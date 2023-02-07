Unsurprisingly enough, it seems like Paradox Pokémon have been causing quite the stir and dominating the Orlando Regional Championship that took place over the weekend. The top three most used Pokémon in the largest tournament in Pokémon’s history happened to be Iron Hands at first place with 51.09 percent usage across all teams, being seen 400 times; Flutter Mane at second place with 41.92 percent usage across all teams, appearing 327 times, and Iron Bundle at third place with 41.15 percent usage across all teams, being seen 321 times.

2 DAYS AGO