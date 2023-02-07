Read full article on original website
Related
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases continue to rise
MADISON (WLUK) -- New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin have increased for a fourth consecutive day. The state Department of Health Services reported the seven-day average rising to 500 new cases, a level last seen on Jan. 28. There were 697 cases confirmed on Tuesday, the most in a single day since Jan. 18.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Wisconsin Strangles Cases Since November
Since November 2022, there have been reported cases of strangles in nine Wisconsin counties. Below is an overview of confirmed cases and potential exposures. In La Crosse County, a yearling Quarter Horse filly who was rescued from a kill pen a few months ago was sampled on January 30 and reported on February 6. She had a low-positive PCR and had previously experienced nasal discharge. Ten to 15 other horses are located on the premises without clinical signs. The affected horse is under voluntary quarantine.
wearegreenbay.com
Another case of chronic wasting disease found in northern Wisconsin
WOLF RIVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed another case of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in northern Wisconsin. According to a release, the deer was hunter-harvested in the Town of Wolf River, Langlade County. It is the first confirmed wild deer CWD-positive detected in Langlade County.
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin sees largest number of reported toxic shock syndrome cases in over 10 years
MADISON (WLUK) -- Over 10 years after the last confirmed case of toxic shock syndrome (TSS) in Wisconsin, the state Department of Health Services is reporting five cases since last July. Since July 2022, DHS received five reports of TSS, with four cases associated with super absorbency tampon use by...
Multiple toxic shock syndrome cases catch doctor's attention in WI
MINNEAPOLIS — There have been five cases of toxic shock syndrome (TSS) cases reported in Wisconsin since July 2022, according to the Department of Health Services. It even prompted DHS to launch an investigation. Wisconsin typically sees up to one TSS case per year. The last time the state...
WSAW
Meningitis, whooping cough vaccine now required for Wis. 7th graders
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In addition to chicken pox vaccine changes for child care centers, 7th grade students in Wis. are now required to get vaccinated against meningitis and whooping cough. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says students are already asked to receive Tdap shots at the start...
wpr.org
Wisconsin sees multiple reported toxic shock syndrome cases for first time in 12 years
Wisconsin is seeing an alarming rise in cases of toxic shock syndrome. The last time multiple cases were reported in a year was 12 years ago. Since July, the state has had five reports of toxic shock syndrome, or TSS, with four cases associated with super absorbency tampon use by teenage girls, according to a state Department of Health Services press release. No deaths have been reported.
wpr.org
Body Week: Wisconsin pulmonology doctors weigh in on undiagnosed sleep apnea, medication costs
After starting "Body Week" on Wisconsin Public Radio’s "The Morning Show" with programs about the brain and the heart, Wednesday’s show examined the lungs and concerns around childhood and adult respiratory diseases. Two Wisconsin doctors shared advice for managing asthma, sleep apnea and other common problems that affect...
WSAW
DNR urges sober riding as snowmobile fatalities rise
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR has reported nine snowmobile fatalities so far in 2023 and urges all snowmobile operators to, “Sled Safe and Sled Smart.”. “With the big football weekend coming up, I can’t emphasize enough how important it is for snowmobile operators to be safe, responsible, and sober. Impairment of any kind can have tragic consequences,” said DNR Off-Highway Vehicle Administrator Lt. Jacob Holsclaw. “Over the past five years, alcohol was involved in 68% of snowmobile fatalities. As you venture out on your snowmobile, think of your loved ones. Don’t drink and ride.”
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin
Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Farmers Can Expect to Pay Record High Amounts to Plant Crops this Spring
(By Hope Kirwan, Wisconsin Public Radio) As the calendar ticks down to spring, Wisconsin farmers can expect to pay a record high amount to put their crops in the ground this year. According to Hope Kirwan with Wisconsin Public Radio, ag economist Paul Mitchell said at the Wisconsin Agricultural Outlook...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin reports increase in cases of toxic shock syndrome from tampon use
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin is reporting an increase in cases of toxic shock syndrome. Toxic shock syndrome is associated with the use of tampons, according to the Department of Health Services. Since July 2022, DHS has received five reports of TSS. Four of the reports are associated with the...
wpr.org
Wisconsin egg producer says market returning to normal after months of high egg prices, industry profits
Consumer egg prices have been high for months, sparking an abundance of jokes on social media, some conspiracy theories and even an accusation of price gouging by a farm advocacy group. John Brunnquell is CEO of Egg Innovations, which produces free-range and pasture-raised eggs and has 15 farms in Wisconsin....
Are Wisconsin vehicle owners required to replace their license plates every 10 years?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. A law that took effect in July 2022 requires Wisconsin vehicle owners to replace their license...
wpr.org
Wisconsin farmers expect to see record costs to plant crops
As the calendar ticks down to spring, Wisconsin farmers can expect to pay a record high amount to put their crops in the ground this year. Ag economist Paul Mitchell said at the Wisconsin Agricultural Outlook Forum in January that the cost of production in Wisconsin and surrounding states is forecast to set a new record this year, after several years of increases.
wpr.org
Body Week: Two Wisconsin cardiologists explain how to look out for your heart
Heart disease, for more than 70 years, has sat atop the list of leading causes of death in the nation. Doctors across Wisconsin and the country study its causes, advocate for prevention and develop new methods of treatment. Wisconsin Public Radio’s "The Morning Show" is producing a week-long series about...
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: The cost of ice rescues
The president's first trip after his State of the Union speech was to Wisconsin, to tout economic successes and plans for the next 2 years. Students have been in virtual learning all year after heavy rains caused the roof to collapse and flooded the second floor over the summer. FIRST...
wpr.org
Amid delays, GOP lawmakers order audit into Wisconsin's process for granting professional licenses
Republican lawmakers are ordering an audit of Wisconsin's process for issuing professional licenses following complaints from people forced to wait weeks or months for credentials, many of which are needed to start a job or get a promotion. As of last year, the average wait time to for a license...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin dairy farm closures hit three-year high
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After owning and operating a dairy farm in Sauk County for over 100 years, across five generations, the Reisinger family sold their cows in 2021. “It does feel like something was taken from you,” Brian Reisinger said. The day the cows departed, Brian Reisinger said...
CBS 58
'More unpredictable than normal': DNR, Coast Guard offer warnings as ice conditions deteriorate
HARTFORD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- While many might be appreciating the mild winter temperatures, winter enthusiasts have had to deal with challenging conditions as they try to partake in their favorite activities. "We haven't had much ice," said John Ferrante, ice fishing on Pike Lake in Washington County. "I've only...
Comments / 0