Big Changes Coming to New York Inspection Stickers in 2023
Change is coming to the yearly inspection stickers seen on almost every car in New York State. If you own a car and have it registered in New York State, you already know that once every year you are required to bring your vehicle to a certified New York State Inspection station to have it inspected.
Traveling the New York State Thruway May Soon Be More Expensive
If the New York State Thruway board has its way, traveling New York’s thruway system will cost quite a bit more starting next year. In December of 2022, the New York State Thruway’s board of directors began the process of laying out a plan in which tolls would increase on New York roadways over the course of two different years – 2024 and 2027.
Massive Eye Drop Recall Across New York State
Cold and flu season are here and allergy season is coming, before you use eye drops for relief, there has been an important safety alert about a particular eye drop brand.
New York State Has Or Will Ban These 6 Things In 2023
New York State is definitely known for banning things.
Missing! New York State Police Seek Your Help Locating These 2 Individuals
Have you ever had a friend or family member go missing? At first you think they will pop up at any moment. Then you start to get worried that something is wrong. As time passes panic can begin to set in and you start reaching out for help locating your loved one.
New York families getting back $100 or more per child from the state
Did you know that the 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers? This payment is called the Empire State child credit. It is based on your taxable income, so knowing that, you will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately.
5 things to know this Wednesday, February 8
Car inspection certificates are getting a new look in New York State. And in Rome, the Hudson man accused of raping a girl under the age of 11 years ago has been tracked down and arrested. Here are five things to know this Wednesday morning.
Hidden Ghost Town That’s Forgotten in New York State
There's a hidden ghost town in New York State, that few have heard of and it may have a Billy the Kid connection.
Get Cheaper Groceries In New York State – Here
The cost of everything is way out of whack these days. For some families, there is a weekly/monthly decision to be made. Pay for food or keep the lights on? That is something that we should all be concerned about and while we wait for some sort of major change in prices, New York State is offering advice.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Southern Tier's first cannabis dispensary to open Friday
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that the first adult-use cannabis dispensary in the Southern Tier will open this Friday. The planning board in Binghamton gave its final approval for the storefront Tuesday, according to a release from the governor's office, setting the course for the Binghamton dispensary to be the first of the Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses to open in the Southern Tier.
What’s The Fastest Speeding Ticket In New York History?
Have you ever wondered how your speeding compares to others on New York roads? Maybe the question of what was the fastest speeding ticket ever issued in New York has popped into your head. What Was The Speed?. According to Weiss and Associates, the record high speeding ticket defended by...
onthewater.com
Upstate and Western New York Fishing Report- February 9, 2023
Winter anglers must take advantage of fishing conditions when they become available. You never know how long they will last. For instance, Capt. Chris Cinelli of Grand Island was using pink egg sacs this week when he noticed the water was finally clearing in the lower Niagara River. Fishing with Gary Laidman of South Wales, they managed to reel in some respectable steelhead in the morning with less than ideal conditions. Capt. Rich Brant of North Tonawanda has also been combatting the marginal conditions. Fishing has been good on minnows with chartreuse beads, using the bright color to attract the fish when water color is two feet or less. Thursday will probably be the death of the current conditions with rain and wind arriving to dampen the action. Be ready to jump at a moment’s notice after this round of inclement weather. Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston was reporting a murky green color to the water. A few guys were fishing from shore in the gorge with spoons, spinners, eggs, or egg imitations like beads.
Vicious Predator In New York State Bites Hudson Valley Student
Officials are still searching for a wild animal that made its way onto a school campus and bit a student. School officials in Dutchess County confirmed a student was bitten by a wild animal on campus. Wild Animal Bites Marist Student In Poughkeepsie, New York. Shortly after midnight on Wednesday,...
More lethal heroin strand currently in New York, state police warn
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A more lethal form of heroin is currently making its way around Western New York, New York State Police (NYSP) based out of Batavia said Tuesday. The organization said they’ve noticed an increase in heroin overdoses over the past 12 days, from January 27 to February 7. “Be aware that a […]
Local tobacco programs to meet with state lawmakers
Capital District Tobacco-Free Communities (CDTFC) and St. Peter's Health Partners, who are partners of the New York State Tobacco Control Program (NYS TCP) will meet with state lawmakers on Tuesday regarding tobacco control efforts, and how they've decreased state residents tobacco use and smoking-related deaths. Despite the decrease in tobacco usage and smoking-related deaths, CDTFC says there are still unmet needs, as 28,200 adult New Yorkers die yearly from smoking.
Hottest Summer On Record Coming For New York State?
The weather sure has been weird over the last few months around New York State. One morning it is well below zero and the next afternoon it is raining with 50 degrees! It is bad news for the ski resorts and bars that depend on snowmobile trails to be open. But for those who don't love winter, this may be a good year so far.
6 Earthquakes That Caused The Most Damage In New York State
These are the 6 earthquakes that caused the most damage in New York State.
Polar Vortex Could Soon Strike New York State
After a pretty cold weather week, we are seeing some relief across New York state with some warmer temperatures. Temperatures reached the 40's on Sunday and many places will see 50-degree readings later this week, which should be on Thursday. We will have to dodge more rain showers than snow showers through Friday.
informnny.com
Lethal strand of heroin leading to dozens of overdoses in WNY, some fatal
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Heroin overdoses are on the rise in Western New York, according to New York State police, who say “a more lethal strand” of the drug is going around. They say that over 12 days, 94 overdoses, six of which were fatal, were reported...
Advocates Seek New York State Funding for Immigrant and Low-Income Communities
Activists in New York State are pushing for Governor Kathy Hochul to include funding for immigrant and low-income communities in the state's fiscal budget. According to a report by Nick Reisman of Spectrum News 1, progressive activists want funding for programs meant to aid immigrant and low-income communities included in the nearly $227 billion state budget plan.
