The mid-1800s was a critical time in Arkansas and the United States. Westward expansion was at its peak and as the frontier settled, the need for transportation and trade from the east to the west and back again increased. Steamboats and the river were Arkansas’s most reliable transportation and trade sources. Jacksonport became a rising star in the industry thanks to both its location at the confluence of the White and Black Rivers and the discovery of a hidden treasure beneath their waters.

