Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOCO
Routine dentist appointment leads Norman woman to grim discovery
OKLAHOMA CITY — A Norman woman urged others to make a dentist's appointment after a disguised cold sore turned out to be something more. Catha Block took a routine trip to the dentist for a teeth cleaning and checkup. When the dentist noticed a small spot in her mouth, she was referred to a specialist.
KOCO
Authorities investigate outbreak of unusual sickness in two Oklahoma counties
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are investigating what caused 53 people in two counties to get the same serious illness. The Oklahoma State Department of Health said they still don't know where the outbreak that has impacted residents in Caddo and Custer counties came from. The department even called in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help.
pryorinfopub.com
Cherokee Nation to Disperse Limited Supply of Heirloom Seeds Beginning Feb. 24
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation will begin dispersing a limited supply of heirloom seeds on Feb. 24 to tribal citizens who are interested in growing traditional Cherokee crops. “The Cherokee Nation seed bank is a vital link to our Cherokee homeland and helps us preserve pieces of our...
Amusing Planet
The 1957 Plymouth Belvedere That Was Buried For 50 Years
The opening of a time capsule is supposed to be an exciting and nostalgic event that gives future generations a chance to peek into the past. But not all openings live up to the hype. In 1957, the city of Tulsa, in Oklahoma, USA, was gearing up for the state’s...
OSDH, CDC ‘unable to identify a source of infection’ for mysterious spread of illness in Caddo and Custer counties
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say the source of a gastrointestinal illness outbreak in Caddo and Custer counties remains a mystery.
Tulsa Task Force tackles homelessness
The City of Tulsa’s Housing, Homelessness and Mental Health Task Force is holding a public meeting
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Feb. 2-9
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the Kay County jail Feb. 2-9 include:. Crystal Blue Abel, 41, BIA contract. Steven Dwayne Alexander, 53, Ponca City, distribution of a controlled substance. Anthony Wayne Bales, 61, Ponca City, lewd or indecent proposals to a...
news9.com
Missing Person Search Canceled In Tulsa After Being Found
The search for a missing person in Tulsa ended Saturday night after originally being reported as a missing child. Tulsa Police were searching for a missing girl that reportedly left a restaurant alone, but the subject was found in a hotel room nearby. The search was near 49th and Harvard.
News On 6
Police Presence In Downtown Tulsa Near OSU Medical Center
There is a heavy police presence in Downtown Tulsa on Thursday morning. Several police officers are on the scene near West 7th Street and South Lawton Avenue, near the OSU Medical Center. Currently, it is unclear why officers are in the area. This is a breaking news story, stay with...
New Evidence Found In 2004 Tulsa Unsolved Murder
A new piece of evidence could mean everything for a Tulsa murder that's gone unsolved for 18 years, or it could be nothing. That's why the victim's mother is asking for help. Brittany Phillips was raped and murdered in 2004. It's just come to light that a week after her murder, Brittany's grandfather received a card from her. If she's the one who mailed it, it could change a lot about the case.
TMZ.com
BTK Serial Killer Back On Police Radar in 1976 Missing Persons Case
BTK (real name: Dennis Rader) tells TMZ…he was interviewed January 20 by Osage County Sheriff, Eddie Virden and three other investigators at El Dorado Correctional Facility in Kansas. That's where BTK is serving 10 life terms for killing 10 people from 1974 to 1991. He was captured in 2005 after sending police taunting letters using the moniker, "Bind, Torture, Kill."
Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office grants wish of dying World War II veteran
The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office helped grant a dying veteran’s last wish Friday afternoon. Muskogee County Sheriff Andy Simmons says their office got a call from Saint Francis Muskogee regarding a World War 2 veteran who was dying and wanted to be around other veterans at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center when he did pass away. Sheriff Simmons says eight of his deputies and the Muskogee Fire Department promptly escorted the veteran to the VA Medical Center, where they stood alongside hospital staff to clap and salute as part of a ‘Walk of Honor’ ceremony for the veteran as he was taken inside. “I spoke a little bit with the family and we were honored to do it,” Sheriff Simmons told us. “We have several veterans here at the sheriff’s office, including myself, and that was... you know, something we were glad to participate in.”
What Impact Is Tulsa King Having On The Actual City Of Tulsa?
Tulsa, Oklahoma might be the most random place on Earth you could stick a New York City mobster, and that's exactly what "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan did with Sylvester Stallone's Dwight "The General" Manfredi in "Tulsa King." The city of Tulsa is as important to the show as Manfredi. The...
Two young children found living in OKC home filled with animal feces and urine
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office served an eviction notice to a family Wednesday morning, but when they looked inside the home, an investigation emerged.
‘Wet Bandit’ leads Edmond Police on slippery saga as several homeowners fall victim to gushing water in their front yard
Several Edmond residents discovered gushing water in their front yard Wednesday night and Thursday morning, but their outdoor faucet wasn't broken nor frozen over.
Dozens of Edmond residents left with broken water heaters
Dozens of Logan County homeowners in the same neighborhood say their water heaters either burst or had valve-issues overnight on Sunday.
Large sinkhole forms along Tulsa roadway
Drivers in one Oklahoma community experienced a strange phenomenon on their drive to work on Monday.
Tulsa Couple Accused Of Abusing 2 Children, One Missing For 2 Years
A couple is in the Tulsa County jail, accused of repeatedly abusing their 13-year-old daughter and possibly killing their 11-year-old son, but nobody knew for years. We warn you the details of this case are difficult to hear. Detectives said the parents told family members the boy was at a...
Overdoses Not Responding To Narcan, OBN Says Drugs Contain Horse Tranquilizer Xylazine To Blame
A horse tranquilizer, Xylazine, is making its way into Oklahoma street drugs. The drug is hard to identify, and it can cause some gruesome injuries. This drug overdose problem is becoming common. “We’re seeing as many as seven to 10 overdoses at our Oklahoma City Hospitals on any given night,”...
Tulsa police find woman's body in creek
Tulsa police have recovered a body they believe to be a white female in a creek near 31st and Mingo.
Comments / 0