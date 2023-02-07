Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 65-Year-Old Michigan Woman Found Almost $15K Cash in a Ziploc Bag While Walking Home from Work & Turned it inZack LoveWaterford Township, MI
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Lake Orion Welcomes New Grocery Store MeijerBryan DijkhuizenLake Orion, MI
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
Related
‘I can breathe better,’ says Saginaw teen girl as robber who shot her in face goes to prison
SAGINAW, MI — As her 20th birthday nears, Ariana Flynn is facing the prospect of losing her teeth on her right side, a result of a robber shooting her in the face on New Year’s Eve in 2021. “Here it is 2023, and I’m still going through side...
abc12.com
Justice For Dominick: 4-year-old's family fights mom's release after murder
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Dominick Calhoun would have turned 17 years old this year and enjoyed being a senior in high school, deciding what the future would bring. But he was beaten to death by his mother's boyfriend at 4 years old in 2010. Thirteen years later, not a day goes by that Dominick's family doesn't think about the young man he would have become.
16-month-old found in ditch lived in ‘deplorable’ conditions prior to death, police report says
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI – Weeks prior to his body being found in a ditch along a Genesee County road, a 16-month-old boy spent many of his nights sleeping in a closet on the second floor of a house in disrepair. The living situations in the Mt. Morris Township...
fox2detroit.com
Taylor police said man kills girlfriend, self after she said she wanted to end relationship
TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Taylor Police are investigating a murder-suicide after a 21-year-old man and his 23-year-old girlfriend were both found dead Monday night. Officers were called to a home for a welfare check Monday night when they were greeted by the homeowner. Once inside, they found the two bodies with gunshot wounds.
fox2detroit.com
Woman fled to Thailand after alleged hit-and-run that killed MSU student Ben Kable, feds say
(FOX 2) - An Oakland Township woman has fled the U.S. to avoid prosecution for a fatal hit-and-run investigation in Oakland County. Tubtim Howson is wanted in connection to a deadly crash after she allegedly struck a 22-year-old man on Jan. 1 while he was on holiday break from school. Later identified as Ben Kable of Shelby Township, he was walking on Rochester Road around 6 a.m. when he was struck.
Man pleads no contest in fatal 2020 Flint stabbing case
FLINT, MI – A man has pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in connection with the May 2020 stabbing death of a 56-year-old man in Flint. Guadalupe Pecina Jr., 38, appeared before Genesee Circuit Judge David J. Newblatt Tuesday, Feb. 7, for what had been scheduled to be the first day of trial on charges of first-degree premeditated murder and tampering with evidence in a criminal case punishable by more than 10 years in prison.
abc12.com
Former Flint police chief pleads to illegal gambling charge
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A retired Flint police chief faces prison time after he pleaded no contest to a charge of operating an illegal gambling facility. The Michigan Attorney General's Office says 70-year-old Bradford Barksdale pleaded no contest to one felony count of gambling violations and one misdemeanor count of reckless use of a firearm.
'I could use a hug': Video shows Macomb County Sheriff's deputies offering help to man in need of emotional support
A pair of Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies are receiving praise on social media after they helped a man in need of emotional support. Video shows them comforting a man on the side of the road who said “I could use a hug.”
Man with dreams of being rapper heads to prison for shooting 4 Bay City houses
BAY CITY, MI — At 19, Isaac L. Lopez was an aspiring rapper who opened fire on four Bay City houses from a bright orange truck. At 20, Lopez must put his musical ambitions on hold, as he’ll be a prisoner for the next few years. Lopez on...
kisswtlz.com
Police Searching for Suspect after Traffic Stop Turns Up Guns and Drugs
Police are looking for a suspect who they say fled from a traffic stop in Saginaw early Wednesday morning. According to Michigan State Police, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for making an improper turn around 2:00 a.m. near Woodbridge and Congress, when the driver fled on foot.
WNEM
Man to serve 28 years in prison for assault, armed robbery
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A man who shot a woman at a Family Dollar on New Year’s Eve in 2021 has been sentenced to at least 28 years in jail and will be required to pay court fines. James T. Johnson was charged with 12 felonies, including assault with...
Judge denies bond requests for men accused of killing 3-year-old Flint boy
FLINT, MI – After another adjournment delayed court proceedings for four people charged in the death of a 3-year-old boy killed in a suspected drive-by shooting on Flint’s north side in October 2020, attorneys for the men asked a Genesee County judge for bonds. The judge’s response? “Hell...
Teacher charged after bomb threat note found at Hazel Park Junior High School
A teacher is facing a serious charge after police say he sent Hazel Park Junior High School into lockdown last week.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Man in Troy cop car uses ‘Hey Siri’ to set up alibi with phone out of reach -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Man arrested in Troy uses ‘Hey Siri’ from back of cop car to reach his phone in front, set up alibi. A man...
Driver wanted in deadly hit-and-run on New Year's Day allegedly fled to Thailand
The FBI said a driver suspected in the hit-and-run killing of a 22-year-old in Oakland Township on New Year's Day has fled the country.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police said rappers shot multiple times before dumped in apartment, murders not random
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities investigating the triple murder of three men who were found in an abandoned apartment in Highland Park last week after their disappearance say the investigation was not random. "The investigation is continuing and detectives are making progress and we believe we may have...
Saginaw woman returns to prison for shooting woman in 2021
SAGINAW, MI — More than two years after repeatedly shooting a woman, a Saginaw woman is heading back to prison. Saginaw County Circuit Judge Andre R. Borrello on Feb. 1 sentenced 33-year-old Cortney C. Washington to 22 months to 10 years in prison, preceded by a mandatory two-year term. Borrello gave Washington credit for 730 days already served in jail on the two-year stint, with 12 days’ credit on the other term.
Mom of 5 leaves home after squatter removal service threatens prosecution
Jessica Coleman said her new landlord hired a squatter removal service, despite her being a holdover tenant with a previous signed lease
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Former APS employee charged on five counts of CSC
James Baird, a former vision specialist in Wayne County schools and ex-employee of Allegan County schools, was charged with five counts of criminal sexual conduct on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The action was taken after suits were filed against Baird, Livonia Public Schools and Garden City Schools in 2021. Attorney...
ClickOnDetroit.com
5 people linked to 25 break-ins around Metro Detroit arrested after police standoff
DETROIT – Five people who are believed to be linked to at least 25 break-ins around Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties were arrested Wednesday after a standoff with police, officials said. Warren police officers were monitoring a group of people around 2 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 8) as they broke...
Comments / 0