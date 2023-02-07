Read full article on original website
Auburn Fred Meyer that sold winning Powerball ticket donates $50K to food bank
AUBURN, Wash. - The Fred Meyer store that recently sold a $754 million winning jackpot ticket announced that they would be giving their $50,000 bonus to the Auburn Food Bank. According to Washington's Lottery, the big ticket was sold at the Fred Meyer in Auburn, located at 801 Auburn Way N., on Feb. 6.
Lucky player in Seattle suburb wins $754.6M Powerball prize
AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — A single winning ticket for a $754.6 million Powerball jackpot was sold at a department store in a Seattle suburb, Washington state lottery officials said Tuesday. The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 7. The winning ticket was bought Sunday at a Fred Meyer store in Auburn, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Seattle, lottery officials said....
Washington Resident wins $754.6 Million Powerball Jackpot
Washington State Resident Claims Largest Powerball Jackpot in U.S. History - Wins $754.6 Million Prize. Washington state is home to the latest and greatest Powerball winner. The lucky individual has claimed a shocking and lucky $754.6 million prize, making this one of the largest jackpots ever won on one ticket in U.S. lottery history. The winning ticket matched all the winning numbers 5, 11, 22, 23, 69, and Powerball 7, securing the grand prize.
Powerball Player Wins $747 Million in Washington State
Imagine waking up to a $747 million check. Well, that is currently someone's reality in the State of Washington. On Monday night, this lucky player overcame steep odds to win an estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot.
Can Washington’s $750 Million Lotto Winner Buy the Space Needle?
It's the million-dollar question. Or in this case, the $750 million question. What would you do if you won the lottery?. Well, one Washingtonian did win the lottery. A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Auburn, with the option to cash out for a little over $400 million. $400 million is certainly "never work another day in your life" money, and you could spend a little lavishly each year without going broke. Unfortunately, there are far too many stories of folks being unprepared for their new life as rich people and it all swirls down the drain. Speaking of smart spending, I've been kicking this question around in my head that I wanted to run by you.
Lucky player in Washington wins $754.6M Powerball prize
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds to win a $754.6 million Powerball jackpot. The winning numbers Monday night were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07. Lottery officials said in a statement early Tuesday that a single ticket matched all six...
$754.6 million Powerball ticket sold at Auburn Fred Meyer
Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds Monday night to win an estimated $754.6 million Powerball jackpot.
Washington Lottery: What should I do if I win a big jackpot? Can I remain anonymous?
After Monday night's Powerball drawing, Lottery officials said a ticket sold in Washington matched all six numbers. The full jackpot is for a winner opting for an annuity distributed in one immediate but partial payout followed by additional payments over 29 years that increase by 5% annually. The winner also can opt for a one-time cash payment of $407.2 million.
