nbc16.com
UO Duck Rides program shuttles students to affordable grocery stores
EUGENE, Ore. — Every Thursday, the Duck Rides program at the University of Oregon shuttles students dealing with food insecurity to more affordable grocery stores around Eugene. They alternate between Trader Joe's and WinCo on Coburg Road every week. "We've seen an increase in students requesting help with food,...
Schools in Roseburg pursue funding from voters
For the third time in the past three years, Roseburg voters will decide on a capital improvement bond for the Roseburg School District, which means money for construction and building upgrades. According to Roseburg Superintendent Jared Cordon, the average age of buildings in the district is 75 years old. "The...
Oregon Country Fair announces 2023 Endowment Fund recipients
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Country Fair Bill Wooten Endowment Fund has awarded a total of $15,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations serving youth in the Fair’s neighboring Fern Ridge communities. This funding tangibly represents the Fair’s deep appreciation of our home community. Endowment Fund supported projects...
Grants Pass High School announces first female principal
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass School District 7 announced the first female principal of Grants Pass High School. According to a press release, Michele Napier is a third-generation Grants Pass High School graduate. Napier received her master's in teaching from Southern Oregon University before returning to Grants Pass High School to teach health, PE, and AVID.
Preparations underway for 38th Annual Charleston Crab Feed
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — One of Coos County's most anticipated events of the year returns home to Charleston. The 38th Annual Charleston Crab Feed is this Saturday and features Oregon's Dungeness crab. The crabs were cracked and cooked early Thursday morning at Chuck's Seafood in Charleston. "For the Charleston...
Roseburg milk drop site helps premature babies throughout the northwest
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Elise Hansen knows what new mothers go through. "I have an 8-month-old son, and when he was first born we just kind of had some issues with breastfeeding and I needed lactation help," she said. So Hansen worked with Aviva Health lactation consultant Jenna Brassart, who...
Coos Bay parks see decline in homeless camping
COOS BAY, Ore. — Homeless camping in Coos Bay parks is on the decline. That's due to the enforcement of the city's camping ordinance according to Coos Bay Public Works and Community Development department. Operations Administrator Greg Hamblet says though it’s legal to camp or sleep in cars parked...
City of Roseburg launches public camping survey
ROSEBURG, Ore. — City of Roseburg officials are asking the public to complete an online survey about public camping that launched on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Input is being sought from as many community members as possible to help guide the City in determining potential additional regulations or restrictions the City may want to impose. City officials ask everyone with an interest in Roseburg – housed and unhoused residents and others who own businesses, work or shop in Roseburg – to take a few minutes to fill out the anonymous public survey.
Grand opening set for new Maggie Osgood Library in Lowell
LOWELL, Ore. — On Saturday, February 25, the City of Lowell will celebrate the opening of the new Maggie Osgood Library at 70 N. Pioneer Street in Lowell. The celebration starts at 11 a.m. Events include remarks from Mayor Don Bennett and State Librarian Wendy Cornelisen and a ribbon-cutting...
Community groups react to natural gas ban in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — After Monday night's 5-3 vote banning the use of natural gas in new, low-rise residential construction, community groups around Eugene are reacting to the ordinance. Conservation group Cascadia Wildlands says the ban was a long time coming and they're glad to move on to other issues.
Springfield street repairs completed 3 years ahead of schedule, city says
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield’s street repair efforts funded by general obligation (GO) Bond Measure 20-296 have been completed three years ahead of schedule, the City said in a news release Wednesday. The final project was completed this past summer. A section of Centennial Boulevard, from Aspen Street to...
Police: Medford man arrested on I-5 after leaving Roseburg motel in stolen car
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Southern Oregon man was arrested Wednesday morning after authorities responded to an incident at a local motel, a Roseburg Police Department report said. Just after midnight Wednesday, officers responded to the Motel 6 on NW Aviation regarding an individual caught siphoning fuel out of a U-Haul vehicle, RPD's report stated.
Police: Robbery at Everyone's Market placed nearby schools on lockout
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say they received a call around 12:32 p.m., Wednesday afternoon, with report of a robbery and menacing with a gun at Everyone's Market on Echo Hollow Road. EPD says call details indicated that the gun was wrestled away from the suspect, officials say that...
Child exploitation search warrant served at licensed marijuana farm
TRAIL, Ore. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a child exploitation search warrant at a licensed marijuana farm in Trail. According to the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team, numerous images of child exploitation were uploaded from a home on the property. SOCET says the investigation started after...
Construction companies offer different opinions to Eugene's natural gas ban
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene City Council banned the use of natural gas in a 5-3 vote on Monday evening, making it the first city in Oregon to ban natural gas infrastructure in new low-rise residential construction. Roman Anderson, project manager at Kimball Construction, was confident the bill would...
Fatal crash on Hwy 101 near Douglas County leaves 1 dead and another injured
One person is dead and another injured after a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 213. Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the scene Thursday morning, around 10:15 a.m. Officials say that a preliminary investigation revealed that a red Ford Mustang was traveling northbound on...
Oregon Men's Basketball team's chemistry still a work in progress
EUGENE, Ore. — After splitting their series in Arizona this past weekend, the Oregon Men's basketball team may have surprisingly turned a new leaf in their season. Even sneaking their way back into some NCAA tournament bracket predictions. Despite the tough lost to Arizona on the road, finally fully...
Oregon women need to play desperate down the stretch
EUGENE, Ore. — We're less than a month away from the tip-off of the Pac-12 Women's Basketball Tournament in Las Vegas, which means time is running out on the conference regular season. And for a team like Oregon, while it may not be time to hit the panic button,...
Police: Man arrested after breaking and entering residence, victim beaten with metal pipe
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Early Wednesday, at 12:37 a.m., the Coos County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) received a report of an assault in progress at a residence on Two Mile Lane, just south of Bandon. Sgt. S Moore with CCSO responded to the scene, where they learned that the suspect,...
Smoke shop owner reacts to House Bill 3090, would ban sale of flavored tobacco products
Oregon House Bill 3090 would ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products in Oregon, including cigarettes and cartridges for vaping. The bill, sponsored by Representatives Lisa Reynolds, Hai Pham, Mark Gamba, Dacia Grayber, and Senators Bill Hansel and Elizabeth Steiner, argues that flavors like fruit and candy can lead to children getting hooked on nicotine, often with harmful side effects.
