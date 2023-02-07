Read full article on original website
One rising LEC star leads league in kills through 2023 LEC Winter regular season
The 2023 LEC Winter Split has brought a ton of ups and downs for European League of Legends fans and players alike, especially with the league’s new format. The shortened regular season has pushed the tournament to become fiercer than ever, and as a result, some diamonds have been forged in the fires of competition.
Who is Ghosty, OpTic Texas’ CDL replacement for iLLeY?
OpTic Texas is making another massive move in what’s been a dramatic 2023 Call of Duty League season, even by OpTic standards. The team is moving on from Indervir “iLLeY” Dhaliwal and, in his place, is picking up a bright rising star from CoD Challengers in Daniel “Ghosty” Rothe.
Paradox Pokémon stole the show at the biggest Scarlet and Violet VGC tournament
Unsurprisingly enough, it seems like Paradox Pokémon have been causing quite the stir and dominating the Orlando Regional Championship that took place over the weekend. The top three most used Pokémon in the largest tournament in Pokémon’s history happened to be Iron Hands at first place with 51.09 percent usage across all teams, being seen 400 times; Flutter Mane at second place with 41.92 percent usage across all teams, appearing 327 times, and Iron Bundle at third place with 41.15 percent usage across all teams, being seen 321 times.
OpTic Texas reaches into amateur CoD pool for iLLeY replacement
The latest development in OpTic Texas’ 2023 roster saga has been confirmed today with the team signing CoD Challengers player Daniel “Ghosty” Rothe to replace the departing Indervir “iLLeY” Dhaliwal ahead of the online qualifiers for the Call of Duty League’s third Major. Ghosty...
OpTic Texas makes another change just a month after Scump’s retirement
OpTic Texas Call of Duty player Indervir “iLLeY” Dhaliwal was removed from the starting lineup today. The player announced via Twitter that he has entered into restricted free agency following a fourth-place finish at the CDL Major Two, which concluded on Feb. 5. It has been. that an...
NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún
Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Oxygen Esports set to bolster VALORANT coaching staff with European player
North American organization Oxygen Esports is in discussions to sign European VALORANT player Malkolm “bonkar” Rench, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Bonkar is prepared to retire as a professional player in order to move into the head coach position for Oxygen. Current head coach Preston “Juv3nile” Dornon is set to make way for the move.
2 LCS teams are still missing starting players and their Spring Split fortunes couldn’t be more opposite
When the 2023 LCS Spring Split kicked off on Thursday, Jan. 26, three of the 10 teams competing in North America’s premiere League of Legends esports competition were without their starting roster. In week two of the Spring Split, that number went down to two teams with the arrival of Golden Guardians’ starting mid laner Kim “Gori” Tae-woo, who missed his team’s first two games due to visa issues and was temporarily replaced by GG Challengers mid laner Young Ho “Young” Choi.
Full VALORANT NA Game Changers schedule for 2023
It’s been a few months since players have seen any VALORANT Game Changers action and even longer since the last North American teams faced off against each other. But now, fans finally have new information about the format, schedule, and verification process for the tournaments this year. Every year,...
Different role, same dominance: C9 Zven racks up impressive LCS win milestone
After Cloud9’s dominant win against TSM, one of the best support players in the LCS has hit an impressive record for his League career in the region. Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen has hit 200 career wins in the LCS, adding yet another notch to his belt over the last six years he’s spent in the Los Angeles competition. The 25-year-old veteran has had a roller coaster of a time in NA ever since he made the long trip over the Atlantic to join TSM ahead of the 2018 season.
Overwatch 2 players almost break the game by fishing on new map
Overwatch 2’s first new Control map, Antarctic Peninsula, has wasted little time becoming popular within the community. But hours into the launch of the penguin-inhabited, snow-themed offering, many players have been captivated with something unrelated to its hidden lore, flank routes, and other meticulously designed features—an interactive fishing hole that spits out fish as players shoot into it.
How to sign up for the 2023 Overwatch League Pro-Am West
Looking to rub shoulders and share server space with the top Overwatch League pros? With OWL “committing to server a wider player base” in 2023 after the free-to-play launch of Overwatch 2, the path to pro has opened up to the community heading into the league’s sixth season.
Riot hands out 8-year suspension to VALORANT Game Changers player, disciplines 3 others in wave of punishments
The developer of VALORANT has suspended four Game Changers players for a variety of offenses, Riot Games announced today. In two separate statements, Riot said that former EQ Cerise player Alex “Dsylexic” Luong has been handed a suspension from competing in Riot-sanctioned events for cheating in a match against CLG Red that took place in October. Dsylexic’s gender eligibility violated the entry requirements, too. As a result, Dsylexic has been banned from competing in Riot-sanctioned events for eight years.
Mercy mains baffled by unexpected nerfs to hero in latest Overwatch 2 patch
A new season coming soon to Overwatch 2, bringing a new battle pass, map rotation, and an array of balance changes to shift the meta. But one adjustment wasn’t expected at all by players, and they were baffled when they discovered them in the patch notes. Mercy received a...
CS:GO prodigy m0NESY topples s1mple as G2 walk over NAVI
Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov has been one of the most exciting prospects to watch ever since his beginnings on NAVI Junior and now the best of NAVI’s main roster can’t even lay a finger on the teenager. The 17-year-old’s performance against the three-time best player of the...
You aren’t alone: Silver still has the most players in ranked VALORANT
Don’t worry, you aren’t that bad at VALORANT Ranked, other players are just as bad as you are. Today the ranked distributions of VALORANT players were revealed with Silver as the most populated rank alongside Bronze. Silver players made up 25 percent of the player base, while Bronze amounted to 23.5 percent, according to data provided by Esportstales.
Atlanta United sign striker Giorgos Giakoumakis
Atlanta United FC acquired striker Giorgos Giakoumakis from Scotland’s Celtic FC on Wednesday. The 28-year-old Greek international will occupy a
Dota 2 voice actor seemingly leaks The International 2023’s date and location
Valve is pretty systematic when it comes to announcing events for its esports, which typically leads to fans waiting until the end of the Dota Pro Circuit to hear details about The International. Though, even without any official news about The International 2023 being shared by Valve, a new source has seemingly leaked the location and general date.
