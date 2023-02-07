Sterling Police make arrests for driving without a license, driving under the influence

A handful of voters in Sterling will find themselves in different county commissioner districts this spring. The Logan County Board of Commissioners decided Tuesday to proceed with a re-districting plan offered by Logan County Clerk and Recorder Pam Bacon. She told the commissioners counties are required to review their district boundaries after every decennial census, and Colorado law requires county commissioner districts to have no more than 5 percent differences in population. Bacon said re-districting wouldn’t technically be required, since the districts all are within that range, but in some cases the population difference is more than 3 percent.

LOGAN COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO