap below. Ada Lund had a team-high eight points with four steals for Southwest Valley in the defeat. Lindsay Maurer added seven points, and Maggie Haer pitched in six points and six rebounds for the Timberwolves.
Jeff Zanders, 63, Malvern, IA
Visitation Location: Charles E. and Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Visitation Start: 4:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials are directed to the family. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern.
Atlantic claims team title, Glenwood sends 8 to state at 2A District Wrestling
(Glenwood) – Atlantic scored 198 points to claim a team title, while Glenwood paced the field with eight state qualifiers at a Class 2A District Wrestling Meet Saturday in Glenwood. The Trojans just edged out the host Rams 198-196 for the team title, thanks in part to a full...
KMAland Girls Basketball (2/11): AL wins in Des Moines, Maryville, North Andrew, Elmwood-Murdock among winners
(KMAland) -- AL, Sioux City East and West, Maryville, North Andrew and Elmwood-Murdock were all winners in KMAland girls basketball on Saturday. Jeena Carle had 24 points and 10 rebounds, and Emily Pomernackas (14), Hutson Rau (13) and Addie Naughton (10) also scored in double figures for AL. Sioux City...
Glenwood's Anderson makes early pledge to Nebraska
(Glenwood) -- One of the most well-rounded baseball players in KMAland is headed to the Big Ten baseball scene in 2024. Glenwood junior Kayden Anderson still has two years left of terrorizing Hawkeye Ten pitchers and coaches. Then, he will take his talents west to Lincoln, where he will play at Nebraska.
College Softball (2/11): Nebraska, Creighton, Omaha, Kansas go 2-0
(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Creighton, Omaha and Kansas all went 2-0 while Drake, ISU and Iowa were also winners in regional college softball on Saturday. Check out the full scoreboard below. REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD. Drake 4 Iowa State 3. Iowa State 6 Northern Iowa 4. Iowa 2 Mississippi State 0.
Shenandoah grad Hiser named KCAC Coach of the Year
(KMAland) -- Shenandoah graduate Kyle Hiser has been named the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Indoor Track Coach of the Year. Hiser -- the head coach at Kansas Wesleyan -- earned this award after his team posted a school-best second-place at the KCAC Conference Championships on Saturday,. The Coyotes totaled 123...
Treynor's historic day leads to team title at 1A District Tournament
(Oakland) -- An unforgettable day for Treynor wrestling highlighted Saturday's festivities at the Class 1A District 8 Tournament at Riverside High School in Oakland. The Cardinals won a hotly-contested team race with 160 points and sent a school-record six wrestlers onto next week's state tournament. Dan Gregory (285) and Levi...
Women's College Basketball (2/9): Weeping Water alum Cave leads Omaha to win
(KMAland) -- Grace Cave was awesome for Omaha in a win, Northwest Missouri State got a win and Indiana beat Iowa in a top six showdown Thursday night. Nebraska (14-10, 6-7): Illinois (19-6, 9-5) relied on a 23-13 fourth quarter to beat Nebraska 72-64. Sam Haiby had 15 points and eight rebounds in the loss while Alexis Markowski had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Jaz Shelley (12 points) and Isabelle Bourne (11) also cracked double digits.
Dale Jenkins, 86, Griswold
Visitation Location: Griswold United Methodist Church. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, February 16, 2023. Cemetery: Whipple Cemetery with Military Honors by Griswold American Legion Post 508. Notes: www.riekenfuneralhome.com.
Atlantic kicks off postseason with rout of Clarinda
(Atlantic) -- Atlantic girls basketball made sure an upset was never in question Saturday night. The 3A No. 14 Trojans (18-4) saved their third game against Clarinda for the most dominant, stifling the Cardinals (8-14) in a 54-24 rout in a Class 3A Region 5 quarterfinal. "We made sure we...
Julia May Gay, 85, Grant City, MO
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, February 13, 2023. Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m.
Clarke uses second quarter rally, late game defense to prevail over Shenandoah
(Osceola) -- The Clarke girl's basketball team rode a solid halftime lead and late-game defense to keep their postseason alive and defeat Shenandoah 58-44. After a back-and-forth first half, the Indians (16-6) locked down defensively in the second half to advance to the second round of action in the Class 3A Region 5 bracket and bring a close to the Fillies' (10-12) season.
