Jon Jones discusses his new heavyweight physique ahead of UFC 285 title fight with Ciryl Gane: “I think when the fans see me, they’ll be surprised “

MMAmania.com
Embarrassed UFC fans lament Tyron Woodley’s ‘pathetic’ attempts to fight disinterested KSI
Tyron Woodley really wants to box YouTube sensation KSI. Unfortunately for the former UFC welterweight champion, the feeling is not mutual. In fact, the 29 year-old content creator has already gone on record multiple times to reject a potential boxing match against the not-”Chosen One” until Woodley first proves he can win a fight in the “sweet science.”
MMAmania.com
Dana White fires back at Islam Makhachev’s UFC 284 promotion claim: ‘He doesn’t know anything - he lives in Dagestan’
You know nothing, Islam Makhachev. Dana White disagrees with Makhachev’s recent comments regarding the promotion — or lack-thereof — of UFC 284, which takes place this weekend (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) in Perth, Australia. UFC’s reigning Lightweight champion is just days away from his massive, first-ever title defense against Featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski. In Makhachev’s point of view, the build-up to the big event has been lacking.
tjrwrestling.net
Brock Lesnar Makes Raunchy Reference To Ex-WWE Star On Raw
Brock Lesnar laid down a major challenge on Monday Night Raw but not before making a decidedly non-PG reference to a former WWE star. The 6th of February edition of Monday Night Raw was full of thrills and spills as both the women’s and the US Championship Elimination Chambers filled up for the event on February 18th. In addition, Cody Rhodes came face-to-face with Roman Reigns’ Special Counsel Paul Heyman who ended up in tears as a result.
Khamzat Chimaev calls to face “nice guy” Robert Whittaker next: “We are going to have fun at the press conference and fight each other”
UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev has settled on a weight class, and who he wants to fight next. ‘Borz’ has been out of action since his first-round submission win over Kevin Holland last September. However, as the story goes, Chimaev was not supposed to face ‘Trail Blazer’ that night. He was previously scheduled to face Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 279.
Chris Weidman plans one more title run upon UFC return: “I’m not coming back to be a B-rated fighter or a gatekeeper”
Chris Weidman has made it clear that he wants to pursue another UFC middleweight title run upon returning. Between 2013 and 2015, Chris Weidman held the UFC middleweight championship and successfully defended it three times. However, after losing the belt to Luke Rockhold, Weidman has been on a terrible run of form that has seen him win just twice in the space of seven years.
MMAmania.com
Francis Ngannou agrees to Tyson Fury’s special rules boxing bout: ‘What else?’
Francis Ngannou is more than happy to accept all of Tyson Fury’s special stipulations for a “super” fight later this year. Fury clearly understands that the public has gotten a bit bored with watching washed former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters cross over into boxing to get their clocks cleaned. Conor McGregor pioneered the concept in 2017, and then Jake Paul ran it into the ground over the last two years. At this point we all know what the end result will be, which may be why “The Gypsy King” decided to spice up the presentation of a potential fight with Ngannou.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
MMAmania.com
‘Broader’ Jon Jones has 40-pound surprise for curious UFC fans
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who will (finally) make his heavyweight debut against Ciryl Gane in the UFC 285 pay-per-view (PPV) main event, is ready to unveil version 2.0 and it sounds like “Bones” has made significant upgrades to the backend. “One of the hardest things...
WWE Reveals End of Toxic Attraction During Bayley's NXT Return
Tonight's WWE NXT featured a very special return in the form of Bayley, who brought Ding Dong, Hello! back and had Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin on as guests. The show revolved around their continued friendship after turning on each other in their match against Roxanne Perez, and it really seemed like Bayley ...
MMAmania.com
Both Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier being replaced for UFC 284
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is making some changes to its broadcast team for the upcoming UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) event this weekend at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, thanks to the absence of color commentators Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier. LIVE! Watch UFC 284 PPV On ESPN+ Here!. CHAMPION...
wrestletalk.com
Another Anoa’i Family Member Pitched For WWE Bloodline Faction
Another Anoa’i family member has been pitched for WWE’s Bloodline faction, led by WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. There is currently a lot of uncertainty surrounding the popular faction, following an angle which many fans have argued was WWE’s best in years. At the January 28...
tjrwrestling.net
Cody Rhodes Leaves Paul Heyman In Tears On WWE Raw
Emotions were running high on Monday Night Raw as Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman came face to face in a spine-tingling encounter. Cody Rhodes returned from seven months on the shelf from injury at the 2023 Royal Rumble, winning the men’s Rumble match to book his place in the main event of WrestleMania 39. It has since been confirmed that Rhodes will go one-on-one with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns – should Reigns overcome the challenge of Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber.
MMAmania.com
Video: Jake Paul erupts after ‘unprofessional’ Tommy Fury no-shows yet another press conference
Tommy Fumbles is at it again. Jake Paul and Tommy Fury were supposed to be on hand for a special kickoff press conference to help promote their upcoming “The Truth” boxing pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for Sun., Feb. 26, 2023 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. Fury, however, was nowhere...
Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones will easily become heavyweight champion in return: “He’s now going with guys that suck, of course he can be champion”
Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones will coast to championship status in the heavyweight division. ‘Bones’ has been out of action since his decision victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. Following that win, Jones announced his intentions to move up in weight and even vacated his light-heavyweight championship. Three years on, we’re finally getting close to seeing it happen.
MMAmania.com
Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down UFC 284’s Alexander Volkanovski
Pound-for-pound king, Alexander Volkanovski, will challenge for a second title opposite Sambo ace, Islam Makhachev, this Saturday (Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Volkanovski’s development has been incredible to watch. When the Australian debuted, he was a straightforward physical force, overwhelming opponents with powerful...
PWMania
Mandy Rose on Being Told She’s Dropping the NXT Women’s Title, Shawn Michaels Telling Her She’s Released
Mandy Rose (Amanda Saccomanno) appeared on Renee Paquette’s podcast “The Sessions” to discuss her WWE release and what the future may hold for her. Rose recalls the day she handed the NXT Championship to Roxanne Perez:. “I went into work like a normal Tuesday for TV. I...
iheart.com
Sports: UFC Star Tracy Cortez's Beach Photos Go Viral!
WATCH: Tennis Player Throws an All-Time Temper Tantrum That Involves, Not One, Not Two, But 13 Racket Smashes. Madden Simulation Predicts the Outcome of Super Bowl LVII. Kevin Durant is Headed to The Suns in a Blockbuster NBA Trade. The Rockets Lost to a King Because of a Bogus Call...
Boxing-Harrison thanks Tszyu for waking him from 'the dead' for title fight
MELBOURNE, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Former world champion Tony Harrison thanked Tim Tszyu for accepting his challenge for the interim WBO super welterwight title fight in Sydney next month, saying the Australian had woken him "up out of the dead".
Dan Hooker requests Dana White allow him to compete on upcoming Power Slap pay-per-view: “Show/win and I’m in”
Dan Hooker is requesting Dana White allow him to compete on the upcoming Power Slap pay-per-view. ‘Power Slap’ premiered on Wednesday, January 18th on TBS to a viewing audience of approximately 295,000. The numbers have been growing as has the controversy surrounding the ‘sport’. One of the...
nodq.com
Seth Rollins addresses where things stand between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair
During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Seth Rollins addressed where things stand between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair following reports of them having heat…. “The beef is squashed between him and Becky Lynch. I’ll put it out there right now. Beef squashed between Ric Flair and Becky Lynch. To be fair, my wife never had beef with Ric. Ric had beef with her and he was man enough to come up to apologize to myself and to her. I thought that was awesome because I love Ric and want to have a ton of respect for him and the fact that he was able to put his ego aside, bygones be bygones. We had a good moment at RAW XXX and he is the Nature Boy, one of the greatest of all time, on the Mount Rushmore of any wrestling list.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
