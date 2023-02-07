Read full article on original website
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Glenda Rose King
Glenda Rose King, 78 of Harrisburg, Arkansas departed this life on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at home. She was born November 7, 1944, in Greenfield, Arkansas the daughter of William Houston and Rosetta Elizabeth (Roach) Barnhill. Throughout her lifetime, Glenda held many job titles but her favorite was the one...
whiterivernow.com
Presentation on U.S.-Cuba racial equality scheduled for Lyon College
Lyon College will continue its series of Black History Month events Thursday at 7 p.m. with a presentation titled “Anti-Racism: Cuba, the United States and the Pursuit of Racial Equality” by Lyon College Assistant Professor of History Dr. Alexis Baldacci (pictured). The free lecture will be open to...
Kait 8
Jonesboro streets closed due to flooding
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After hours of steady rain, several Jonesboro streets are flooded. Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 urges you to use caution when driving during this storm. Jonesboro police said at least two cars floated into the ditch on Race Street. Motorists are urged to avoid these areas and to...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Lona Faye Williams
Lona Faye Williams, of Mountain View, Ark., returned to her heavenly home on February 6, 2023. Lona was born to the late Homer and Helen Smith, in Timbo, Arkansas on September 4, 1935. Lona is survived by her sisters, Glenna Smith Young of Shawnee Oklahoma, and Donna Smith Packnett of...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Phyllis Louise Jackson (Garrett)
Phyllis Louise Jackson (Garrett), 70, of Newport, departed this Earthly life on Sunday, February 5, 2023. She was born on February 3, 1953, in Vallejo, California to Dorothy and Doyle Garrett. She is preceded in death by her parents, Doyle Garrett and Dorothy Walls, and her brother, Steven Garrett. Phyllis...
whiterivernow.com
Dr. Scott Roulier to speak on contemporary India at Lyon College event tomorrow
The spring 2023 convocation series at Lyon College begins Thursday with a presentation by faculty member Dr. Scott Roulier. The presentation, “Contemporary India: A View from the Backseat of an Auto-rickshaw,” will begin at 4 p.m. in the Nucor Auditorium of the Lyon Business and Economics Building, 2300 Highland Road. The lecture is free and open to the public.
Kait 8
Highways shut down due to flooding
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – With heavy rainfall happening in Northeast Arkansas, several highways have been closed. According to IDrive Arkansas, seven highways have been closed due to flooding. Here are the following areas that are being impacted:. Highway 115 (Lawrence County) as of 6:24 p.m. Highway 117 (Lawrence...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Mary Ann Brown Menard
Mary Ann Brown Menard was born at home in rural Arkansas on Christmas day in 1944. She lived most of her life in Arkansas, graduating from Batesville High in 1962. Mary had a long and successful career in the mortgage banking industry. She had a beautiful smile and an enduring love for her family.
Arkansas Woman Wins a Whopping $50,000 in Powerball Drawing
Arkansas has another big-money winner in Saturday's Powerball drawing. No, it wasn't one million dollars like a Conway woman won last month with the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery but it was cool $50,000. The winning ticket was sold in Beebe at a local tobacco shop and the woman's name has remained anonymous.
Kait 8
Storm expected to bring flooding rains, possible tornadoes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A storm system moving across Arkansas is bringing heavy flooding rains, along with strong winds and possible tornadoes to Region 8. Following hours of steady rain, the National Weather Service issued Flash Flood Warnings for the following counties in Region 8:. Baxter. Independence. Izard. Newton. Searcy.
Kait 8
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries blocks downtown traffic
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash with injuries shut down a major intersection in downtown Jonesboro. Officer Rachel Anderson, digital media officer with the Jonesboro Police Department, reported the crash happened at the intersection of Main Street and Washington Avenue shortly before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8. “Police, fire, and...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Sheila Pauline White
Sheila Pauline White, 64, of Newport departed this life on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. She was born on March 5, 1958, to Roy and Pauline (Stephens) Jackson. Sheila was a fun-loving happy person who had a great sense of humor. She loved being outdoors by a bonfire, looking for deer, or fishing in her favorite spot. One of her favorite things to do was play with the children in her family.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Alice Louise (Stubbs) Moss
Alice Louise (Stubbs) Moss of Newport, Arkansas, departed this life on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at the age of 90. She was born September 8, 1932, in Jackson County, the daughter of Clarence and Grace (Bearden) Stubbs. Mrs. Moss was a member of the Cherokee Church of Christ and spent...
whiterivernow.com
Flash Flood Warning in effect as rain pours across area
A downpour of rain is currently moving across a good portion of northern Arkansas, and some areas are already reporting flooding. Independence, Cleburne, White, and southern Stone counties are all under a Flash Flood Warning until 6:20 p.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service (NWS) says two to four inches of rain have already fallen in the warned area, and additional amounts could be between one to three inches.
onlyinark.com
Jacksonport State Park and a Town That Could Have Been
The mid-1800s was a critical time in Arkansas and the United States. Westward expansion was at its peak and as the frontier settled, the need for transportation and trade from the east to the west and back again increased. Steamboats and the river were Arkansas’s most reliable transportation and trade sources. Jacksonport became a rising star in the industry thanks to both its location at the confluence of the White and Black Rivers and the discovery of a hidden treasure beneath their waters.
OnlyInYourState
The Family-Owned Restaurant In Arkansas Where Every Order Comes With A Free Homemade Cinnamon Roll
Here in Arkansas, we love all our mom-and-pop restaurants. They are the heart and soul of our small towns and are the beloved eateries that bring our communities together. But occasionally, you’ll come across a hidden gem that deserves its shine. And one such spot is Daisy’s Lunchbox Cafe and Bakery. This family-owned restaurant in Arkansas offers a yummy, homemade cinnamon roll with every order.
whiterivernow.com
Sheriff: Body discovered in submerged car identified as Southside woman
The Izard County Sheriff’s Department says the body found in a submerged car yesterday in the Sylamore area has been identified as a Southside woman. According to a post on social media Monday morning, Sheriff Charley Melton’s office said the victim inside the vehicle was identified as Anita Farrier, 52.
Kait 8
Two accused of vandalizing historic church
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman this week suspected of spray painting upside-down crosses on a historic Izard County church. A judge found probable cause Wednesday to charge 22-year-old Makayla Vickers of Melbourne with first-degree criminal mischief. The judge also issued an arrest warrant for...
KYTV
One killed and four injured at rap concert in Arkansas
NEWPORT, Ark. (AP) — One person is dead and four others injured following a shooting at a rap concert in Newport, Arkansas, early Sunday, police told KAIT-TV in Jonesboro. A 19-year-old woman was killed and four people were injured in the attack, which occurred during a Fredo Bang performance around 2:30 a.m., the television station reported. The condition of the four wounded individuals wasn’t included in the report. One victim was flown to a hospital for further treatment.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Troy Dale Morrow
Troy Dale Morrow was born on July 23, 1931, and went to heaven on February 3, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Oneda (Goodman) Morrow; a son, Roger Morrow; a daughter, Susan Scarberry (Benny); a brother, John Franklin Morrow; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Mary (Sisk) Morrow and eight brothers and sisters.
