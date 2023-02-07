Sterling Police make arrests for driving without a license, driving under the influence

Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
No injuries reported when two trucks collide near Sterling
LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- No injuries were reported when two trucks collided at mile marker 118 near Atwood, Colo. Tuesday morning. According to Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper and Public Information Officer Gary Cutler, the collision occurred at about 12:05 a.m. with one truck fully engulfed in flames. Trooper Marc Bornhoft reported Tuesday morning that Interstate 76 eastbound was closed between Atwood and Sterling because of the accident.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Logan County Sheriff’s Deputies make arrests for flight to avoid, drug possession
The following are reports from local law enforcement agencies. All defendants are presumed innocent until found guilty. At 3:35 p.m. Adam Pacheco, 39, was arrested in the 100 block of N. Riverview Rd., in Sterling, on a warrant for flight to avoid. At 8:17 p.m. Brian Hastings, 55, was arrested...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Unreins support Sterling Community Fund as a way to invest in Logan County’s future
As lifelong Logan County residents, Rick and Diane Unrein have always valued their hometown and wanted to help ensure it continues to have a bright future. So, it made perfect sense to them to support the Sterling Community Fund. “Diane and I pride ourselves on being community supporters and once...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Things to do in Sterling & Logan County – Feb. 8 – Feb. 14
SilverSneakers Yoga: 10 a.m., Heritage Center. Pinochle: 1:30 p.m., Heritage Center. Pool: 1:30 p.m., Heritage Center. Mah Jong, Chess, Checkers: 1:30 p.m., Heritage Center. SilverSneakers Classic: 10 a.m., Heritage Center. Hand and Foot Canasta: 1:30 p.m., Heritage Center. Pool: 1:30 p.m., Heritage Center. Caliche High School Boys Basketball Vs. Wray:...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Business of the Week: Dale’s Jewelry
Dale’s Jewelry began business in May of 1983 and is celebrating its 40th year in business. Dale and JeanneBedsaul purchased Scheberle Jewelry from Art Scheberle which operated for 28 years. The original locationbegan at 103 South Second Street and Dale’s was there for 21 years. In October of 2004, Dale’s Jewelry moved across the street to 201 Main Street into part of a new building that replaced the former Foote Buildingwhich was destroyed by fire.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
AgrAbility Project has new coordinator assigned to Sterling office
There will be a new face at the head of the room when Colorado State University and Goodwill Industries present the AgrAbility workshop in Sterling Feb. 17. Ellis Vidmar has been named AgrAbility Program Coordinator for CSU’s Regional Engagement Center in Sterling. It’s the first time a full-time staffer has been assigned locally to that program.
Fort Morgan Times
Fort Morgan is poised to see tourism skyrocket. That could be good for Sterling, too.
The selection of Fort Morgan as the site of the second season of HGTV’s Home Town Takeover show could reap benefits for its sister city, Sterling, according to Media Logic Radio marketing specialist Alicia Ionnone. Ionnone led a discussion at Logan County Chamber of Commerce’s January Business Roundtable on...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Logan commissioners considering new district boundaries
A handful of voters in Sterling will find themselves in different county commissioner districts this spring. The Logan County Board of Commissioners decided Tuesday to proceed with a re-districting plan offered by Logan County Clerk and Recorder Pam Bacon. She told the commissioners counties are required to review their district boundaries after every decennial census, and Colorado law requires county commissioner districts to have no more than 5 percent differences in population. Bacon said re-districting wouldn’t technically be required, since the districts all are within that range, but in some cases the population difference is more than 3 percent.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
RE-1 Valley revises calendar to make up for snow days
RE-1 Valley students will have three more school days this year and some school start and end times are being adjusted in order to make up for lost instructional time caused by the six snow days the district has had so far this year. At a meeting Monday, the school board approved a revised 2022-23 school calendar to address the issue.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Josh Turner’s ‘Long Black Train’ to stop for Logan County Fair
Country music superstar Josh Turner will be taking center stage at the 2023 Logan County Fair Night Show on Aug. 5. Turner’s appearance in Sterling will be part of his Long Black Train 20th Anniversary Tour, which kicks off on March 4 in Dothan, Ala. The 2023 Logan County...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
NJC Alumni honor Roger and Cherie Brungardt, Bob Plank with President’s Award
Three individuals who have given decades of support to Northeastern Junior College were honored Saturday at the Alumni Association’s Hoops Homecoming Awards Luncheon. Roger and Cherie Brungardt and Bob Plank were presented with the President’s Award. The President’s Award is given to the person or persons having contributed...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Peetz boys basketball picks up a couple more wins
Peetz boys basketball has found ways to win through a tough 2022-23 schedule, and the Bulldogs picked up a couple more victories in the last few weeks. First, they hosted a Prairie team that has also struggled to compete with some of the area’s tougher competition, and the two squads took that late-January game all the way down to the wire.
