ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WPTV

How to clean a glass oven door

Keeping your home in tip-top shape requires a lot of grunt work. There’s clutter to pick up, floors to wash and rugs that need vacuuming — and more, of course. Cleaning your glass oven door probably isn’t top of mind unless you notice how cloudy it is when you check on a dish that’s baking.
The Daily South

How To Clean Brass: A Step-by-Step Guide

Choosing how to decorate a home can often mean contending with lots of options for metals and textiles: Should you go with brass, copper, silver, or plated gold? What’s the maintenance on these different materials, and how often do they require cleaning? When dealing with brass, the answer is simple: If it looks dingy, it probably is. While regular dusting prevents tarnishing, there’s no set timeline. Instead, simply keep an eye on your brass products, and they’ll tell you when it’s time for a tune-up.
consumerqueen.com

How to Clean Spilled Soda in Car Carpet

This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Accidents happen, and if you own a car, chances are you've had to deal with the annoyance of spilling a sugary soda on your carpet, car upholstery and floor mats. Cleaning up a soft drink stain can be a real challenge. The good news? It's still possible to clean up soda stains without having to break out an expensive steam cleaning machine! In this article, I'll share helpful tips on how to quickly and easily remove spilled soda from car carpets so that your interior can be looking like new in no time. So get ready for some easy cleanup solutions and home remedies – here's what you need to know about how to clean spilled soda in car carpet.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The Daily South

How To Deep Clean Hardwood Floors To Keep Them Looking Their Best

If you’ve ever watched any show involving home renovations, you probably know how sought-after and special hardwood floors are. It’s not surprising that something so sought-after probably requires a bit of maintenance, too. Unlike laminate, vinyl, linoleum, textile, stone, or carpeted flooring, hardwood floors require a special version of deep cleaning.
Family Handyman

A Full Guide To Bathroom Cleaning

I’ve written extensively about cleaning your home and keeping it tidy. With bathrooms, I want the fastest path to clean. I asked my longtime friend Becky Rapinchuk, an author and owner of the Clean Mama website, for her advice on bathroom cleaning. Rapinchuk is a natural-cleaning expert, so I knew she would have the best knowledge and hacks.
marthastewart.com

How to Clean Wood Kitchen Cabinets, Which Can Harbor Dust and Grease From Frequent Cooking

Your cabinets are the backdrop of your kitchen, so you want to keep them in pristine condition. But everything from splattered grease on the doors to stray crumbs on the shelves can make these nooks (and their façades) a hub for built-up grime. As these substances accumulate every time you cook, regularly cleaning your kitchen cabinets is a must. If yours are made from or finished with wood, you'll want to be extra diligent about how you clean and dry them so you don't ruin the material.
findingfarina.com

How Often Should You Clean Your Area Rugs? A Homeowner’s Guide

Adding area rugs is a great way to style your home and keep it clean. Rugs accentuate the room, keeping your interiors stylish and cozy. However, due to their nature, they can easily accumulate dust and dirt. As such, you’ll need to clean them to keep them neat and in pristine condition.

Comments / 0

Community Policy