ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
readthereporter.com

Carmel announces 2023 construction plans, including three new roundabouts

The City of Carmel has identified right-of-way improvements and estimated a schedule of work for the 2023 construction season. The Department of Engineering is issuing this schedule to keep the community informed about projects that will greatly impact the city over the next year. It is always the goal to...
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

Truck hits apartment building; residents evacuate

INDIANAPOLIS — Residents of a near side apartment building had to evacuate during Thursday's lunch hour after a truck crashed into their building. A resident of the Line Lofts on East Washington Street near Southeastern Avenue told 13News that Indianapolis Fire crews asked them to leave the building until investigators determined it was safe.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Xavier Breland booked in Hamilton County

Xavier Breland, a Carmel man considered a person of interest in his wife's disappearance, has been extradited to Indiana. Xavier Breland, a Carmel man considered a person of interest in his wife's disappearance, has been extradited to Indiana. Indiana lawmakers consider child care tax credit …. A Statehouse proposal aims...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel City Council welcomes new member, approves several TIF allocation areas

The Carmel City Council met Feb. 6 to vote on amendments to the Legacy Planned Unit Development, the creation of several TIF allocation areas and more. What happened: Before the meeting, Judge Richard Campbell swore in new council member Teresa Ayers. What it means: A Republican caucus selected Ayers to...
CARMEL, IN
cbs4indy.com

Silver Alert canceled for missing Plainfield woman

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Police are looking for help finding a woman who was last seen Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 5:00 p.m. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department said Brittany Wallace was last seen driving a green 2022 Kia Soul with an Indiana in God We Trust license plate of J666.
PLAINFIELD, IN
FOX59

Shots fired near Southport High School

HOMECROFT, Ind. — Several police agencies are investigating a shots fired incident near Southport High School and working to determine whether suspects shot at police officers. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 2 p.m. Thursday police officers with Perry Township Schools heard several gunshots in a wooded area in the 800 block of […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WBKR

Footage Of Car Driving Down Frozen Indianapolis Canal is Wild

Downtown Indianapolis is home to a canal that many people like to enjoy. In the warmer months, the canal is a great place to go to enjoy a paddle boat or a gondola ride, or even a serene place to take a walk around the canal. With the frigid temperatures the Hoosier state saw in December, the Indianapolis canal saw a first - a car driving down the frozen canal.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

The Broad Ripple Park Family Center Offers Indoor Family Fun in Indianapolis

The brand-new Broad Ripple Park Family Center is officially open! Families can now come to Broad Ripple Park and enjoy indoor amenities such as a playground, track and gymnasium. Group classes and programming will also be offered at the new family center. The new facility overlooks the White River and features a colorful and modern interior.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Commissioners Get Bids on Roundabout

Bids were opened on the proposed new roundabout Tuesday morning during a meeting of the Clinton County Commissioners. The Commissioners received just two bids for the project, which is designed to put a new intersection at State Road 28 and County Road 800 West, just east of Interstate 65, and be a welcome mat for new commercial development which county officials hope follows.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Morgan County sheriffs chase sports car traveling over 145mph Wednesday

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office pursued a black sports car traveling at speeds over 145 miles per hour with the headlights turned off, Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The pursuit was terminated at Sample Road in Monroe County north of Bloomington, Indiana on I-69 southbound, according to scanner traffic. The...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures

INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Madison County man dead after fatal vehicle pursuit

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — A Madison County man has died following a vehicle pursuit that concluded with a motorcycle crash in Grant County. Alexandria police attempted to stop 62-year-old Gary Stone, the driver of a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle, for a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon. Stone ignored these instructions and continued traveling northbound in an […]
MADISON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Coffeehouse Five opens new location in Bargersville

BARGERSVILLE, IND. (WISH) — Coffeehouse Five started in Greenwood in 2014, owned by the Peters family. The company is a non-profit that provides mental health services, including one-on-one therapy and marriage counseling. All of the coffee and food are made in-house using family recipes. The money made from food...
BARGERSVILLE, IN
WLFI.com

Missing Man in Tippecanoe County found and safe

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Connor Patrick O'Leary is a 24 year-old missing person in Tippecanoe County. He was last seen February 3 at Bru Burger located in Downtown Lafayette. O'Leary has brown hair and stands at a height of 5'10. He is currently considered to be a danger...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy