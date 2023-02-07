ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

abc12.com

Justice For Dominick: 4-year-old's family fights mom's release after murder

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Dominick Calhoun would have turned 17 years old this year and enjoyed being a senior in high school, deciding what the future would bring. But he was beaten to death by his mother's boyfriend at 4 years old in 2010. Thirteen years later, not a day goes by that Dominick's family doesn't think about the young man he would have become.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman fled to Thailand after alleged hit-and-run that killed MSU student Ben Kable, feds say

(FOX 2) - An Oakland Township woman has fled the U.S. to avoid prosecution for a fatal hit-and-run investigation in Oakland County. Tubtim Howson is wanted in connection to a deadly crash after she allegedly struck a 22-year-old man on Jan. 1 while he was on holiday break from school. Later identified as Ben Kable of Shelby Township, he was walking on Rochester Road around 6 a.m. when he was struck.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Man pleads no contest in fatal 2020 Flint stabbing case

FLINT, MI – A man has pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in connection with the May 2020 stabbing death of a 56-year-old man in Flint. Guadalupe Pecina Jr., 38, appeared before Genesee Circuit Judge David J. Newblatt Tuesday, Feb. 7, for what had been scheduled to be the first day of trial on charges of first-degree premeditated murder and tampering with evidence in a criminal case punishable by more than 10 years in prison.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Former Flint police chief pleads to illegal gambling charge

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A retired Flint police chief faces prison time after he pleaded no contest to a charge of operating an illegal gambling facility. The Michigan Attorney General's Office says 70-year-old Bradford Barksdale pleaded no contest to one felony count of gambling violations and one misdemeanor count of reckless use of a firearm.
FLINT, MI
kisswtlz.com

Police Searching for Suspect after Traffic Stop Turns Up Guns and Drugs

Police are looking for a suspect who they say fled from a traffic stop in Saginaw early Wednesday morning. According to Michigan State Police, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for making an improper turn around 2:00 a.m. near Woodbridge and Congress, when the driver fled on foot.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Man to serve 28 years in prison for assault, armed robbery

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A man who shot a woman at a Family Dollar on New Year’s Eve in 2021 has been sentenced to at least 28 years in jail and will be required to pay court fines. James T. Johnson was charged with 12 felonies, including assault with...
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw woman returns to prison for shooting woman in 2021

SAGINAW, MI — More than two years after repeatedly shooting a woman, a Saginaw woman is heading back to prison. Saginaw County Circuit Judge Andre R. Borrello on Feb. 1 sentenced 33-year-old Cortney C. Washington to 22 months to 10 years in prison, preceded by a mandatory two-year term. Borrello gave Washington credit for 730 days already served in jail on the two-year stint, with 12 days’ credit on the other term.
SAGINAW, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Former APS employee charged on five counts of CSC

James Baird, a former vision specialist in Wayne County schools and ex-employee of Allegan County schools, was charged with five counts of criminal sexual conduct on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The action was taken after suits were filed against Baird, Livonia Public Schools and Garden City Schools in 2021. Attorney...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI

