WPTV
How to clean a glass oven door
Keeping your home in tip-top shape requires a lot of grunt work. There’s clutter to pick up, floors to wash and rugs that need vacuuming — and more, of course. Cleaning your glass oven door probably isn’t top of mind unless you notice how cloudy it is when you check on a dish that’s baking.
The Daily South
How To Clean Brass: A Step-by-Step Guide
Choosing how to decorate a home can often mean contending with lots of options for metals and textiles: Should you go with brass, copper, silver, or plated gold? What’s the maintenance on these different materials, and how often do they require cleaning? When dealing with brass, the answer is simple: If it looks dingy, it probably is. While regular dusting prevents tarnishing, there’s no set timeline. Instead, simply keep an eye on your brass products, and they’ll tell you when it’s time for a tune-up.
consumerqueen.com
How to Clean Spilled Soda in Car Carpet
This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Accidents happen, and if you own a car, chances are you've had to deal with the annoyance of spilling a sugary soda on your carpet, car upholstery and floor mats. Cleaning up a soft drink stain can be a real challenge. The good news? It's still possible to clean up soda stains without having to break out an expensive steam cleaning machine! In this article, I'll share helpful tips on how to quickly and easily remove spilled soda from car carpets so that your interior can be looking like new in no time. So get ready for some easy cleanup solutions and home remedies – here's what you need to know about how to clean spilled soda in car carpet.
Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again
Dollar Tree: 9 High-Quality Items To Buy in February
When it comes to shopping for high-quality items, Dollar Tree might not be the first place that comes to mind -- but you may want to change that attitude. Dollar Tree does keep affordability front and...
Woman shares clever hack to unclog sink using just two household ingredients
Another day, another simple hack that will change your life forever. And this time, a woman has taken to social media to share her handy hint for unblocking the drains. Check it out:. If you've ever had to grab the plunger or, if you're particularly desperate, the wire coat-hanger to...
livingetc.com
5 things to plant in containers during February to bring some joy and color to your backyard
With spring just around the corner many of us are eager to get busy in our backyards, but where should we start? Bridging the gap between winter and spring, February is somewhat of a transitional month when it comes to gardening, and there are plenty of plants we can pot up right now that offer beautiful blooms this time of year.
The Daily South
How To Deep Clean Hardwood Floors To Keep Them Looking Their Best
If you’ve ever watched any show involving home renovations, you probably know how sought-after and special hardwood floors are. It’s not surprising that something so sought-after probably requires a bit of maintenance, too. Unlike laminate, vinyl, linoleum, textile, stone, or carpeted flooring, hardwood floors require a special version of deep cleaning.
14 Amazing Grocery Deals at Aldi in February
There's a really big football game next Sunday and a pretty major holiday two days after that. This could make for a very expensive few days -- but not if you shop at Aldi this week. Check Out: 10...
Cheap Ways To Insulate Your Home Against The Cold
Fortunately, there are many ways to identify and solve interior chill. Tackling window heat leaks should be your first port of call. See our best suggestions!
A Full Guide To Bathroom Cleaning
I’ve written extensively about cleaning your home and keeping it tidy. With bathrooms, I want the fastest path to clean. I asked my longtime friend Becky Rapinchuk, an author and owner of the Clean Mama website, for her advice on bathroom cleaning. Rapinchuk is a natural-cleaning expert, so I knew she would have the best knowledge and hacks.
Woman Uses Straws to Clean Her Oven and the Results Are Amazing
The cleaning hack I never knew I needed.
The Microwave Is No Longer Your Kitchen’s Greatest Eyesore
Add a pop of personality to your kitchen with these visually pleasing appliances.
marthastewart.com
How to Clean Wood Kitchen Cabinets, Which Can Harbor Dust and Grease From Frequent Cooking
Your cabinets are the backdrop of your kitchen, so you want to keep them in pristine condition. But everything from splattered grease on the doors to stray crumbs on the shelves can make these nooks (and their façades) a hub for built-up grime. As these substances accumulate every time you cook, regularly cleaning your kitchen cabinets is a must. If yours are made from or finished with wood, you'll want to be extra diligent about how you clean and dry them so you don't ruin the material.
findingfarina.com
How Often Should You Clean Your Area Rugs? A Homeowner’s Guide
Adding area rugs is a great way to style your home and keep it clean. Rugs accentuate the room, keeping your interiors stylish and cozy. However, due to their nature, they can easily accumulate dust and dirt. As such, you’ll need to clean them to keep them neat and in pristine condition.
I Tried 5 Ways to Get Grease Stains off a Glass Baking Dish — And the Winner Got My Pyrex Nice and Clean
Ashley traded the quiet life of a small town in a big house for the hustle and bustle of the Windy City. On any given day you might find her working on a freelance photo or blogging gig, wrangling her little darling, or walking Chuck the boxer. Follow. published Yesterday.
