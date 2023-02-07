Read full article on original website
readthereporter.com
Carmel announces 2023 construction plans, including three new roundabouts
The City of Carmel has identified right-of-way improvements and estimated a schedule of work for the 2023 construction season. The Department of Engineering is issuing this schedule to keep the community informed about projects that will greatly impact the city over the next year. It is always the goal to...
Truck hits apartment building; residents evacuate
INDIANAPOLIS — Residents of a near side apartment building had to evacuate during Thursday's lunch hour after a truck crashed into their building. A resident of the Line Lofts on East Washington Street near Southeastern Avenue told 13News that Indianapolis Fire crews asked them to leave the building until investigators determined it was safe.
Pothole riddled road on Indy's north side has neighbors frustrated
From cracks to craters — crumbling asphalt across the city is leaving large sections of road in many neighborhoods riddled with potholes.
Fox 59
Xavier Breland booked in Hamilton County
Xavier Breland, a Carmel man considered a person of interest in his wife's disappearance, has been extradited to Indiana. Xavier Breland, a Carmel man considered a person of interest in his wife's disappearance, has been extradited to Indiana. Indiana lawmakers consider child care tax credit …. A Statehouse proposal aims...
Current Publishing
Carmel City Council welcomes new member, approves several TIF allocation areas
The Carmel City Council met Feb. 6 to vote on amendments to the Legacy Planned Unit Development, the creation of several TIF allocation areas and more. What happened: Before the meeting, Judge Richard Campbell swore in new council member Teresa Ayers. What it means: A Republican caucus selected Ayers to...
Current Publishing
Pediatrician announces campaign for Carmel City Council’s West District seat
Anita Joshi, a pediatrician who has lived in Carmel for 18 years, announced Feb. 2 that she is running for the Carmel City Council’s West District seat in this year’s municipal elections. She is the only Democrat to file in the West District. Republicans Ven Tadikonda and Loren...
cbs4indy.com
Silver Alert canceled for missing Plainfield woman
PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Police are looking for help finding a woman who was last seen Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 5:00 p.m. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department said Brittany Wallace was last seen driving a green 2022 Kia Soul with an Indiana in God We Trust license plate of J666.
Shots fired near Southport High School
HOMECROFT, Ind. — Several police agencies are investigating a shots fired incident near Southport High School and working to determine whether suspects shot at police officers. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 2 p.m. Thursday police officers with Perry Township Schools heard several gunshots in a wooded area in the 800 block of […]
Footage Of Car Driving Down Frozen Indianapolis Canal is Wild
Downtown Indianapolis is home to a canal that many people like to enjoy. In the warmer months, the canal is a great place to go to enjoy a paddle boat or a gondola ride, or even a serene place to take a walk around the canal. With the frigid temperatures the Hoosier state saw in December, the Indianapolis canal saw a first - a car driving down the frozen canal.
indyschild.com
The Broad Ripple Park Family Center Offers Indoor Family Fun in Indianapolis
The brand-new Broad Ripple Park Family Center is officially open! Families can now come to Broad Ripple Park and enjoy indoor amenities such as a playground, track and gymnasium. Group classes and programming will also be offered at the new family center. The new facility overlooks the White River and features a colorful and modern interior.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Commissioners Get Bids on Roundabout
Bids were opened on the proposed new roundabout Tuesday morning during a meeting of the Clinton County Commissioners. The Commissioners received just two bids for the project, which is designed to put a new intersection at State Road 28 and County Road 800 West, just east of Interstate 65, and be a welcome mat for new commercial development which county officials hope follows.
bloomingtonian.com
Morgan County sheriffs chase sports car traveling over 145mph Wednesday
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office pursued a black sports car traveling at speeds over 145 miles per hour with the headlights turned off, Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The pursuit was terminated at Sample Road in Monroe County north of Bloomington, Indiana on I-69 southbound, according to scanner traffic. The...
Man arrested, Indianapolis firefighter in hospital after near east side arson
INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been arrested for arson following a fire Indy’s near east side that put an IFD firefighter into a coma. IFD announced Wednesday that Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and IFD crews arrested 32-year-old Jasper Vales for his involvement in the intentionally set fire. Indianapolis Fire Department crews were called around 3:50 […]
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
Trace your family tree in Indianapolis, IN
Genealogy doesn't have to be hard when you've got these resources at your fingertips.
Madison County man dead after fatal vehicle pursuit
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — A Madison County man has died following a vehicle pursuit that concluded with a motorcycle crash in Grant County. Alexandria police attempted to stop 62-year-old Gary Stone, the driver of a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle, for a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon. Stone ignored these instructions and continued traveling northbound in an […]
Neighbors concerned as sheriff looks into death in quiet Howard County neighborhood
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Yellow crime scene tape isn’t something folks in near Arundel Drive in Howard County really ever see. It showed up around 11 a.m. Tuesday, along with news of a death investigation involving the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, Howard County Coroner and Indiana State Police in the 1100 block of Arundel. ”It’s […]
WISH-TV
Coffeehouse Five opens new location in Bargersville
BARGERSVILLE, IND. (WISH) — Coffeehouse Five started in Greenwood in 2014, owned by the Peters family. The company is a non-profit that provides mental health services, including one-on-one therapy and marriage counseling. All of the coffee and food are made in-house using family recipes. The money made from food...
bsquarebulletin.com
Restaurant inspection reports for Monroe County now on health department website
What do AraMark at IU Health Hospital, C-3 Bar, Chef’s Table Catering, The Elm, Fairfax Inn, Feast Market and Cellar, Gables Bagels, Inkwell Café-Woodlawn, Oliver Winery, Raising Canes, Brilliant Coffee, Scenic View Restaurant, Serena’s Food Hut, Toto’s Uncle, Trailhead Pizzeria, Uptown Café, and Wings Xtreme have in common?
WLFI.com
Missing Man in Tippecanoe County found and safe
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Connor Patrick O'Leary is a 24 year-old missing person in Tippecanoe County. He was last seen February 3 at Bru Burger located in Downtown Lafayette. O'Leary has brown hair and stands at a height of 5'10. He is currently considered to be a danger...
