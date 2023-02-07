ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcfarland, WI

The colosseum lies in ruins

Except this isn’t ancient Rome. This is what was left of the Wisconsin State Capitol’s senate chamber after it was gutted by fire in the middle of the night on Feb. 27, 1904. This eerie shot is stored in the Wisconsin Historical Society’s records with no photographer credited, but it was likely taken by a professional — in 1904, snapping a photo was no simple task. (Incidentally, just 23 years earlier, a farmer from Cambria, Wisconsin, invented the first roll film camera, an advancement that helped bring photography to the masses after Kodak founder George Eastman purchased several of the farmer’s patents — still, it wasn’t like everybody was wandering around carrying a box camera and a tripod.)
MADISON, WI
Ralph Nader launches newspaper in Connecticut town

NEW YORK — At age 88, Ralph Nader believes his neighbors in northwest Connecticut are tired of electronics and miss the feel of holding a newspaper to read about their town. So at a time when local newspapers are struggling, the longtime activist is helping give birth to one.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Wisconsin DHS monitoring reports of toxic shock syndrome

MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said five cases of toxic shock syndrome have been reported in the state since July 2022. Four of the cases were from teenage girls and were associated with super absorbency tampon use. TSS cases are rare in Wisconsin, with the last confirmed case occurring in 2011.
WISCONSIN STATE
LIST: Snow emergencies declared for Thursday's winter storm

MARSHALL, Wis. -- With another winter storm set to move into southern Wisconsin late Wednesday into Thursday, multiple communities have declared snow emergencies to allow crews to remove snow from streets. Here's the latest list of communities that have declared a snow emergency.
WISCONSIN STATE

