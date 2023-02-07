The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office helped grant a dying veteran’s last wish Friday afternoon. Muskogee County Sheriff Andy Simmons says their office got a call from Saint Francis Muskogee regarding a World War 2 veteran who was dying and wanted to be around other veterans at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center when he did pass away. Sheriff Simmons says eight of his deputies and the Muskogee Fire Department promptly escorted the veteran to the VA Medical Center, where they stood alongside hospital staff to clap and salute as part of a ‘Walk of Honor’ ceremony for the veteran as he was taken inside. “I spoke a little bit with the family and we were honored to do it,” Sheriff Simmons told us. “We have several veterans here at the sheriff’s office, including myself, and that was... you know, something we were glad to participate in.”

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO